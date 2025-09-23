Boomers Are Buying Our Safe High-Yield Dividend Picks for September Hand-Over-Fist

Investing
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Investors love dividend stocks, especially high-yield varieties, because they offer a significant income stream and have substantial total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. For example, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%—10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid. Baby Boomers seeking a dependable income and some growth to combat inflation can rely on five great companies. All offer excellent entry points, yield 4% or more, are Buy-rated on Wall Street, and all are among our top high-yield picks for September.
For Baby Boomers seeking retirement income, “safe” high-yield stocks can be a good idea, but they require a careful approach due to their specific risks. While they can provide attractive passive income streams and growth potential, retirees need to prioritize stability over chasing the highest yield, which can often be a warning sign of a company in distress. A diversified, balanced portfolio including both dividend stocks and less volatile assets is generally recommended over relying solely on high-yield investments. We suggest using a barbell approach, balancing high-yield stocks with safer income options, such as short-term Treasury bills or bonds. Our favorite idea for this component is the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSE: BIL).
While not suited for everybody, those trying to build strong passive income streams can do exceptionally well with some of these top companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can employ a barbell approach, as we noted, to generate substantial passive income streams.
Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of cigarettes and tobacco-related products. This tobacco company offers value investors a great entry point. Altria manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.
The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:
It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.
Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. Last year, the company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of its holdings but still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in its back pocket. Altria also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.
Altria increased its quarterly dividend earlier this year by 4.1%, from $0.98 to $1.02 per share, marking its 59th dividend increase in the past 55 years.
Bank of America has a Buy rating with a $72 target price.
Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company that is predominantly specialized in oil and gas. This integrated giant is a safer option for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector and pays a substantial dividend, which was raised by 5% earlier this year. Chevron operates integrated energy and chemicals businesses worldwide through two segments.
The Upstream segment is involved in the following:
The Downstream segment engages in:
It also involves cash management, debt financing, insurance operations, real estate, and technology businesses.
Chevron announced in late 2023 that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion. The Federal Trade Commission approved the deal last October, and it is expected to close this fall.
UBS has a Buy rating with a huge $197 target price.
Based in Dallas, this fast-growing mid-cap banking center giant pays a substantial dividend and may offer one of the best investment ideas in the financial sector now. Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) offers a range of financial products and services.
The company operates through:
The Commercial Bank segment offers:
The Retail Bank segment provides:
The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising:
The Finance segment is involved in securities portfolio management and asset and liability management activities.
Comerica operates in:
Jefferies has a Buy rating with a $75 price objective.
This pharmaceutical giant was established in 1849 in New York by two German entrepreneurs. This top pharmaceutical stock was a massive winner in the COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes, but has been crushed over the last two years as many people have not received boosters. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It pays a dependable dividend, which has risen yearly for the past 14 years.
The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including:
Pfizer also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as:
Pfizer anticipates full-year 2025 revenues in the range of $61.0 to $64.0 billion. This includes the expectation that revenues from COVID-19 products in 2025 will be broadly consistent with those in 2024, after excluding approximately $1.2 billion of non-recurring revenue for Paxlovid in 2024.
Jefferies has a Buy rating, accompanied by a $33 target price.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), commonly known as Verizon, is an American multinational telecommunications company that continues to offer tremendous value. It trades at 9.13 times its estimated 2026 earnings and is up almost 10% in 2025. Verizon provides a range of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and government entities worldwide.
It operates in two segments:
The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the United States through Verizon and TracFone networks, as well as through wholesale and other arrangements.
It also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:
The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and copper-based network.
The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:
Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally.
Tigress Financial has a Buy rating and a price target of $56.
Four Stocks That Yield 12% and Higher Are Passive Income Kings
