These Dividend ETFs Also Have AI Stock Exposure

Dividend-oriented strategies aren’t just for traditional value investors anymore. Many investors want to capture artificial intelligence (AI) growth while still generating reliable income. That can be achieved by pairing income-focused ETFs with AI-heavy funds, creating a forward-looking portfolio that balances payouts with exposure to transformative technology.

Key Points ETFs can reduce the risk of holding single stocks by spreading investments across many companies. Some funds now combine that diversification with exposure to the fast-moving AI sector, where the potential for strong gains comes with higher volatility.

Why Combine Dividends With AI?

Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries from healthcare and finance to entertainment and manufacturing. Companies such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, and AMD are leading this shift. While some of these firms now pay dividends, most remain growth-driven. By blending a dedicated AI ETF with dividend-oriented funds, investors can pursue both steady income and participation in AI-led growth. Here are two representative funds and their current stats as of September 19, 2025.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JEPI delivers high distributions by combining stock dividends with option premiums. Investors should note, however, that upside can be partially capped during strong equity rallies.

2025 YTD total return: +4.60%

30-day SEC yield: 7.27% (as of 8/31/2025)

12-month rolling dividend yield: 8.38% (as of 8/31/2025)

Strategy: Large-cap U.S. equity portfolio with a covered-call overlay to enhance monthly income

Recent top holdings: Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, AbbVie, Mastercard (weights vary month to month)

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

DIV produces elevated yields by tilting toward high-payout sectors. Its performance often diverges from tech-led markets, though some portfolio companies are adopting AI practices within their industries.

2025 YTD total return: +2.16%

30-day SEC yield: 7.32%

Trailing 12-month distribution yield: 6.96%

Strategy: Rules-based screen for 50 of the highest-yielding U.S. equities

Sector focus: Weights shift, but allocations include real estate, consumer defensive, industrials, and other high-yielding segments such as energy and utilities

Why Yields and Returns Differ

Growth-oriented AI funds such as AIQ often post strong year-to-date total returns while showing negligible SEC yields, since most underlying companies reinvest cash flows rather than distribute them. Options-income strategies like JEPI generate elevated yields even in moderate-return environments by systematically writing covered calls; this provides steady cash flow but caps upside during sharp market rallies. High-yield equity vehicles such as DIV pursue income by tilting toward sectors with above-average payout ratios. That approach can support sizable distributions, but performance depends heavily on sector cycles and relative strength in areas like real estate, energy, and defensive industries.

Risks and Considerations

AI exposure introduces both opportunity and volatility. Concentrated positions in large technology firms mean that earnings surprises or thematic newsflow can trigger pronounced swings in returns. Income levels are also variable: distributions shift with changes in corporate dividend policies, realized option premiums, and sector earnings trends. Portfolio composition is not static either. JEPI and DIV disclose holdings monthly, while AIQ reports quarterly, so “top holdings” represent only a point-in-time snapshot. For that reason, investors should monitor issuer fact sheets and reliable data providers on an ongoing basis, as yields and returns can change materially from month to month.