S&P 500
6,654.40
-0.20%
Dow Jones
46,204.40
-0.31%
Nasdaq 100
24,584.50
-0.19%
Russell 2000
2,420.70
-0.54%
FTSE 100
9,349.30
+0.35%
Nikkei 225
44,693.60
-1.03%
Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Home > Investing > Wall Street Walks Away From Ford as CEO Farley Flounders

Investing

Wall Street Walks Away From Ford as CEO Farley Flounders

Wall Street Walks Away From Ford as CEO Farley Flounders

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Sep 30, 2025  |  Updated 6:34 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The consensus target price among the 22 analysts who cover Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) stock, according to Yahoo, is $11.05. The stock trades at $12.09. Eleven of these analysts expect Ford’s revenue to drop slightly in the next year. The market in general agrees with the opinions. Ford’s share price is up slightly less than 11% in the past year. The S&P 500 is 14% higher over the same period, and shares of crosstown rival General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) are up 31%.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Analysts and investors are not impressed with Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F).
  • Is CEO Jim Farley spending enough time doing his job?
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

What Is Farley Up To?

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

CEO Jim Farley must not have enough to do. He called a summit of CEO and government leaders that he dubbed “Accelerate the Essential Economy.” He said that the United States has and will have a shortage of labor to build artificial intelligence (AI) centers, which will require hundreds of thousands of skilled people. An important part of Ford’s own AI effort failed two years ago. Farley also failed to mention that some of the workers he laid off, either permanently or temporarily, might take some of these AI infrastructure jobs.

It is stunning that Farley has the time to call a summit that is only tangentially attached to Ford’s business. He did, however, use the meeting to promote Ford’s Pro operations. He wrote, “Right now, Ford Motor Company builds and services the F-Series and Super Duty trucks and Transit vans that drive much of the Essential Economy.” Somehow, he wants to connect this to the future of the AI infrastructure in America.

Among the most important reasons analysts do not like Ford is its failure in the electric vehicle (EV) business. Another is Ford’s unbelievable recall problem. At the heart of this is that Farley does not appear to spend as much time as he should running the company. He does appear at events that involve Ford products, although they are not part of the strategic work he has to do at Ford’s new headquarters.

Farley also spends some hours on his podcast DRIVE. In it, he interviews “his favorite people.” The podcast neither helps manage the company nor gets Ford customers. Recently, this has included Jay Leno and retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Nicole Malachowski. The Leno interview covered “From revealing why pirates wore eye patches to reminiscing about Leno’s teenage summer jobs at car dealerships, their discussion spans a wide array of topics and laugh-out-loud moments.” DRIVE is a wasteful vanity program.

Investors can fairly ask how much time Farley spends running the company. That may be one reason Ford is not popular among institutional investors.

Ford Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

 

The image featured for this article is © fredrocko / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

Ford CEO Faces Another Catastrophe
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 29, 2025

Ford CEO Faces Another Catastrophe

Ford announced a recall of 1.1 million vehicles for problems with the rearview camera. It has accomplished little in addressing…
Ford Recall Count in 2025 Tops Next Five Automakers Combined as 312,120 More Vehicles Pulled for Brake Failure
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 17, 2025

Ford Recall Count in 2025 Tops Next Five Automakers Combined as 312,120 More Vehicles Pulled for Brake Failure

Another recall of Ford vehicles has further damaged the automaker's reputation. Maybe former CEO Alan Mulally ought to be brought…
Ford Faces Junk Bond Status
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 9, 2025

Ford Faces Junk Bond Status

Ford faces a downgrade from investment grade status to junk. Its black eye is primarily due to its feeble effort…
Ford’s Board Chair Overpaid by $17 Million
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 4, 2023

Ford’s Board Chair Overpaid by $17 Million

Who is to blame for Ford's missteps and poor performance in the past year?
Ford’s CEO Overpaid by $21 Million
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 3, 2023

Ford’s CEO Overpaid by $21 Million

Who is to blame for Ford's missteps and poor performance in the past year?
America’s 5 Worst-Run Companies of 2020
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 8, 2020

America’s 5 Worst-Run Companies of 2020

24/7 Wall St. looks at large public companies to find those that did particularly poorly in the past year due…
Bill Ford Makes $20 Million as Company Stumbles
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 3, 2024

Bill Ford Makes $20 Million as Company Stumbles

Ford's top executives made millions last year while the share price and the electric vehicle business stumbled.
Ford Collapses, CEO Needs to Be Fired
Douglas A. McIntyre | Feb 7, 2025

Ford Collapses, CEO Needs to Be Fired

Ford stock is down 22% in the past year, and the automaker's outlook for the year is concerning. It is…
Ford vs GM
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 11, 2023

Ford vs GM

GM stock has outperformed that of Ford over the past year. Neither company has anything to brag about.

Top Gaining Stocks

Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 2,457,013
+$3.00
+5.39%
$58.67
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 4,195,733
+$5.79
+4.96%
$122.53
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 1,971,471
+$1.20
+4.43%
$28.29
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 1,444,569
+$3.50
+4.42%
$82.63
Pfizer
PFE Vol: 36,228,455
+$1.04
+4.34%
$24.89

Top Losing Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,641,839
-$5.59
6.43%
$81.30
Capital One
COF Vol: 1,310,571
-$11.22
5.02%
$212.38
Synchrony Financial
SYF Vol: 830,120
-$3.41
4.64%
$69.92
Schlumberger
SLB Vol: 2,335,822
-$1.54
4.37%
$33.58
Paychex
PAYX Vol: 2,124,299
-$5.49
4.27%
$123.04