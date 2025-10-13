Executives Who Could Replace Ford CEO Farley

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) stock has been close to flat over the past five years. The automaker has spent billions of dollars on electric vehicle (EV) development, but says it has built a new assembly process to create a financial return on the sector…eventually.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Here are several logical replacements that the board should consider.

Executive Chair Bill Ford has chewed through chief executives since 1999. The current CEO, Jim Farley, has lasted longer than most. However, Farley’s results speak for themselves. Additionally, the Ford family has to be concerned about the executive chair’s performance.

There are several logical replacements for Farley. Each is well known in the industry and has a track record of success.

Mark Reuss, the president of General Motors, runs GM’s infrastructure. This includes product management, manufacturing, and R&D. He has significant overseas experience with China and South America. Perhaps most importantly, he is in senior management at a car company that is more successful in its home market than Ford is.

Tetsuo “Ted” Ogawa is president and chief executive of Toyota Motor North America. He has extensive experience in China. Toyota’s market share in the United States is larger than Ford’s.

Randy Parker is CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America Hyundai Motor Company. He has held senior roles at GM and Nissan. Hyundai’s U.S. market share, which includes Kia sales, at 11% is almost as large as Ford’s at 13%.

Tom Zhu is Senior Vice President, Automotive, at Tesla. He reports directly to Elon Musk. He ran Tesla’s China operation and oversaw the building of a gigafactory.

John L. Thornton is Ford’s lead director. He has extensive China experience. Currently a professor at the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing, he was also president of Goldman Sachs. He was elected to Ford’s board in 1996, three years before Bill Ford was named chairperson. Because of his age, Thornton likely would not stay for long.

