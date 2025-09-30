Wall Street Walks Away From Ford as CEO Farley Flounders

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The consensus target price among the 22 analysts who cover Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) stock, according to Yahoo, is $11.05. The stock trades at $12.09. Eleven of these analysts expect Ford’s revenue to drop slightly in the next year. The market in general agrees with the opinions. Ford’s share price is up slightly less than 11% in the past year. The S&P 500 is 14% higher over the same period, and shares of crosstown rival General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) are up 31%.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Analysts and investors are not impressed with Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F).

Is CEO Jim Farley spending enough time doing his job?

What Is Farley Up To?

CEO Jim Farley must not have enough to do. He called a summit of CEO and government leaders that he dubbed “Accelerate the Essential Economy.” He said that the United States has and will have a shortage of labor to build artificial intelligence (AI) centers, which will require hundreds of thousands of skilled people. An important part of Ford’s own AI effort failed two years ago. Farley also failed to mention that some of the workers he laid off, either permanently or temporarily, might take some of these AI infrastructure jobs.

It is stunning that Farley has the time to call a summit that is only tangentially attached to Ford’s business. He did, however, use the meeting to promote Ford’s Pro operations. He wrote, “Right now, Ford Motor Company builds and services the F-Series and Super Duty trucks and Transit vans that drive much of the Essential Economy.” Somehow, he wants to connect this to the future of the AI infrastructure in America.

Among the most important reasons analysts do not like Ford is its failure in the electric vehicle (EV) business. Another is Ford’s unbelievable recall problem. At the heart of this is that Farley does not appear to spend as much time as he should running the company. He does appear at events that involve Ford products, although they are not part of the strategic work he has to do at Ford’s new headquarters.

Farley also spends some hours on his podcast DRIVE. In it, he interviews “his favorite people.” The podcast neither helps manage the company nor gets Ford customers. Recently, this has included Jay Leno and retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Nicole Malachowski. The Leno interview covered “From revealing why pirates wore eye patches to reminiscing about Leno’s teenage summer jobs at car dealerships, their discussion spans a wide array of topics and laugh-out-loud moments.” DRIVE is a wasteful vanity program.

Investors can fairly ask how much time Farley spends running the company. That may be one reason Ford is not popular among institutional investors.

