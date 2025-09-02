Our Top September Stocks Yielding 6% and More Deliver Huge Passive Income fizkes / Shutterstock.com

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade, business, or investment in which the individual does not materially participate. It can also include income from limited partnerships, stocks, bonds, and other similar enterprises in which the investor is not actively involved. These days, investors, especially those nearing retirement, seek passive income streams to supplement Social Security, pension income, or qualified retirement account withdrawals. Five of our favorite companies that pay reliable dividends of 6% or more are perfect for growth and income investors looking for a big passive income stream.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: It looks as though the first federal funds rate cut could come as early as September.

High-yield stocks should get a boost when rates are lowered.

Passive income dividend stocks are the perfect to supplement Social Security and pension income.

The more passive income investors have to cover rising costs—such as mortgages, insurance, taxes, and other expenses—the easier it is for them to set aside money for future needs as they prepare for retirement. Dependable recurring dividends from quality, high-yield stocks are a recipe for success. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. high-yield dividend stock database, looking for companies that pay a dividend of 6% or higher, deemed safe for investors. We considered the length of time the dividends were paid, the company’s length of business, and other factors that quantified the risk-reward for Baby Boomers and others seeking passive income.

Why do we cover dividend stocks? relif / Getty Images

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciation has contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations. A study by Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the 50 years from 1973 to 2023. Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

Altria

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of cigarettes and other tobacco-related products. Its stock offers value investors a compelling entry point and a generous dividend yield. Altria manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild and Middleton brands

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V. (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. Earlier this year, the company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of its holdings, but still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in its back pocket. Altria also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Stifel has a Buy rating with a $63 target price.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is an American midstream natural gas and crude oil pipeline company with its headquarters in Houston, Texas. This company is one of the largest publicly traded energy partnerships, and it pays a very reliable dividend.

Enterprise Products Partners provides various midstream energy services, including gathering, processing, and transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as fractionation, import and export terminalling, and offshore production platform services.

The company has four reportable business segments:

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services

NGL Pipelines and Services

Petrochemical Services

Crude Oil Pipelines and Services

One reason many analysts like the stock might be its distribution coverage ratio. The company’s coverage ratio is well above 1x, making it relatively less risky among the master limited partnerships.

J.P. Morgan has an Overweight rating with a $38 target price.

Healthpeak Properties

This leading company invests in real estate related to the healthcare industry, including senior housing, life science, and medical offices. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: DOC) is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The company acquires, develops, owns, leases, and manages real estate focused on healthcare discovery and delivery across the United States.

Healthpeak operates in high-demand healthcare real estate sectors, driven by long-term trends like an aging U.S. population and increased healthcare spending. The 80+ demographic, which spends significantly more on healthcare, is projected to nearly double over the next decade, supporting demand for senior housing and medical offices.

Healthpeak Properties segments include:

Lab

Outpatient medical

Continuing care retirement community (CCRC)

The Outpatient medical segment owns, operates, and develops outpatient medical buildings, hospitals, and lab buildings.

The lab segment properties contain laboratory and office space, and are leased primarily to:

Biotechnology

Medical device and pharmaceutical companies

Scientific research institutions

Government agencies

Organizations involved in the life science industry

Its CCRC segment is a retirement community that offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing units, providing a continuum of care within an integrated campus.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) was established in 1849 in New York by two German entrepreneurs. It now discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It also pays a dependable dividend, which has risen yearly for the last 16 years.

After a rough few years, a result of declining Covid vaccinations and boosters, Pfizer had a strong second quarter in 2025. The company reported revenues of $14.65 billion, a 10% increase compared to the prior-year quarter, driven by strong performance in products like the Vyndaqel family (up 21% operationally), Comirnaty (up 96%), and Paxlovid (up 70%). Net income was $2.91 billion, or 51 cents per share, significantly higher than the $41 million, or 1 cent per share, from the same period in 2024. Pfizer also raised its full-year 2025 adjusted diluted EPS guidance by $0.10 to a range of $2.90 to $3.10, reflecting confidence in its performance.

The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including:

Cardiovascular, metabolic, and women’s health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands

Biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands

Sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands

Pfizer also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as:

Pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, and tick-borne encephalitis

COVID-19 under the Comirnaty/BNT162b2, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Prevnar family brands

Biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands

Amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands

Jefferies has a Buy rating with a $33 price objective.

Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), commonly known as Verizon, is an American multinational telecommunications company that continues to offer tremendous value. It trades 9.13 times its estimated 2026 earnings and is up almost 10% in 2025. Verizon provides a range of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and government entities worldwide through two segments:

Verizon Consumer Group

Verizon Business Group

The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the United States through Verizon and TracFone networks, as well as through wholesale and other arrangements. It also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:

Smartphones

Tablets

Smartwatches and other wireless-enabled connected devices

The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating and a price target of $52.

