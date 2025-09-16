S&P 500
6,609.20
-0.08%
Dow Jones
45,767.10
-0.19%
Nasdaq 100
24,278.80
-0.03%
Russell 2000
2,403.76
+0.02%
FTSE 100
9,209.50
-0.79%
Nikkei 225
44,841.20
-0.43%
Stock Market Live September 16: Good TikTok News Boosts Oracle, and the Whole S&P 500 (VOO)
Home > Investing > 2 Must-Buy ETFs if You Want to Outperform the SPY

Investing

2 Must-Buy ETFs if You Want to Outperform the SPY

2 Must-Buy ETFs if You Want to Outperform the SPY

By Omor Ibne Ehsan

Sep 16, 2025  |  Updated 1:44 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • These two ETFs have been outperforming the S&P 500’s gains significantly.
  • They have the momentum and fundamentals to continue doing so.
  • The current environment is highly favorable to these two ETFs.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Beating the S&P 500 is what every investor aims to do, and doing so for a long time is a coveted achievement. Unfortunately, most hedge fund managers and retail investors have been unable to beat the benchmark. You’d often hear the advice to buy and hold a low-cost S&P 500 ETF, like the SPY, and forget about stock-picking or ETFs that track other benchmarks.

That advice is not inherently wrong, but it hasn’t been the best course of action in recent history. The S&P 500 has outperformed most assets over the last century, but in the past three decades, those gains have been driven by a few key industries. Putting more weight here can amplify your gains significantly in the future, as these megatrends only appear to be getting stronger.

You can use ETFs that lean into these outperforming sectors and use them as satellite holdings alongside an S&P 500 ETF to outperform the benchmark.

Here are two such ETFs to look into:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Semiconductor stocks have performed exceptionally well, surpassing even some of the most bullish expectations. Moore’s Law says the transistor count doubles, and Wall Street seems to be applying that to the stock price, too.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) replicates the performance of the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. This lets it have exposure to a broad number of companies manufacturing or designing semiconductors. It is the largest semiconductor ETF you can buy, with total net assets of over $29 billion.

SMH has gained 263.6% in the past five years. This is significantly higher than the S&P 500’s gains of around 99.8% as of this writing. The drawdowns are higher, but compare SPY with SMH on a multi-year basis, and it has never fallen behind since the Great Recession. It is up 24.8% year-to-date, vs. the SPY’s 13% gain.

The biggest holding here is Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and it constitutes 21.25% of SMH’s holdings. This can be a problem if NVDA has a bad quarter and craters. Still, the S&P 500 itself has 7.17% exposure to NVDA.

The expense ratio is just 0.35%, or $35 per $10,000. This is very cheap for an ETF with strong historical performance.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO)

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) is one of the best ETFs to hold in the current environment. It focuses on the top 100 S&P 500 stocks with the strongest recent price performance and highest momentum scores. This ETF has consistently kept on par with the SPY or has outperformed it.

Recent performance has been exceptional. SPMO has also managed to deliver shallower losses than the SPY during downturns.

The strategy is to invest at least 90% of its assets in stocks in the S&P 500 Momentum Index.

The underlying index selects stocks based on their “momentum score,” which measures significant price increases over a period while adjusting for volatility to ensure smoother price appreciation. The fund holds approximately 98 to 101 stocks and is reconstituted and rebalanced twice yearly on the third Fridays of March and September.

The biggest “caveat” here is that SPMO is vulnerable to a flash crash. If the market goes through a sudden reversal where the momentum stocks it has exposure to start falling significantly, it would be a while before SPMO could get rid of the underperformers. That said, SPMO holds ~100 stocks, so any underperformance would likely remain in line with the benchmark.

SPMO has gained 153% over the past five years. It is up 26.8% year-to-date. The expense ratio is 0.13%, or $13 per $10,000.

The image featured for this article is © tete_escape / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

3 ETFs Trouncing the S&P 500’s Long-Term Gains
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Sep 3, 2025

3 ETFs Trouncing the S&P 500’s Long-Term Gains

Nearly every financial article you read will tell you the same thing. Over the long haul, almost nothing beats the…
1 Secret ETF That Outperformed the VOO by 130% Year-To-Date
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 22, 2025

1 Secret ETF That Outperformed the VOO by 130% Year-To-Date

Most investors who buy the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) assume they already own the market’s sweet spot. After all,…
2 AI ETFs Set to Crush the NASDAQ This Year
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 15, 2025

2 AI ETFs Set to Crush the NASDAQ This Year

Everywhere you turn right now, someone is talking about artificial intelligence, and the stock market is delivering stellar returns. However,…
3 ETFs That Continue to Beat the S&P 500
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Jul 10, 2025

3 ETFs That Continue to Beat the S&P 500

Beating the S&P 500 over the long run has become the yardstick for measuring truly outstanding investors. Most investors fail…
Forget SPY: These 2 Dividend ETFs Beat the S&P 500
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 14, 2025

Forget SPY: These 2 Dividend ETFs Beat the S&P 500

The default exchange-traded fund for most investors is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), which tracks the S&P 500.…
SPX Exposure Is Fine — But Pairing It With SOXX Could Supercharge Growth
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 28, 2025

SPX Exposure Is Fine — But Pairing It With SOXX Could Supercharge Growth

The S&P 500 has been delivering stellar gains over the past few years. 2025 was supposed to be the year…
Best ETFs Today: Why UltraPro (TQQQ), iShares Ethereum (ETHA) and VanEck Semiconductor (SMH) Are Soaring
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Apr 23, 2025

Best ETFs Today: Why UltraPro (TQQQ), iShares Ethereum (ETHA) and VanEck Semiconductor (SMH) Are Soaring

The ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ), iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA), and VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) are all soaring today. And…
3 ETFs Smart Money Is Loading up on Right Now
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 19, 2025

3 ETFs Smart Money Is Loading up on Right Now

Smart money isn’t always smart, and following it blindly is unlikely to pay off. However, when you have institutional investors,…
I’m 35; what is the perfect growth ETF to pair with VOO for long-term wealth?
John Seetoo | Aug 9, 2025

I’m 35; what is the perfect growth ETF to pair with VOO for long-term wealth?

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have become the main vehicle of choice for FIRE (Financial Independence Retire Early) ethos Gen-Z and…

Top Gaining Stocks

APA
APA Vol: 9,531,638
+$1.65
+7.20%
$24.56
Steel Dynamics
STLD Vol: 1,697,344
+$9.33
+7.09%
$140.91
Occidental Petroleum
OXY Vol: 11,768,301
+$2.25
+4.94%
$47.72
Bunge Global
BG Vol: 1,663,235
+$3.46
+4.31%
$83.76
Hershey
HSY Vol: 2,294,739
+$7.50
+4.04%
$193.06

Top Losing Stocks

Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 76,041,320
-$1.21
6.19%
$18.26
Emerson Electric
EMR Vol: 4,569,673
-$6.36
4.69%
$129.30
Principal Financial Group
PFG Vol: 1,103,984
-$2.82
3.40%
$80.13
Eversource Energy
ES Vol: 2,080,110
-$1.96
2.99%
$63.56
Prudential Financial
PRU Vol: 1,778,675
-$3.08
2.92%
$102.37