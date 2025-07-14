These 5 ETFs (MSTY, QQQI, JEPQ, SPYI, DIVO) Are Reshaping Passive Income Portfolios Thapana_Studio / Shutterstock.com

Key Points MSTY, QQQI, and JEPQ offer monthly cash distributions and exposure to top tech names.

Meanwhile, SPYI and DIVO can help monthly payout seekers diversify beyond the tech sector.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

It wasn’t very long ago that passive income investors had to wait three full months before an exchange traded fund (ETF) would finally pay a dividend. Recently, however, an explosion in the number of ETFs has enabled more frequent cash distributions and powerful wealth-compounding possibilities.

Five funds in particular are changing the ETF game with eye-catching yields and monthly cash payouts. Ambitious dividend harvesters can try out some of these funds or even, if they dare, buy all five of the following passive income ETF all-stars.

MSTY, QQQI, and JEPQ for Tech Exposure

All five of the ETFs featured today provide cash dividends/distributions each and every month. Yet, there are crucial differences between these funds, especially when it comes to their annual yields and risk profiles.

To start off, I’ll direct your attention to an ETF that’s on the hotter end of the risk spectrum. I’m referring to the YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY), which generates some income from U.S. Treasury bonds but mainly relies on option-trading strategies.

More specifically, the MSTY ETF uses synthetic covered call strategies (or possibly synthetic covered call spread strategies) to indirectly derive income from Microstrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock. As you may be aware, Microstrategy is a technology firm that aggressively invests in Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC).

Since Microstrategy stock can be quite volatile and option-trading strategies can be risky, the YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF isn’t for the faint of heart. On the other hand, high risks can come with huge rewards as the MSTY ETF currently advertises a gigantic 72.93% annual distribution rate.

While MSTY pays you every month and has an enormous annual yield, it’s not everybody’s cup of tea. Maybe you still want exposure to interesting technology companies but aren’t prepared to accept high risk.

If so, then I’ve got two monthly-paying funds that emphasize the tech sector but aren’t overly volatile. The first one is the NEOS NASDAQ-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI), which is centered around the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 stock index. This fund uses options-trading strategies to squeeze income from a basket of approximately 100 stocks, including NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

The NEOS NASDAQ-100 High Income ETF is reshaping portfolios by eliminating the need to pick individual tech stocks while also providing monthly income. In addition, QQQI’s 14.65% annual distribution rate will undoubtedly make it attractive to yield hunters.

In a similar vein to QQQI, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) focuses on stocks in the NASDAQ 100. This fund collects income from 108 stocks that are mainly in the technology sector, and like MSTY and QQQI, the JEPQ ETF utilizes options-trading strategies.

Thus, it shouldn’t be too surprising that the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF enables portfolio exposure to technology titans like NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon, Broadcom, and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). With a 12-month rolling dividend yield of 11.52%, the JEPQ ETF should impress any passive income enthusiast yearning for monthly wealth-building opportunities.

SPYI and DIVO for Multi-Sector Diversification

There’s no denying that audacious ETFs like MSTY, QQQI, and JEPQ are taking passive income investing to the next level. But then, you might prefer funds that venture beyond the technology sector while still paying out distributions each month.

On that topic, I’ve got a pair of potent funds offering instant multi-sector diversification. One of them is the NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI). Instead of sticking to the NASDAQ 100, the SPYI ETF concentrates on the S&P 500 and has around 500 stocks in its holdings.

This fund can quickly diversify your portfolio across a wide variety of stocks and sectors. Within the SPYI ETF, you’ll see large-cap standouts like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

Like the other funds on this list, the NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF relies on options-trading strategies to produce income. After you discover that SPYI features monthly cash payouts and a 12.15% annual distribution rate, you may find it hard to resist taking a share position.

Rounding out this five-pack of passive income boundary breakers is the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO), which derives income from dividends and options-trading strategies based on 24 stocks.

Those 24 stocks aren’t all tech stocks, mind you. Sure, you’ll find Microsoft stock in the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF’s holdings. However, you’ll also find non-tech-focused firms like Home Depot, Visa (NYSE:V), RTX/Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Maybe DIVO’s 4.73% annual distribution rate isn’t as mind-blowing as the other funds I’m highlighting today. Nevertheless, the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF’s diversified basket features some rock-solid companies and the fund’s monthly payouts will add up over the long run.

As you can see, there are similarities but also important distinctions between MSTY, QQQI, JEPQ, SPYI, and DIVO. All five of these ETFs are altering the landscape of passive income investing so, if you’re ready, feel free to try them out today.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)