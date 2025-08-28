Is MongoDB’s 38% Surge a Sneak Peek at Palantir’s Next Big Leap to $200? ipopba / Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: MongoDB ’s (MDB) Q2 earnings reported $529.4 million in revenue, up 13%, and $0.70 EPS, beating estimates and driving a 38% stock surge.

’s (MDB) Q2 earnings reported $529.4 million in revenue, up 13%, and $0.70 EPS, beating estimates and driving a 38% stock surge. MDB’s Atlas cloud platform growth of 29% reflects strong demand for AI data solutions.

Palantir Technology ’s (PLTR) Ontology platform hints at the AI stock’s potential to follow suit and enter its next growth phase.

Palantir Technology's (PLTR) Ontology platform hints at the AI stock's potential to follow suit and enter its next growth phase.

MongoDB’s Signal for AI Stock Growth

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stunned investors with its second-quarter earnings report yesterday, sparking a 38% surge in its stock price. The company reported revenue of $591.4 million, a 24% year-over-year increase, beating analyst expectations of $554 million. Adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share far exceeded the consensus estimate of $0.67 per share.

MongoDB’s Atlas cloud platform, which now accounts for 74% of revenue, grew 29% year-over-year, driven by robust demand for its scalable database solutions in AI-driven applications. The company also raised its full-year guidance, projecting revenue of $2.35 billion at the midpoint of the range it provided and adjusted earnings of $3.64 to $3.73 per share, signaling confidence in sustained growth.

This performance underscores the booming demand for data infrastructure supporting AI and analytics, a space where Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) also thrives. Are MongoDB’s results a preview of Palantir’s next growth spurt?

Palantir’s Platform Powerhouse

Palantir has carved a niche as a leader in AI-driven data analytics, propelled by its Gotham and Foundry platforms. Gotham, designed for government clients, excels in processing vast datasets for national security and counterterrorism, securing high-value contracts like a $10 billion, 10-year deal with the U.S. Army. Foundry, targeting commercial enterprises, enables businesses in healthcare, finance, and manufacturing to integrate and analyze data for operational efficiency.

In its Q2 report, Palantir reported 48% year-over-year revenue growth to $1 billion, with government revenue up 53% and commercial revenue soaring 93%. Customer count grew 69% to 593, reflecting strong adoption. However, skepticism persists.

Royal Bank of Canada analyst Rishi Jaluria, in a recent note, flagged Palantir’s price-to-sales ratio of 133 as unsustainable, predicting a potential 75% crash to $45 per share due to inconsistent commercial growth and lofty valuations.

Offering A Clue for Palantir’s Ontology

MongoDB’s success highlights the soaring demand for flexible, scalable data platforms, a trend Palantir’s Ontology platform could capitalize on.

Ontology, an often-overlooked component of Palantir’s ecosystem, organizes enterprise data into a unified, actionable framework, enabling AI-driven insights across industries. Like MongoDB’s Atlas, which powers AI applications by managing unstructured data, Ontology integrates disparate datasets, making it a critical tool for enterprises navigating complex data environments.

MongoDB’s 29% Atlas growth suggests enterprises are investing heavily in data infrastructure, a tailwind for Ontology’s role in Palantir’s commercial expansion. While Palantir’s commercial segment has shown uneven growth, its 93% Q2 surge indicates Ontology, alongside Foundry, is gaining traction.

If Palantir can replicate MongoDB’s consistency, Ontology could drive significant revenue, particularly in sectors like finance, where its partnership with TWG Global and xAI aims to revolutionize data analytics.

Key Takeaway

Palantir’s Ontology platform, though less heralded than Gotham or Foundry, holds immense potential to form a powerful triad driving the company’s growth. Ontology’s ability to structure enterprise data complements Foundry’s analytics and Gotham’s government focus, creating a versatile ecosystem for AI-driven solutions.

Palantir’s recent commercial revenue growth and a 127% increase in remaining deal value to $2.32 billion signal strong momentum. Despite PLTR stock pulling back 17.5% from its all-time high peak of $190 per share, Palantir’s stock, now trading just below $160, remains buoyed by robust fundamentals and $3.9 billion in cash reserves.

If Ontology continues to fuel commercial adoption, PLTR could regain the ground it lost and push toward $200 a share, as Wedbush’s Dan Ives predicts, provided it addresses valuation concerns and sustains growth consistency.

MongoDB’s results suggest the market rewards scalable data platforms, and Palantir’s Ontology could be the key to unlocking its next leg of growth higher.

