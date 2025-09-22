3 Low Risk, High Yield ETFs for Retirees

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Retirees seeking steady income and lower market risk often favor investments that pay regular dividends, keep costs low, and spread risk across many holdings. Exchange-traded funds can do all three. Below are three ETFs that combine modest volatility with dependable yields; the fund descriptions, distribution schedules, and fee figures are accurate as of September 20, 2025.

Key Points These ETFs are attractive to retirees due to their diversification, low volatility, cost structure, or dividend distribution schedules.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

LVHD targets U.S. stocks that offer relatively high dividends while exhibiting lower price swings. The fund tilts toward defensive sectors such as consumer staples, real estate, and utilities and uses risk controls to limit concentration. Its trailing/30-day yield currently sits in the low-to-mid 3 percent range (about 3.3 percent). LVHD pays distributions quarterly and carries an expense ratio of roughly 0.27 percent.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

mixmotive / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

SPHD begins with high-yield S&P 500 names, then selects the subset with the lowest historical volatility to form its portfolio. That process produces a mix of higher dividend income and smoother short-term performance, and the fund tends to emphasize defensive sectors. At present, SPHD’s trailing yield falls in the mid-3 percent to about 4 percent band (roughly 3.7 percent). Distributions are made monthly. The expense ratio is 0.30 percent.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

24/7 Wall St.

VYM gives broad exposure to large-cap U.S. companies with robust dividend histories by tracking the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The fund offers wide diversification across financials, healthcare, and consumer sectors and keeps costs very low. At the moment, VYM’s yield is lower than in some past periods, at roughly 2.5 percent (30-day SEC yield about 2.48 percent). VYM pays quarterly distributions and has an expense ratio of 0.06 percent.

Conclusion

FatCamera / iStock via Getty Images

Balancing income and capital preservation is central for retirees. LVHD, SPHD, and VYM each deliver a different mix of yield, volatility control, and cost structure: LVHD emphasizes low volatility and quarterly income, SPHD offers higher-frequency monthly distributions with a low-volatility screen, and VYM provides broad, low-cost dividend exposure. Investors should confirm the issuer’s current yield and distribution data before making decisions and consider how each fund fits their income needs, tax situation, and time horizon.