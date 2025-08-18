Forget Tariffs, Taxes, and Trade. AI Is The Only Thing That Matters 24/7 Wall St

Key Points The rapid adoption of AI is expected to eliminate a wide range of high-earning professional roles, including software engineers, Wall Street analysts, and legal researchers, creating economic disruption that may affect sectors dependent on white-collar employment.

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) AI leadership and vision of voice-driven programming underscore the accelerating pace of AI automation, potentially diminishing traditional technical skills as competitive advantages.

Utility and energy companies stand to benefit significantly from the AI boom, with anticipated surges in electricity demand prompting renewed interest in solar, wind, nuclear, and even coal energy investments.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Watch the Video

Transcript:

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: So let’s jump to the next, aspect of this, and again, if you’re an investor and you’re looking at the stock market.

[00:00:11] Doug McIntyre: What we’re talking about right now will probably in affect the stock market more than anything other than a war. Everything else that we look at day in and day out is not important based on what we’re talking about right now. Right, right. So my son had a person who wrote for him, who was a software coder last year.

[00:00:35] Doug McIntyre: That guy doesn’t have a job right now because using ai, my son, who’s a portfolio manager, is not a software engineer, is able to do all of that guy’s work in half the time. I bet he can code in Python. Okay. Yeah. A primary language. He does not know how to use Python. Jensen Wong, our friend at Nvidia, gave a speech at UCLA.

[00:01:03] Doug McIntyre: About seven, eight months ago to the graduating class PhDs in computer sciences. He said, my goal is that every human being in the world who can speak into a computer will be able to do the level of coding you can by simply using their voice in the concept of what they want the software to do.

[00:01:25] Lee Jackson: That’s exactly what my son is doing right now.

[00:01:28] Doug McIntyre: Alright. So if Jensen Wong is right. There are gonna be a whole category of high earning people who are not gonna have jobs. They’re not, there’s no place for those people to go. There are gonna be people in the legal industry, the people who write appellate briefs. Those people will not be needing, you do not need a human to write and appellate brief once you’ve got AI and it has access to all the law, books and history.

[00:01:54] Lee Jackson: Yeah, and, also what, about Wall Street analysts?

[00:01:58] Doug McIntyre: Wall Street analysts gone. We’ll be gone. I don’t care. I don’t care if you’re the top auto analyst rated by institutional investor in the country or the world. Right. You are out of a job period. Probably.

[00:02:11] Lee Jackson: Not only are you out a job, unless you can run the AI that will scan all the corporate documents won’t need it.

[00:02:18] Lee Jackson: Won’t need it.

[00:02:18] Doug McIntyre: I know, I know. That’s my point. You won’t need it. I mean, there’s a company called My Logic IQ, which is basically AI search of the SEC. All the documents that, that, that work is gone. The people who do that are already out of business.

[00:02:32] Lee Jackson: Yeah. It’s absolutely history. So,

[00:02:34] Doug McIntyre: so we have the people who aren’t gonna have jobs, and then we have the people coming out of college who thought that they knew what that $90,000 job was for them.

[00:02:45] Doug McIntyre: When they were a junior, they said, oh, I will have a job, working, at Toll Brothers as an analyst of how many houses you can fit inside a, subdivision. Not gonna happen. Wall Street Journal ran an article yesterday which said that people are coming out thinking they would have a job outta college.

[00:03:08] Doug McIntyre: And what it says is basically those people are all on their way to Chipotle. And that’s not to eat. That’s not to eat, it’s to work. So if, you’re looking at your portfolio and you should be right, everybody within the Sound of voice consider the effect of AI.

[00:03:24] Lee Jackson: Not today, but tomorrow, five years from now, whatever your investment timeline is a absolutely right.

[00:03:32] Doug McIntyre: and people say, well, there’ll be guardrails on AI. The answer to that is no, it will not. This is a war. Among the big tech companies over who gets the lead. It’s like the big oil guys were, when they were polluting the world, none of them were gonna say, ah, I’ll stop doing that. And everybody else runs ’em over in the industry and they end up being roadkill.

[00:03:56] Doug McIntyre: There, there will be no guardrails on AI. The government it can’t be mandated. The AI will just say, the AI app will say, well, what are you gonna do? Put me in prison? Yeah.

[00:04:07] Lee Jackson: Yeah. Well, I think in conclusion, we can tell our viewers and those that also read 24/7 Wall Street, that they said the same thing when the car came out.

[00:04:17] Lee Jackson: it’s not gonna catch on, not this, not that. Well, in about 10 years, the buggy industry. Was gone. It was gone. from, because they went from horse and buggy in the early 19 hundreds to cars everywhere by 1920. That was just 20 years. And there, there was so many, there were so many industries that were just left in its wake that, but again, this is where people can be somewhat encouraging is that look at all the jobs that the car companies created.

[00:04:52] Lee Jackson: So there’s a likelihood that could happen as well, but probably not on that scale.

[00:04:58] Doug McIntyre: Well, before we leave this topic, if you’re an interested in utilities, Eric Schmidt, who used to be the chairman of, of Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) before it was Alphabet, I think, two months ago, said that 99% of all the electricity produced in the world will go towards AI server farms and training.

[00:05:18] Doug McIntyre: Now it’s that number’s impossible. But he did say it and he is, a genius. But his point I think is that the competition for electricity is going to be unreal. Yeah. So if you look at utility companies, and even though I know solar and wind are out of favor right now, you’ve got to get them online.

[00:05:45] Doug McIntyre: You’ve got, you don’t have any choice. I don’t care.

[00:05:48] Lee Jackson: They’re gonna have to, they’re gonna have the president. We’re gonna have to build these small nuclears quick too. When we come back, for, our next session, we’ll have a complete list of electric, utilities. That will be benefactors of this.

[00:06:01] Doug McIntyre: Yeah. So we’ll do that. But I, that’s another thing to look at is look at the energy industry. Very strong. There’ll be very few losers. Yep. I agree. There’ll be very few losers in energy. You may say, well, Solar’s not doing well because of the president and wind isn’t. Guess what? The arms race for AI is gonna be so aggressive that any coal will be a coal comeback.

[00:06:27] Doug McIntyre: I don’t know if buy coal, futures. I agree. There’ll be the equivalent of a gold rush to California. When it comes to energy stuff.. One thing you wanna look at is any energy stock that you can invest in.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance, and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Choose Your Fit Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Get started today! (sponsor)