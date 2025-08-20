China Wants Its Own Stablecoin -- Should Tether and Circle Internet Worry? FOTOGRIN / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The stablecoin market, worth $250 billion, is led by Tether ’s USDT ($158 billion) and Circle Internet ’s (CRCL) USDC ($62 billion), both tied to the U.S. dollar.

’s USDT ($158 billion) and ’s (CRCL) USDC ($62 billion), both tied to the U.S. dollar. China is exploring a yuan-backed stablecoin to challenge U.S. financial dominance and promote the renminbi globally.

Hong Kong’s Web3 ambitions and China’s digital yuan could drive this initiative, but its success against USDT and USDC is uncertain.

The $250 billion stablecoin market, dominated by Tether’s USDT ($158 billion) and Circle Internet’s (NYSE:CRCL) USDC ($62 billion), is a cornerstone of global digital finance. These U.S. dollar-backed tokens power everything from DeFi to cross-border payments.

But China is wary of U.S. financial dominance, and is eyeing a yuan-backed stablecoin to challenge this duopoly. With Hong Kong as a potential launchpad and China’s digital yuan gaining traction, is this a game-changer or just geopolitical posturing? More importantly, should Tether and Circle Internet worry?

A Yuan Stablecoin: China’s Ambitious Play

China’s push for a yuan-backed stablecoin stems from a desire to internationalize the renminbi (RMB) and counter the U.S. dollar’s grip on global finance. USDT and USDC, pegged to the dollar, reinforce America’s economic dominance, a fact that unsettles Chinese policymakers.

A yuan stablecoin, likely tied to the digital yuan (e-CNY), which hit well over $1 trillion in transaction value last year, could offer an alternative for cross-border trade, especially in regions like Southeast Asia and Africa, where China’s economic influence is growing.

Hong Kong, with its dollar-pegged currency and Web3 ambitions, is a prime testing ground. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is already piloting e-HKD and crafting stablecoin regulations, potentially paving the way for a yuan-backed token integrated with platforms like WeChat Pay or Alibaba‘s (NYSE:BABA) Alipay.

Can China Compete with USDT and USDC?

Tether and Circle have a stranglehold on the stablecoin market, commanding 90% of it. USDT’s 109 million on-chain wallets at the end of last year and USDC’s regulatory transparency (with monthly reserve audits) make them deeply entrenched. Their liquidity, integration with major exchanges like Binance, and use in DeFi give them a first-mover advantage.

The U.S. dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency further cements their appeal, especially in emerging markets where local currencies falter. As Chris Maurice, CEO of the Africa-focused stablecoin exchange Yellow Card said, “The reality is everybody, everywhere in the world – China and everywhere else included – wants dollars.”

A yuan stablecoin, however, faces hurdles: China’s capital controls restrict free convertibility, and a state-controlled token might lack the decentralization users value in USDT and USDC.

Hong Kong’s Role and China’s Fintech Muscle

Hong Kong could be the wildcard. Its financial hub status and progressive stance on crypto make it an ideal launchpad. A yuan stablecoin could leverage China’s fintech giants such as JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) or Ant Group to drive adoption in Asia and beyond.

China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) could further bolster yuan-based transactions, challenging the SWIFT system that USDT and USDC indirectly rely on.

In developing economies, where USDT is a go-to for remittances and hedging, a yuan stablecoin could gain traction if paired with China’s trade networks. Yet, global trust in the yuan lags behind the dollar, and China’s tight regulatory grip could deter crypto purists.

Geopolitical Chess and U.S. Response

China sees USDT and USDC as tools of U.S. financial dominance, with Tether’s $127 billion in U.S. Treasuries directly supporting American debt markets. A yuan stablecoin could curb this influence while addressing China’s domestic concerns, like capital flight via USDT.

Meanwhile, the U.S. isn’t standing still. Legislation like the GENIUS Act aims to regulate and promote compliant stablecoins, reinforcing USDT and USDC’s legitimacy. The Trump administration views dollar-backed stablecoins as a strategic asset to maintain global dollar demand.

A yuan stablecoin, while ambitious, would need to overcome the dollar’s entrenched status and China’s own economic constraints to truly compete.

Should Tether and Circle Worry?

Not yet. A yuan-backed stablecoin could chip away at USDT and USDC’s dominance in China’s sphere of influence, particularly in Asia. But displacing them globally is a tall order. The dollar’s universal appeal, coupled with Tether and Circle’s established infrastructure, gives them a formidable edge.

China’s capital controls and centralized approach may limit a yuan stablecoin’s appeal and reach. Still, if China leverages Hong Kong and its fintech ecosystem effectively, Tether and Circle might face a credible challenger in specific markets. For now, they’re safe — but it will be important to watch Beijing’s next move.

