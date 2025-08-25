Is Palantir Overvalued? Why One Analyst Predicts a 75% Crash Artit Wongpradu / Shutterstock.com

A Skyrocketing AI Darling

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has cemented itself as a darling of the artificial intelligence (AI) market, captivating investors with its powerful data analytics and AI-driven platforms.

With deep roots in both public and private sectors, Palantir’s stock has soared an astonishing 1,860% over the past three years, dwarfing Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) already impressive 933% gain in the same period. Its ability to harness AI for government contracts and commercial enterprises has fueled this meteoric rise.

However, a Royal Bank of Canada analyst recently issued a stark warning, assigning a $45 price target on August 5, implying a potential 75% plunge due to concerns over its lofty valuation and inconsistent commercial segment performance. Is this bearish outlook justified, or is it overly pessimistic?

Palantir’s Meteoric Rise

Palantir’s journey began with its Gotham platform, designed for government agencies to tackle complex data challenges, from counterterrorism to logistics. Its success in securing high-profile contracts with the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies established a strong foundation.

Over time, Palantir expanded into the private sector with its Foundry platform, enabling companies to integrate and analyze vast datasets for operational efficiency. In its second-quarter earnings report, Palantir reported a robust 48% year-over-year revenue growth to $1 billion, with government revenue up 53% and commercial revenue climbing 93%. This dual-sector prowess has driven its appeal, positioning Palantir as a leader in AI-driven data solutions.

However, the commercial segment’s growth has been uneven, with some quarters showing stellar gains and others lagging, raising questions about its ability to consistently scale in competitive markets.

Valuation Woes and Commercial Struggles

Royal Bank of Canada analyst Rishi Jaluria raised eyebrows with his “Underperform” rating and $45 price target for Palantir, signaling significant downside from its August peak. Jaluria’s concerns center on four key reasons:

Overvaluation

Mismatch between stock price and fundamentals

Skepticism on sustained growth

Commercial performance concerns

PLTR stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 133, significantly higher than other S&P 500 companies, and far exceeding even Nvidia’s 30. Jaluria argues this valuation is unsustainable, as Palantir’s stock price has surged 2,700% since January 2023, while revenue grew only 80% in the same period. Even after a 75% drop to his $45 target, PLTR would remain one of the most expensive stocks in the index.

Additionally, Jaluria points to weaker performance in the commercial segment, where inconsistent growth contrasts with the steadier government contracts. While acknowledging Palantir’s leadership in AI and data analytics, with robust Q2 growth in both government and commercial sectors — including 77% non-GAAP earnings growth — Jaluria remains cautious about the stock’s ability to maintain its current valuation given the market’s forward-looking expectations already pricing in significant future success.

Even with its strong enterprise performance this past quarter, the commercial segment is still weaker than the government business, which itself is prone to volatility. That’s why he says a sharp correction is likely.

Is the 75% Plunge Prediction Too Harsh?

Jaluria’s bearish stance highlights a legitimate concern: Palantir’s valuation appears stretched, and the market has begun to reflect this, with the stock down 16% from its all-time high shortly after his investor note. However, a $45 price target, implying a 75% drop, may be overly pessimistic.

Palantir’s business fundamentals remain strong, with a long runway for growth in both government and commercial sectors, driven by increasing demand for AI solutions. Yet, valuation matters, and buying at current levels carries significant risk. Investors should exercise caution, waiting for a more attractive entry point rather than chasing the stock at its peak.

While a 75% plunge seems excessive, the market’s recent pullback suggests a correction is already underway. Rather than just standing on the sidelines waiting for this dramatic repricing, investors should target a more reasonable valuation to capitalize on Palantir’s promising future without overpaying.

