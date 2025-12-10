These 3 ETFs (DIVO, JEPI, QDVO) Are Your Dividend Safety Net

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

If you are hunting dividend investing strategies, you may want to ensure you don’t overlook ETFs as they are a surefire way to gain exposure to a wide basket of stocks while also generating passive income. We have uncovered a trio of ETFs that are equipped to serve as your dividend safety net, with a strategy of paying distributions while also injecting some stability into your portfolio, a dose of options-related risk notwithstanding. These three ETFs include Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO), JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and the Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO). All of them deliver yields across the spectrum of between 4-9% and have proven to deliver reliable income. Let’s explore in further detail what makes them stand out.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is a balance of income stability and some sophisticated trading techniques. It’s ideal for investors hunting steady cash flow from dividend stalwarts like Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), among others. The strategy involves cherry picking a select group of high-quality stocks that prioritize shareholder value through dividends, then attempts to amplify returns through a fancy covered-call approach by selling options on those holdings to bring in extra cash.

But rather than swinging for the fences, DIVO targets a smoother ride than the wider market, with a combination of dividend and option income to cushion that inevitable market volatility including sell-offs. Launched in 2016, the ETF is up 18% YTD. It is built to follow the Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio (EDIP), which is run by sub-adviser Capital Wealth Planning, giving investors unique access to an expert dividend-and-options playbook.

As a monthly dividend payer, DIVO’s dividend yield hovers at 5.6% currently, the most recent payout of which amounted to $0.21394 per share. DAV offers diverse strategy to a wide array of economic sectors, helping to offset risk and add diversification to an investor’s portfolio.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

If you’re hunting for a steady stream of monthly income without stepping completely away from stock-market upside, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is a popular choice. Performance has trailed the broader market this year, as the fund is up about 7–8% year-to-date vs. a stronger S&P 500, but it aims to do more than just sit on capital, combining equity exposure with a hefty income stream. JEPI has also tended to hold up better than many pure equity funds in choppier markets, helped by option premiums and a more defensive stock pocket, even though it still owns some fast-moving names.

With a trailing yield of roughly 8.3% as of year-end 2025, JEPI combines a portfolio of large-cap U.S. stocks with an options component. It holds high-profile companies such as NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA), AbbVie (Nasdaq: ABBV), Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL), while using call options on the S&P 500 to generate an additional performance boost that can support its monthly distributions. That structure is designed to deliver regular cash flow, which is why the fund has attracted income-oriented investors from Gen Z to Baby Boomers.

Actively managed by J.P. Morgan’s equity and options team, JEPI has ballooned to tens of billions of dollars in assets since its 2020 launch. The strategy is to stay invested in stocks, add an options layer to boost income, and accept some trade-off in long-term upside in exchange for a smoother ride and fatter checks, a trade many more cautious investors are willing to make.

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO)

For investors who are seeking capital appreciation but still care about a steady paycheck, Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO) takes a shot at delivering both. The actively managed fund centers on a tight portfolio of large-cap growth stocks, companies that can be volatile but have a history of providing strong earnings and cash-flow profiles. Top holdings include Big Tech names like Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) and Microsoft (Nasdaq; MSFT). It then layers on a tactical covered-call strategy to pay steady monthly distributions.

QDVO’s strategy is to target capital appreciation first and high current income second, with covered calls and dividends intended to soften inherent volatility when markets turn choppy. Capital Wealth Planning, the sub-advisor, keeps the portfolio to roughly 20–40 names and tweaks sector weights and option writing in real time, looking to balance risk, return and income rather than passively tracking an index.

Yielding close to 10%, QDVO’s most recent monthly distribution amount was $0.26840 per share. Sector allocation is broad, lending itself to portfolio diversification, while YTD performance is close to that of the broader market, at 20.1%. As a relatively nascent ETF that was only launched in 2024, Amplify’s QDVO has amassed total net assets of approximately $501 million.