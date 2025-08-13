This ETF's Rally Sparks Hope: Are Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Rebound? 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: Small-cap stocks, via the Russell 2000 , have underperformed the S&P 500 by about 5% annually over the past decade.

Outflows from small-cap funds like iShares Russell 2000 ET F (IWM) contrast with inflows to large-cap funds, reflecting investor preference for stability.

Historically, small caps outperform large caps by 2% to 3% annually since 1927, but recent years have favored large caps.

Small-Cap Struggles in a Large-Cap World

Small-cap stocks, as tracked by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), have lagged significantly behind the broader market over the past decade. The Russell 2000 index, representing the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 index, has struggled to keep pace with large-cap benchmarks like the S&P 500.

Since 2015, the S&P 500 has delivered annualized returns of approximately 13%, while the Russell 2000 has averaged closer to 8%, a gap driven by investor preference for the stability and growth of mega-cap tech giants.

This divergence is reflected in capital flows: small-cap funds have seen consistent outflows, with investors pulling billions from IWM and similar ETFs, while large-cap funds have attracted record inflows.

Historically, small caps have outperformed large caps by 2% to 3% annually since 1927, capitalizing on their growth potential. Yet, recent history tells a different story, with small caps battered by economic uncertainty and high interest rates.

Yesterday, IWM rallied 3%, outpacing the S&P 500’s milestone close above 6,400. Today it’s up another 1%. Could this signal a turning tide for small caps, and is IWM the ETF to buy now?

Is IWM At a Turning Point?

Tracking the performance of the Russell 2000, IWM offers exposure to a diverse basket of small-cap companies across sectors like technology, healthcare, and industrials. Yesterday’s surge and today’s additional gains have sparked renewed interest in IWM, particularly as small caps begin to show signs of life after years of underperformance.

Small-cap stocks are often more sensitive to economic cycles and interest rate changes than their large-cap counterparts. The Federal Reserve’s high-rate environment since 2022 has weighed heavily on small caps, which typically rely on borrowing to fuel growth. Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs and compress valuations, hitting small-cap profitability hard.

However, recent market dynamics suggest a potential shift. Small-cap valuations, with forward P/E ratios suggesting 9% annualized returns over the next decade, could potentially outpace their large-cap brethren.

The Fed’s Role and Small-Cap Sensitivity

The Fed’s monetary policy is a critical factor for IWM’s outlook. Small-cap companies, with their higher debt loads and sensitivity to economic growth, thrive in low-rate environments that reduce borrowing costs and stimulate expansion.

Speculation about Fed rate cuts, potentially starting in September, has fueled recent small-cap momentum. A lower-rate environment could ease financial pressures on small caps, allowing them to invest in growth and improve profitability.

Historically, small caps have rallied during periods of monetary easing, as seen in the early 2000s and post-2008 recovery. If the Fed signals a dovish stance, IWM could benefit significantly, potentially narrowing the performance gap with large caps.

But risks remain: economic slowdowns or persistent inflation could delay rate cuts, dampening small-cap recovery. The recent rally in IWM suggests investors are pricing in optimism, but sustained momentum depends on macroeconomic clarity.

Valuation and Portfolio Fit

IWM’s current P/E ratio of around 17 indicates small caps are not as cheap as they once were, but they remain attractive relative to large caps, which often trade at higher multiples.

The ETF’s price-to-book ratio of 1.8 and low dividend yield of 1.1% reflect a focus on growth-oriented companies with reinvestment priorities. While IWM’s recent 3.7% year-to-date gain offers a potential entry point, its volatility — evidenced by breaking below key moving averages — suggests caution.

For investors, IWM provides diversification, as small caps often move independently of large caps, reducing portfolio correlation. Its broad exposure makes it a solid choice for capturing small-cap upside without the risk of individual stock selection.

Is IWM the ETF to Buy?

IWM is not necessarily the “best” ETF to buy right now, as its performance hinges on uncertain factors like Fed policy and economic recovery. The recent rally is promising, but small caps remain volatile, and macroeconomic risks could derail momentum.

Still, IWM is worth owning as part of a well-rounded portfolio. Its historical outperformance, potential for gains in a lower-rate environment, and diversification benefits make it a compelling long-term hold for investors willing to tolerate short-term swings.

Pairing IWM with large-cap ETFs can balance risk and reward, aligning with the goal of a diversified investment strategy.

