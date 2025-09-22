3 Low Risk, High Yield ETFs for Retirees

Investing
By
Drew Wood
Sep 22, 2025 | Updated 1:31 PM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
Retirees seeking steady income and lower market risk often favor investments that pay regular dividends, keep costs low, and spread risk across many holdings. Exchange-traded funds can do all three. Below are three ETFs that combine modest volatility with dependable yields; the fund descriptions, distribution schedules, and fee figures are accurate as of September 20, 2025.
LVHD invests in utilities, among other sectors.
LVHD targets U.S. stocks that offer relatively high dividends while exhibiting lower price swings. The fund tilts toward defensive sectors such as consumer staples, real estate, and utilities and uses risk controls to limit concentration. Its trailing/30-day yield currently sits in the low-to-mid 3 percent range (about 3.3 percent). LVHD pays distributions quarterly and carries an expense ratio of roughly 0.27 percent.
SPHD invests in the least volatile S&P 500 stocks.
SPHD begins with high-yield S&P 500 names, then selects the subset with the lowest historical volatility to form its portfolio. That process produces a mix of higher dividend income and smoother short-term performance, and the fund tends to emphasize defensive sectors. At present, SPHD’s trailing yield falls in the mid-3 percent to about 4 percent band (roughly 3.7 percent). Distributions are made monthly. The expense ratio is 0.30 percent.
Healthcare is one of the sectors VYM invests in, as a diversified fund.
VYM gives broad exposure to large-cap U.S. companies with robust dividend histories by tracking the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The fund offers wide diversification across financials, healthcare, and consumer sectors and keeps costs very low. At the moment, VYM’s yield is lower than in some past periods, at roughly 2.5 percent (30-day SEC yield about 2.48 percent). VYM pays quarterly distributions and has an expense ratio of 0.06 percent.
Balancing income and capital preservation is central for retirees. LVHD, SPHD, and VYM each deliver a different mix of yield, volatility control, and cost structure: LVHD emphasizes low volatility and quarterly income, SPHD offers higher-frequency monthly distributions with a low-volatility screen, and VYM provides broad, low-cost dividend exposure. Investors should confirm the issuer’s current yield and distribution data before making decisions and consider how each fund fits their income needs, tax situation, and time horizon.
The image featured for this article is © Digitala World / Shutterstock.com
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
Investing in high-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a smart way to build wealth, offering a steady income stream while…
After over a decade of ultra-low yields, retirees are finding themselves much more comfortable due to Treasuries yielding sub-5% interest…
Investors seeking a regular income from their holdings may benefit from dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs). They are gaining popularity amid…
Many investors look to accumulate as much wealth as possible when they are young, even if they have to take…
Cautious investors are loading up on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) amid the ongoing market uncertainty. 2025 has been all about navigating…
Aspiring retirees spend many years saving up money so they have a large enough nest egg for retirement. It’s common…
All of us could use a little more monthly income; it’s not just for retired folks anymore. Considering the state…
Dividend stock investing offers retirees a dependable way to generate passive income, ensuring financial stability in a time when fixed…
Passive income investors like me are always on the lookout for different ways to generate extra income. If you can…