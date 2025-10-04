4 Ultra-High-Yield Mega Dividend Stocks With Yields Up To 15.9%

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Investors love dividend stocks and ETFs, especially those with ultra-high mega yields, because they provide a substantial passive income stream and offer significant total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. At 24/7 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the potential of total return to our readers. It is one of the most effective ways to enhance the prospects of overall investing success. Once again, total return refers to the collective increase in a stock’s value, including dividends.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Ultra-high-yield mega dividend stocks make sense for those with higher risk tolerance levels.

Stocks that pay ultra-high yields should fare well in a lower interest rate environment.

Investors should always check for the ex-dividend date when considering and buying ultra-high-yield mega dividend stocks.

With another Federal Funds rate cut likely in October, now is a good time for those looking to put some more aggressive income capital to work. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. Ultra-High-Yield Mega Dividend Stock Research database, looking for top companies that are paying some of the largest dividends on Wall Street. Four top stocks and ETFs appear to be excellent investment ideas now, and all offer outstanding entry points.

Why do we cover Ultra-High-Yield dividend stocks?

While not suited for everybody, those trying to build strong passive income streams can do exceptionally well with some of these top companies and ETFs in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can employ a barbell approach to generate substantial passive income streams.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

With a focus on two red-hot sectors, this fund is a perfect fit for those with a higher risk tolerance, with a monster 12% dividend. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NYSE: BSTZ) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation.

The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its total assets in equity securities of the United States (U.S.) and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range.

It seeks to pursue this goal primarily by investing in a portfolio of equity securities and also by employing a strategy of writing (selling) call and put options. The Trust invests in various industries, including software, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, information technology (IT) services, financial services, broadline retail, entertainment, and diversified consumer services. One of our top 24/7 Wall Street writers recently did an in-depth look at this outstanding fund.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial Portfolio ETF

While focused on the financial sector, this may be a home run, as many on Wall Street are bullish on financials for the rest of 2025 and next year. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ: KBWD) is based on the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index. The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities of publicly listed financial companies with competitive dividend yields in the United States, which comprise the Index.

Keefe Bruyette & Woods compiles, maintains, and calculates the Index, which is a modified-dividend yield-weighted index of companies principally engaged in the business of providing financial services and products, as determined by the Index provider. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly.

Trading at just over 10 times forward earnings, with a Price/Book ratio of 1.21, this is a stellar buy for passive income-starved investors. It is worth noting that the expenses are higher than those of many funds due to the fund’s specialized investment strategy. Toss in a 12.28% yield paid monthly, and investors have great total return potential.

Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital offers venture debt financing to high-growth, venture capital-backed startups. Based in Phoenix, this company also pays a massive 13.24% dividend. Trinity Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) is an internally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that operates as a business development company. It is a specialty lending company that provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth-stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through its investments across five vertical markets. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by making investments consisting primarily of term loans, equipment financings, working capital loans, equity, and equity-related investments.

The company’s equipment financings involve loans for general or specific use, including the acquisition of equipment that is secured by the equipment or other assets of the portfolio company.

Trinity Capital makes investments in growth-stage companies, which are typically private and often include those backed by institutional investors.

UBS has a Buy rating with a $17.50 target.

TXO Partners

TXO Partners acquires, develops, optimizes, and exploits conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves. With a massive 15.9% dividend and trading near a 52-week low, TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE: TXO) is a master limited partnership that focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves in North America.

The Company’s acreage positions are concentrated in three main areas:

Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico

San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado

Williston Basin of Montana and North Dakota

Its assets consist of approximately 1,117,628 gross (549,229 net) leasehold and mineral acres located primarily in the Permian Basin, San Juan Basin, and Williston Basin. The assets include a 50% interest in Cross Timbers Energy, LLC, also known as Cross Timbers.

As an operator, it designs and manages the development, recompletion, or workover of all the wells it operates, and supervises operation and maintenance activities on a day-to-day basis. The Company markets the majority of the natural gas, NGL, crude oil, and condensate production from the properties on which it operates.

Raymond James has a Strong Buy rating with a $26 target price.