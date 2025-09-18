S&P 500
6,644.00
+0.41%
Dow Jones
46,223.00
+0.28%
Nasdaq 100
24,439.60
+0.62%
Russell 2000
2,426.03
+0.58%
FTSE 100
9,223.80
+0.25%
Nikkei 225
45,553.10
+1.28%
Home > Investing > Major Oil Company’s Astonishing Layoff Figures Sound like ‘Recession’

Investing

Major Oil Company’s Astonishing Layoff Figures Sound like ‘Recession’

Major Oil Company’s Astonishing Layoff Figures Sound like ‘Recession’

By Austin Smith

Sep 18, 2025  |  Updated 1:18 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

Key Points

  • Oil industry mergers are driving significant workforce reductions: ConocoPhillips’ recent acquisition of Marathon led to plans to cut 20–25% of its workforce (~3,200 employees), reflecting a broader trend where mergers between closely related companies often result in layoffs to boost earnings.
  • Mergers strengthen market positioning despite economic uncertainty: Large deals like Chevron’s purchase of Hess are expanding companies’ reach and capabilities, particularly in regional markets, even as overall economic indicators suggest potential trouble ahead.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Video

Summary

A number of major oil and gas companies have announced significant workforce reductions over the last few weeks.24/7 Wall St. contributors Douglas A. McIntyre and Lee Jackson break down what this could mean to the stocks of those companies as well as others.

Transcript

[00:00:03] Doug McIntyre: So, Lee, we’re starting to see mergers, more mergers now in the oil fields.

[00:06:02] Lee Jackson: Yeah, we are.

[00:07:11] Doug McIntyre: You know, the consolidation happens for a simple reason. I know these companies are a little bit different from each other. Upstream, downstream, production, exploration. But listen, basically. They’re all brothers and sisters, or first cousins of one another’s. So the fact that you’re getting roll-ups in industries where you’ve got related companies, isn’t that surprising. What’s, what’s going on there in the last few months?

[00:42:02] Lee Jackson: Well. Nothing the size of like when, when Mobil was purchased by Exxon and merged in but Conoco recently announced, and this is Conoco Phillips, the simple COP they recently announced that they were going to lay off, uh, astonishing 20 to 25% of their workforce, which translates to a, you know, a fair amount of jobs. And I, lemme check my data on that, but I think it translated to. Let’s look real quick. Okay. That translates to about 3,200 people, which is a, a pretty big layoff. And, you know, they recently purchased a marathon. Simple MRO, so they did it. And that’s probably one of the reasons for these ’cause you’re, you’re getting rid of duplicated positions, but yeah. But I mean, 20 to 25% of your workforce is a big, big hit. And the, you know, the tech guys have been quietly laying off people for the last three years. Big chunks of people. And so the question has to be, especially with the job market where there’s now, it had been out of balance to the good side, but now there’s more people unemployed than jobs out there posted jobs. So that used to be the other way around. You know, there was more jobs than people to, to fill ’em. So I think what this is quietly telling us is that the economy’s in for some trouble now, whether it’s gonna be anytime soon or next year, but I think we’re in trouble. And I think a lot of the indicators that market mavens look at like Mike Hartnett, I just wrote an article on this recently. You know, he says, Hey, you know, this is about as overbought as it can be. So where do you go next?

[02:33:23] Doug McIntyre: Yeah. I have a rule of thumb, and that is, is that if you see a merger between two companies that are basically very, very closely related, you can figure between 10 and 20% of the people will be laid off, that will help increase earnings. Now, boards of directors are often stupid. Which means that the merger is sometimes the fundamental merger doesn’t make any sense, right? No, but my rule of thumb as an investor is if I see two companies that are similar to each other that are merged. Take that workforce and give it a major haircut in terms of what happens to the expense side of earnings. I think it’s, I think it’s a good rule to live by.

[03:15:17] Lee Jackson: It is a very good rule to live by, and it’s always proven to be correct. I mean another huge energy deal that is finally gonna close after two years plus of wrangling will be Chevron’s purchase of Hess. Of Hess. For, for people that don’t live on the east coast, Hess is a much bigger player on the east coast of the United States. But this is a, a very similar merger of equals and you know, but Hess also like, like Marathon has a big energy services side and, and it’ll be interesting to see if they, and Hess owns part of it and other people, but that’s another positive thing for Chevron to add into their huge web of, of products that are offered. So yeah, it’s gonna be interesting to see if there’ll be more. ’cause these are big, big, big deals.

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

It Would Be Insane To Own Oil Stocks Today (AMLP, BP, CVX, XOM, LNG)
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 8, 2025

It Would Be Insane To Own Oil Stocks Today (AMLP, BP, CVX, XOM, LNG)

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: So what’s happened to oil, I’m gonna go back roughly a year and…
The BLS Is Flying a False Flag
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 8, 2025

The BLS Is Flying a False Flag

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Lee, the BLS just announced the unemployment numbers for April, as they always…
Microsoft’s Layoffs Signal AI’s Growing Role in Big Tech Jobs
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 25, 2025

Microsoft’s Layoffs Signal AI’s Growing Role in Big Tech Jobs

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Yeah. Microsoft Lee, that it seems to be doing very well. Yeah, very…
Your Social Security Check May Shrink After 2032
Kelly Araja | Aug 8, 2025

Your Social Security Check May Shrink After 2032

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:00] Doug McIntyre: People ask if Social Security runs outta money in 2032, which is, that’s…
AI Wave Triggers Tech Layoffs, 100,000 Jobs Are at Risk
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 2, 2025

AI Wave Triggers Tech Layoffs, 100,000 Jobs Are at Risk

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Lee, one of the things that’s happened just in the last few months…
TikTok “Deal” With Oracle (ORCL) Suddenly Doesn’t Matter
Austin Smith | Sep 17, 2025

TikTok “Deal” With Oracle (ORCL) Suddenly Doesn’t Matter

Video Summary What might the latest TikTok news mean for the company, its consumer and potential investors? 24/7 Wall St.…
Apple (AAPL) Catches an Downgrade Stray From Needham
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 15, 2025

Apple (AAPL) Catches an Downgrade Stray From Needham

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Got a downgrade of Apple at Needham. Why? [00:00:07] Lee Jackson: Well, I…
Tesla’s (TSLA) Next Quarter Could Be A Complete Monster
Kelly Araja | Aug 19, 2025

Tesla’s (TSLA) Next Quarter Could Be A Complete Monster

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: After some very rough numbers in terms of unit sales at Tesla. This…
Disney is Just an Average Company at Best
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 26, 2025

Disney is Just an Average Company at Best

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug Mcintyre: Disney came out with what people thought were, I think reasonably good results.…

Top Gaining Stocks

Hologic
HOLX Vol: 6,930,162
+$4.87
+7.69%
$68.20
Workday
WDAY Vol: 11,659,778
+$15.87
+7.25%
$234.88
Fox
FOXA Vol: 4,668,096
+$1.75
+3.05%
$59.22
Fox
FOX Vol: 2,288,544
+$1.56
+3.00%
$53.57
American Express
AXP Vol: 3,584,183
+$8.96
+2.74%
$336.00

Top Losing Stocks

Builders FirstSource
BLDR Vol: 2,730,195
-$7.71
5.63%
$129.28
Uber
UBER Vol: 44,090,020
-$4.88
4.99%
$92.95
Mohawk Industries
MHK Vol: 1,750,030
-$5.49
4.01%
$131.28
Bunge Global
BG Vol: 1,879,960
-$3.28
3.92%
$80.41
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 45,185,272
-$13.83
3.84%
$346.17