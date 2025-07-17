SoFi Soars 150%: Can It Double Again by 2026? 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: SoFi Technologies ‘ (SOFI) 150% stock surge since April is driven by strong revenue growth, student loan demand, and crypto expansion plans.

The Big Beautiful Bill and crypto-friendly policies enhance SoFi’s lending and digital asset revenue potential.

Risks like interest rate sensitivity, competition, and economic uncertainty complicate SoFi’s ability to double by 2026.

Financing a Double-Double?

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a leading fintech platform that has evolved from a student loan refinancing startup into a diversified digital financial services provider. It offers personal loans, mortgages, banking, investing, insurance, and credit cards, targeting tech-savvy Millennials and Gen Z with a mobile-first approach.

Its acquisition of a banking charter in 2022 and platforms like Galileo and Technisys has strengthened its ecosystem, enabling low-cost deposits and scalable technology solutions.

SoFi’s stock has surged 150% since its April 7 low of $8.60 per share, reaching approximately $21.50 per share today.

This rally is fueled by robust 33% revenue growth in the first quarter, a growing user base reaching 10.9 million, and favorable regulatory shifts, including President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill that capped student loan debt and crypto-friendly policies.

However, with such a sharp rise so far, can SoFi double again by 2026?

SoFi’s Student Loan Momentum

The student loan sector remains a cornerstone of SoFi’s business, and recent developments have significantly boosted its growth prospects.

The Big Beautiful Bill, signed into law on July 4, maintains caps on undergraduate student loan debt at $57,500 but $100,000 for graduate degrees, aiming to curb excessive borrowing. This has driven demand for refinancing as borrowers seek lower rates to manage capped loans.

SoFi, a pioneer in student loan refinancing, has capitalized on this trend, with its lending segment reporting a 66% year-over-year increase in loan originations in Q1. The company’s ability to offer competitive rates, bolstered by its banking charter, has attracted borrowers facing high federal loan rates.

Additionally, SoFi’s data-driven underwriting and digital platform streamline the refinancing process, enhancing customer acquisition. It added a record 800,000 new customers in the first quarter, a 34% year-over-year increase, signaling strong momentum in its core lending business, including student loans.

Regulatory Tailwinds and Market Opportunities

The regulatory environment this year also has been particularly favorable for SoFi. The Big Beautiful Bill not only caps student debt but also encourages private refinancing, aligning with SoFi’s strengths.

Furthermore, anticipated crypto-friendly policies under a pro-business administration have bolstered SoFi’s planned reentry into cryptocurrency services. The company announced that it will relaunch crypto trading and leverage blockchain for international money transfers. SoFi’s high-net-worth customer base, with 10.9 million members, could add $150 million to $300 million in annual revenue by 2027, even if it only captures a mall portion of Robinhood Markets‘ (NASDAQ:HOOD) per-user crypto revenue, according to Forbes.

These regulatory shifts, combined with SoFi’s focus on cross-selling products (1.5 products per member in Q1), enhance its revenue diversification and growth potential.

It’s Not a Risk-Free Environment

Despite its growth, SoFi faces notable risks that could hinder its ability to double again. Interest rate sensitivity is a key concern, as SoFi’s profitability as a bank is tied to rate movements. If anticipated rate cuts do not materialize, margins could shrink, impacting earnings. The fintech sector is also highly competitive, with traditional banks and startups like Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) vying for market share.

SoFi’s valuation, at 6.2x sales based on trailing revenue, has drawn scrutiny, with some analysts, like Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, arguing it’s overstretched (though the analysts increased their price target from $9 to $13 per share).

A potential recession, driven by trade policies or inflation, could reduce loan demand and increase defaults, posing risks to SoFi’s lending-focused model. Additionally, macroeconomic uncertainties, such as tariff-driven inflation, could pressure consumer spending and investor sentiment, potentially capping SoFi’s valuation multiple.

Can SoFi Double by 2026?

SoFi’s potential to double from its current $21.50 per share to approximately $43 by the end of 2026 is plausible but challenging. Analyst projections suggest revenues could reach $5 billion by 2027, doubling from $2.6 billion in 2024, driven by student loan refinancing, crypto services, and cross-selling.

A price-to-sales ratio of 5.5x driven by the revenue expansion could push the stock to $33, an 80% gain, but doubling requires sustained growth and multiple expansion. SoFi’s guidance of earnings between $0.55 to $0.80 per share for 2026, if achieved, supports a forward PEG ratio of 1, implying a potential price of $60 at a 50% EPS growth rate in 2027, though not by mid-2026.

However, risks like interest rate volatility, competition, and economic headwinds temper optimism. While SoFi’s fundamentals and regulatory tailwinds are strong, doubling by 2026 is possible only with flawless execution and favorable market conditions. A more conservative target of $30 to $35 per share by 2026 seems achievable.

