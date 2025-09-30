S&P 500
6,654.40
-0.20%
Dow Jones
46,204.40
-0.31%
Nasdaq 100
24,584.50
-0.19%
Russell 2000
2,420.70
-0.54%
FTSE 100
9,349.30
+0.35%
Nikkei 225
44,693.60
-1.03%
Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Home > Investing > 10-14% Yield from SPYI and QQQI: Worth the Trade-Offs or Too Good to Be True?

Investing

10-14% Yield from SPYI and QQQI: Worth the Trade-Offs or Too Good to Be True?

10-14% Yield from SPYI and QQQI: Worth the Trade-Offs or Too Good to Be True?

By Joey Frenette

Sep 30, 2025  |  Updated 10:01 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

There has been plenty of interest in the specialty (or premium) income ETF scene lately. And it’s not a mystery as to why, with the Federal Reserve starting a new rate-cutting cycle while yields become a bit harder to find as the broad stock market rallies to fresh, new all-time highs.

Indeed, the window of opportunity to snag higher yields at lower valuations has mostly closed. And while there are still some great dividend deals out there, the appetite for even higher yielders (think more than 10%) has stayed elevated for some income-oriented investors who want a way to maximize their yield, even if it entails a greater deal of uncertainty.

Key Points

  • The SPYI and QQQI are great income ETFs, but investors should expect the yield to vary based on options market dynamics.
  • Investors should ask their wealth planners how such investments can bolster their passive income stream.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The impressive yields of the SPYI and QQQI have to be enticing to passive income investors, especially as risk-free and risky yields fall

Of course, premium income ETFs don’t offer passive income investors any sort of free lunch. At the end of the day, cranking up the potential on return (or yield) tends to also entail a trade-off, either in the form of more downside risk or less upside potential. When it comes to the SPYI, QQQI, and ETFs like it, there’s yield volatility and limited upside to be aware of relative to the S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100.

When it comes to yield, more elevated yields, especially when the sale of covered calls or call spread strategies are considered (the active managers incorporate a “data-driven” call option strategy to achieve the ETF’s towering yield), tend to be on less stable footing, especially given the uncertainties regarding options premiums at any given point in time. That means a 14% yield could be several percentage points lower or higher in just a few weeks’ time.

Understandably, some environments tend to entail much heftier option premiums, while others may offer premiums that are incredibly slim, perhaps too slim to justify writing a covered call. In any case, investors should understand the trade-offs that come with their favorite high-yield ETFs.

What are the trade-offs to understand before punching a ticket to either the SPYI or QQQI at current levels?

As to whether the yields are too good to be true is the giant question mark that nobody has the answer to. Indeed, it all depends on market dynamics, which, at the end of the day, is impossible to forecast unless you have a superpower that enables you to see the future. If 2026 is another upbeat year that rhymes with 2025, the SPYI and QQQI yields, in my view, will hold up. In any case, there’s some degree of uncertainty that investors will need to be comfortable with.

When it comes to the Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI) and its Nasdaq 100-focused peer, the Neos Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI), which offer yields of 11.89% and 13.91%, respectively, at the time of this writing, there are trade-offs that investors should bring up with their personal financial planners.

As a primary source of income, the SPYI and QQQI might have too much yield volatility to be viewed as core holdings in an income portfolio. However, as a supplement or “income booster,” I view the two ETFs as potentially invaluable tools when used correctly.

Indeed, shares of both ETFs, though relatively young after going live on the public markets for just a few years, aren’t rallying like the S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100 have been doing in recent years. Much of the return has been pushed to the yield. That’s to be expected from ETFs that have an active covered call writing strategy, though.

The big question is what happens when options premiums fall, perhaps due to a sell-off in the broad markets?

If you’re comfortable settling for a lower yield in a bear-case environment and can utilize the tax advantages (the 60/40 Tax Treatment that investors should discuss with their advisers), the SPYI and QQQI look intriguing for seeking a more bountiful, tactical investment.

The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall St.

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

Should I Invest $500,000 in QQQI and SPYI for the Next 40 Years?
Joey Frenette | Aug 30, 2025

Should I Invest $500,000 in QQQI and SPYI for the Next 40 Years?

The magnitude of enthusiasm surrounding higher-yielding covered call (premium income) ETFs has been strong among the retail crowd. And while…
Should I Convert My $300K SCHD into SPYI and QQQI for Higher Yields Before Retirement?
Rich Duprey | Jun 9, 2025

Should I Convert My $300K SCHD into SPYI and QQQI for Higher Yields Before Retirement?

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a popular choice for dividend investors, tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend…
These 5 ETFs (MSTY, QQQI, JEPQ, SPYI, DIVO) Are Reshaping Passive Income Portfolios
David Moadel | Jul 14, 2025

These 5 ETFs (MSTY, QQQI, JEPQ, SPYI, DIVO) Are Reshaping Passive Income Portfolios

It wasn’t very long ago that passive income investors had to wait three full months before an exchange traded fund…
These 4 Dividend ETFs (QQQI, JEPQ, SPYI, MSTY) Are Passive Income Machines
David Moadel | Jun 2, 2025

These 4 Dividend ETFs (QQQI, JEPQ, SPYI, MSTY) Are Passive Income Machines

In recent years, ultra-high-yield exchange traded funds (ETFs) have opened the door to new possibilities for aggressive income harvesters. If…
I put $200K into SPYI and QQQI for 10-14% yields – is it really that simple, or am I missing something?
John Seetoo | Apr 16, 2025

I put $200K into SPYI and QQQI for 10-14% yields – is it really that simple, or am I missing something?

Generally, investors who follow the markets seek growth or income. These two camps comprise the bulk of the individual investor…
How I Plan to Allocate $250,000 for My Early Retirement at 40 – Seeking Your Advice
Joey Frenette | May 17, 2025

How I Plan to Allocate $250,000 for My Early Retirement at 40 – Seeking Your Advice

The FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement is achievable for many young people who prioritize saving and investing early on…
I moved 65% of my shares into JEPQ for income and plan to use dividends as wage replacement – is this a solid plan?
Joey Frenette | May 12, 2025

I moved 65% of my shares into JEPQ for income and plan to use dividends as wage replacement – is this a solid plan?

There are some pretty bountiful ETFs out there that were designed to boast incredibly high yields. Of course, there’s really…
Should I Go All-in on ULTY, YMAX or QQQI Instead?
David Beren | Aug 18, 2025

Should I Go All-in on ULTY, YMAX or QQQI Instead?

In the world of dividend investing, there is a major effort right now to grow as quickly as possible to…
2 Covered Call ETFs Delivering Big Passive Income Today
Rich Duprey | Jul 13, 2025

2 Covered Call ETFs Delivering Big Passive Income Today

In today’s low-yield environment, investors seeking consistent passive income are turning to covered call exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These innovative funds…

Top Gaining Stocks

Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 2,457,013
+$3.00
+5.39%
$58.67
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 4,195,733
+$5.79
+4.96%
$122.53
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 1,971,471
+$1.20
+4.43%
$28.29
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 1,444,569
+$3.50
+4.42%
$82.63
Pfizer
PFE Vol: 36,228,455
+$1.04
+4.34%
$24.89

Top Losing Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,641,839
-$5.59
6.43%
$81.30
Capital One
COF Vol: 1,310,571
-$11.22
5.02%
$212.38
Synchrony Financial
SYF Vol: 830,120
-$3.41
4.64%
$69.92
Schlumberger
SLB Vol: 2,335,822
-$1.54
4.37%
$33.58
Paychex
PAYX Vol: 2,124,299
-$5.49
4.27%
$123.04