Boomers Will Love Snapping Up JEPI and VYM While Still Holding VOO for Safety

One thing income investors have in common is that they’re on the hunt for steady passive income. One of the easiest ways to achieve this is to invest in dividend-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs). They are easy to buy and sell, often have low expense ratios and can offer tremendous portfolio diversification. You can give investors access to a basket of stocks while also making dependable monthly or quarterly distributions.

With hundreds of ETFs to choose from, you need to be picky — that’s particularly true if you’re in income investor. But balance is important, so a combination of the following three ETFs can offer broad-exposure, balanced safety and passive income. I’d recommend holding the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) for safety and loading up on the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) for dividend income. Top firms manage these ETFs; they carry low expense ratios and offer regular payouts.

Key Points These three ETFs could be your best bets for 2025.

JEPI and VYM offer steady income and some diversification within U.S. equities, while VOO provides growth potential and broad exposure to large-cap U.S. stocks. Together, they can contribute to a diversified U.S. equity portfolio.

JEPI: Income and Growth

Managed by the experts at JPMorgan, JEPI was launched in 2020 and has become a top choice of income investors. It is actively managed and uses a covered call options trading strategy to generate an attractive yield of 8.62%. It holds 126 stocks, which include both top dividend companies and growth firms. No one stock in its portfolio has a weighting higher than 2%, which reduces volatility to some extent.

The options strategy allows it to maintain a buffer in case of market downturns, while focusing on the top blue-chip companies ensures stability. With $41.35 billion in assets under management, JEPI is a top choice today. As a bonus, it pays its dividend monthly.

From a portfolio construction standpoint, its highest allocation is in the technology sector (14.9%), followed by financials (14%). Some of the top companies in the fund include NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

JEPI is an ideal fund for retirement and could possibly outperform the S&P 500 this year. It has generated cumulative returns of 34.15% in three years. The ETF has a low expense ratio of 0.35% considering that it’s actively managed. Its NAV is $56.65.

While the fund isn’t as diversified as many other ETFs, such as the aforementioned VOO, it does own top-tier businesses and employs a top-tier strategy. Plus, it pays monthly dividends, allowing you to enhance your passive income over the long term. An investment of $10,000 in JEPI in May 2020 would be worth $17,920 today.

VYM: An Under-appreciated Dividend Fund

The VYM is another ETF that deserves your attention if you’re an income-oriented investor. One of the top ETFs today, VYM has an expense ratio of only 0.06%. The share price of VYM is up 9.4% year-to-date, 13.3% in 12 months and 66% over five years. It pays quarterly dividends and is a passively managed fund that tracks the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index.

The fund holds 580 stocks and has a dividend yield of 2.48%. VYM picks companies that have paid above-average dividends for the past 12 months. Its holdings include strong dividend-paying companies like Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

With over 500 stocks in the portfolio, you enjoy ultimate diversification at low risk. No stock has a weightage higher than 7%. The fund has the highest allocation in financials (21.60%), followed by industrials (13.60%) and technology (12.30%).

Overall, it offers a strong yield and pairs well with JEPI for steady income and multi-sector diversification. A few holdings may overlap with JEPI, but you’ll get passive income from both the ETFs.

VYM is a growth ETF and has delivered 116.27% over 10 years. Driven by its exposure to financials and industrials, I expect the fund to outperform the market in the coming years.

VOO: Safety and Stability

The VOO tracks the S&P 500 index and offers diversified exposure to the top 500 U.S. companies across different sectors. VOO has an expense ratio of 0.03% and has soared in 2025 as the S&P 500 hit a new all-time high. It is the largest ETF in the world by assets under management.

There are several reasons to buy VOO for safety. First, it is a highly diversified fund that holds 504 companies, meaning you have broad exposure which, in turn, can reduce volatility. Second, it invests heavily in technology (34.10%), followed by financials (13.60%) and consumer discretionary (10.40%). The top 10 holdings include the Magnificent Seven, but it also has a few dividend stalwarts.

With VOO, you’ll also find giants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD). It holds several familiar businesses across different categories, from technology to consumer staples and energy. The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.03%, making it one of the least expensive funds in the space.

Besides ultimate diversification, VOO generates impressive returns. The share price of VOO rose by 10% year-to-date, 19% in 12 months and an impressive 88% in five years. VOO pays quarterly dividends and has a yield of 1.16%.