High-Yield Dividend Stocks Offer Higher Passive Income and Market-Beating Growth

High yield dividend stocks are the personal favorite of investors who want both consistent income and long-term growth. On top of significant payouts, these stocks also offer capital appreciation over suitable periods of time. When managed appropriately, high yield dividend stocks can be a great choice for the savvy investor.

Investors who balance their portfolio with a variety of stocks, including high yield dividends, tend to see more gains when compared to the broader market. When looking at a hypothetical portfolio of $20,000 with an average yield of 9.3%, we see that it consistently returned $1,860 annually. At the same time, it exceeded the S&P 500’s five-year return. This strategy is only successful when you combine income-producing business development companies (BDCs) and selective growth stocks across a number of stable industries like real estate and utilities.

This slideshow reveals 4 high yield dividend stocks worth considering. We’ll cover how to use these investments to create a passive income stream and take advantage of long-term returns. Each of the stocks mentioned here features market-beating returns, offers yields above 7%, and is rated a Buy by analysts. Learn why they might deserve a place in your portfolio.

What is Total Return?

Total return includes interest, dividends, and capital gains

A key metric for evaluating investment performance

Dividend stocks help grow total return over time

A strong total return strategy enhances financial success

Capital Southwest (CSWC): Beating the Market

Internally managed BDC focused on middle-market investments

First-lien debt and equity investments

3-year return: 56.95% vs. S&P’s 52.47%

5-year return: 173.27% vs. S&P’s 89.92%

Fidus Investment (FDUS): Quiet Outperformer

Provides debt and equity financing to lower middle-market firms

Focus on recapitalizations, acquisitions, growth

5-year return: 312.51% vs. S&P’s 90.64%

Rated Buy by B. Riley

Main Street Capital (MAIN): A Wall Street Favorite

Offers private equity and debt capital to small businesses

Provides ‘one-stop’ financing for entrepreneurs

5-year return: 201.85% vs. S&P’s 90.55%

Known for strong dividend yield

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX): Boutique

Focuses on direct originations to middle-market firms

Invests in unitranche, mezzanine, secured debt

5-year return: 137.01% vs. S&P’s 90.04%

Rated Overweight by Wells Fargo

Why Investors Choose High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Provide passive income and hedge against inflation

Useful for barbell strategies balancing safety and risk

Can outperform blue-chip stocks over time

Great for long-term income investors

