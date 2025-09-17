S&P 500
6,604.20
-0.09%
Dow Jones
45,768.50
-0.01%
Nasdaq 100
24,256.20
-0.12%
Russell 2000
2,404.07
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,226.00
+0.18%
Nikkei 225
44,848.70
-0.02%
Home > Investing > Why Warren Buffett Bet Nearly $1 Billion on Steel — And Why You Should, Too

Investing

Why Warren Buffett Bet Nearly $1 Billion on Steel — And Why You Should, Too

Why Warren Buffett Bet Nearly $1 Billion on Steel — And Why You Should, Too

By Rich Duprey

Sep 17, 2025  |  Updated 7:33 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) has long viewed Nucor (NYSE:NUE) as a cornerstone of value investing. The Oracle of Omaha first scooped up shares in the 1990s, drawn to Nucor’s innovative electric arc furnace technology that revolutionized low-cost steel production. 

Over decades, this stake has symbolized Buffett’s faith in resilient, cash-generating industrial giants. Nucor, America’s largest steel producer, has rewarded that patience with consistent dividends and market-beating returns, even through commodity cycles.

Fast-forward to the second quarter, and Buffett dramatically ramped up his buying of the stock, acquiring roughly 6.6 million shares for about $850 million. While this near-billion-dollar bet might seem massive, it carves out just 0.3% of Berkshire’s sprawling $344 billion portfolio. 

For Buffett, who’s notoriously selective about materials sector dips — preferring consumer staples and financials — this move stands out. NUE stock has surged 22% year-to-date, handily outpacing the S&P 500. Yet, with shares trading around $143, why is the 94-year-old legend piling in? 

Buying the Dip, Not the Peak

Buffett’s quarterly 13F filings offer a snapshot of trades from the prior three months, not a crystal ball for his current intentions. Berkshire’s Q2 disclosure captured moves from April to June — when NUE plunged to a low of $97 in early April amid steel price volatility and recession fears. From that trough, the stock has rocketed 45%, reflecting renewed investor appetite.

Yet, there’s ample reason to see NUE as a bargain even now. Trading at less than 1x forward sales — projected around $34 billion for 2026 — Nucor hovers at historically depressed levels, well below its 10-year average of 1.2x. 

Its forward P/E sits at about 11.5, elevated from recent troughs but still reasonable given earnings growth prospects. More compelling, the price-to-book ratio of 1.6 marks a multi-year low, trading at a discount to book value per share of $88.83. These metrics scream value in a sector battered by imports and inflation.

Nucor’s Strengths Fuel the Fire

Nucor’s growth story shines through its operational savvy. As a scrap-metal recycler using energy-efficient mini-mills, it boasts the lowest production costs in the industry — key in a world of fluctuating raw materials. 

Recent expansions, including a $6.5 billion capex plan through 2027, target high-margin segments like rebar micro-mills in North Carolina and Arizona (both slated for Q3 completion). These will boost capacity by millions of tons, feeding demand from electric vehicles (EVs) and data centers, where steel underpins infrastructure booms.

The company also leads in “green steel,” aligning with sustainability mandates. Its direct reduced iron (DRI) facilities are ramping up, promising cleaner production and premium pricing. Its latest earnings report showed resilience as revenue climbed 4.7% year-over-year to $8.46 billion, driven by steel mills, despite a slight earnings dip to $2.60 per share from margin squeezes. 

Nucor’s fortress balance sheet — it has $5 billion in cash — supported its aggressive stock buybacks and the steelmaker’s 210th consecutive dividend hike to $0.55 per share.

Steel’s Broader Revival

Industry-wide, U.S. steel is poised for a renaissance. A 50% tariff on imports, enacted in June, shields domestic players like Nucor from cheap foreign dumping, potentially lifting prices 20% to 30%. Hot-rolled coil (HRC) spot prices are up 14% year-to-date with further gains expected. Declining finished steel imports — down 9% so far this year — eases competitive pressure.

Macro events amplify this. AI-driven data center construction, fueled by tech giants, demands vast quantities of steel. Industry estimates peg sector needs at 10 million tons annually through 2030. EV mandates and infrastructure needs for roads, bridges, and factories, are Nucor’s sweet spots. 

Fiscal policy under a pro-manufacturing Trump administration could see corporate taxes slashed, juicing growth further. Even with sticky inflation limiting how much the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, a surprisingly resilient U.S. GDP at 3.3% supports demand. Globally, geopolitical tensions boost onshoring, favoring Nucor’s U.S.-centric model over volatile overseas rivals.

Key Takeaways

Nucor remains a compelling buy, blending Buffett’s timeless value principles with steel’s cyclical upside. At current valuations, it’s a steal for patient investors eyeing 10% to 15% annual returns via earnings recovery and dividends yielding 1.5%. 

Buffett’s $850 million vote isn’t chasing momentum — it’s betting on Nucor’s moat in a tariff-protected, infrastructure-hungry America. With shares up 21% in 2025, but still 17% off its 52-week high, the dip-buying window remains. 

For growth seekers, Nucor’s EV and green initiatives promise multi-year tailwinds, outshining peers mired in legacy costs. In Buffett’s world, cheap, durable businesses win, and Nucor fits the bill perfectly.

 

The image featured for this article is © Funtay / iStock via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

The Top 3 Stocks From Warren Buffett’s $3.9 Billion Spending Spree
Rich Duprey | Aug 19, 2025

The Top 3 Stocks From Warren Buffett’s $3.9 Billion Spending Spree

Classic Buffett Investments? Last week, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) filed its first-quarter 13-F, revealing a strategic portfolio shuffle. The…
Nucor, US Steel Get Different Reactions to New Guidance
Paul Ausick | Jun 18, 2020

Nucor, US Steel Get Different Reactions to New Guidance

U.S. Steel and Nucor both released second-quarter guidance this week. Investors have reacted quite differently to the news.
5 Stocks Billionaires Are Snapping Up
Ian Cooper | Aug 29, 2025

5 Stocks Billionaires Are Snapping Up

If a billionaire is backing up on the truck on a stock, you may want to jump in, too. Look…
Despite Trade Worries, Analyst Sees Steel Industry Earnings Surging: 5 Stocks to Buy
Lee Jackson | Jul 18, 2018

Despite Trade Worries, Analyst Sees Steel Industry Earnings Surging: 5 Stocks to Buy

With pricing firm and export potential and demand at home still strong, these five steel stocks make sense for growth…
Why is Buffett Hoarding Cash While The S&P (VOO) Is At All Time Highs?
Rich Duprey | Aug 4, 2025

Why is Buffett Hoarding Cash While The S&P (VOO) Is At All Time Highs?

Buffett’s Cash Fortress Sparks Speculation Legendary investor Warren Buffett remains a towering figure in the financial world. Even as he…
Jefferies Says Buy the Pullback in Steel Stocks Now
Lee Jackson | May 9, 2018

Jefferies Says Buy the Pullback in Steel Stocks Now

In a new Jefferies research report, a top-notch materials analyst makes the case that while the steel industry and its…
Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) Is a Discounted Dividend To Buy Hand-Over-Fist
Vandita Jadeja | May 15, 2025

Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) Is a Discounted Dividend To Buy Hand-Over-Fist

It is believed that an industry downturn could be an ideal time to load up on stocks. The United States…
Buffett’s $1.6 Billion Bet on UnitedHealth: Is It Finally Time to Buy the Dip?
Rich Duprey | Aug 15, 2025

Buffett’s $1.6 Billion Bet on UnitedHealth: Is It Finally Time to Buy the Dip?

Berkshire’s Big Bet on UnitedHealth Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) release yesterday of its latest 13F filing sent ripples through the market…
4 Steel Stocks to Buy as Demand and Tariffs Are Huge
Lee Jackson | Mar 9, 2018

4 Steel Stocks to Buy as Demand and Tariffs Are Huge

After the president implemented steel and aluminum tariffs, the analysts at Jefferies expect domestic capacity growth to be restarted.

Top Gaining Stocks

APA
APA Vol: 11,232,555
+$1.60
+6.98%
$24.51
Steel Dynamics
STLD Vol: 2,346,379
+$8.09
+6.15%
$139.67
Occidental Petroleum
OXY Vol: 13,816,548
+$2.29
+5.04%
$47.76
Hershey
HSY Vol: 2,815,466
+$7.89
+4.25%
$193.45
Bunge Global
BG Vol: 2,429,979
+$3.39
+4.22%
$83.69

Top Losing Stocks

Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 85,558,173
-$1.21
6.22%
$18.25
Emerson Electric
EMR Vol: 6,082,398
-$6.63
4.89%
$129.03
Principal Financial Group
PFG Vol: 1,766,424
-$2.86
3.45%
$80.09
Eversource Energy
ES Vol: 2,994,707
-$2.10
3.21%
$63.42
Prudential Financial
PRU Vol: 2,637,268
-$3.30
3.13%
$102.15