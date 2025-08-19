The Top 3 Stocks From Warren Buffett's $3.9 Billion Spending Spree Canva | Wikimedia Commons and Motortion from Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: Buffett’s Q1 13-F filing revealed $3.9 billion in stock purchases, including six new positions, but he remains a net seller of stocks by shedding $7 billion in Apple and Bank of America holdings.

and holdings. Since September 2023, Buffett has reduced his Apple stake by 69%, though it remains his largest holding at $57 billion.

The new stakes reflect Buffett’s focus on undervalued companies with long-term potential.

Classic Buffett Investments?

Last week, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) filed its first-quarter 13-F, revealing a strategic portfolio shuffle. The filing disclosed purchases of 12 stocks, totaling approximately $3.9 billion, with six new positions:

Allegion ( NASDAQ:ALLE )

D.R. Horto n ( NYSE:DHI )

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR )

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN )

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE )

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH )

Despite these buys, Buffett remained a net seller, offloading $7 billion in stocks, including further reductions in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). Since September 2023, Buffett has slashed his Apple stake by 69%, though it remains his largest holding at $57 billion.

The new additions reflect Buffett’s value-investing philosophy, targeting undervalued companies with strong fundamentals. Among these, though, three stand out as exceptional picks for investors seeking long-term growth due to their robust market positions, attractive valuations, and resilience in challenging sectors.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group, the largest U.S. health insurer, caught Buffett’s eye with a $1.6 billion stake of 5 million shares, signaling confidence despite the stock’s 39% year-to-date decline in 2025. UNH’s challenges — rising medical costs, a DOJ investigation, and leadership turmoil — have driven its forward P/E ratio to 16.5, below its five-year average of 19.2 and the S&P 500’s 23.3.

This valuation discount, paired with a 2.8% dividend yield, makes it a classic Buffett pick: a fundamentally strong company trading at a bargain. UNH’s diversified operations, including its Optum health services segment, position it for long-term growth as healthcare demand rises with an aging population.

Despite near-term headwinds that could hold it back for a while yet, its $422.8 billion in trailing revenue and operational scale suggest resilience and recovery potential, appealing to patient investors betting on a rebound.

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising, a leading outdoor advertising firm, joined Berkshire’s portfolio with a $142 million stake of 1.2 million shares. Trading at a forward P/E of around 20, LAMR appears undervalued compared to the broader market, especially given its consistent revenue growth and 4.9% dividend yield.

The company’s focus on billboards and digital advertising taps into a stable, high-margin industry with steady demand from businesses seeking localized marketing. LAMR’s strategic acquisitions and expansion into digital displays enhance its growth prospects, as digital advertising revenue grows faster than traditional formats.

With a resilient business model less sensitive to economic cycles, Lamar offers stability and income, aligning with Buffett’s preference for durable, cash-generating companies. Its small 0.1% portfolio weighting suggests a cautious bet — one that could grow over time — but its fundamentals make it a compelling long-term hold.

Nucor (NUE)

Nucor, a steelmaking giant, saw Berkshire acquire 6.6 million shares valued at $857 million, marking a rare move into the materials sector. NUE’s stock languished in the second quarter, but its forward P/E of 13 and 1.5% dividend yield make it a value play, especially with steel prices rising due to tariffs.

Nucor’s innovative electric-arc furnace technology gives it a cost advantage and aligns with sustainable steel production trends, positioning it to capitalize on infrastructure spending under potential policy shifts. Its consistent dividend growth and operational efficiency further enhance its appeal.

As Berkshire’s 25th-largest holding, Nucor reflects Buffett’s knack for finding undervalued companies with strong competitive moats, offering investors exposure to industrial growth with defensive characteristics.

