S&P 500
6,641.90
+1.98%
Dow Jones
45,928.00
+1.47%
Nasdaq 100
24,689.30
+2.79%
Russell 2000
2,438.88
+2.89%
FTSE 100
9,427.70
+0.40%
Nikkei 225
46,827.90
+3.37%
Stock Market Live October 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Hopes Trade War Can Be Avoided
Home > Investing > Executives Who Could Replace Ford CEO Farley

Investing

Executives Who Could Replace Ford CEO Farley

Executives Who Could Replace Ford CEO Farley
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) stock has been close to flat over the past five years. The automaker has spent billions of dollars on electric vehicle (EV) development, but says it has built a new assembly process to create a financial return on the sector…eventually.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Current CEO Jim Farley has lasted longer than most Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) chief executives, but his results speak for themselves.
  • Here are several logical replacements that the board should consider.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Executive Chair Bill Ford has chewed through chief executives since 1999. The current CEO, Jim Farley, has lasted longer than most. However, Farley’s results speak for themselves. Additionally, the Ford family has to be concerned about the executive chair’s performance.

There are several logical replacements for Farley. Each is well known in the industry and has a track record of success.

Mark Reuss, the president of General Motors, runs GM’s infrastructure. This includes product management, manufacturing, and R&D. He has significant overseas experience with China and South America. Perhaps most importantly, he is in senior management at a car company that is more successful in its home market than Ford is.

Tetsuo “Ted” Ogawa is president and chief executive of Toyota Motor North America. He has extensive experience in China. Toyota’s market share in the United States is larger than Ford’s.

Randy Parker is CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America Hyundai Motor Company. He has held senior roles at GM and Nissan. Hyundai’s U.S. market share, which includes Kia sales, at 11% is almost as large as Ford’s at 13%.

Tom Zhu is Senior Vice President, Automotive, at Tesla. He reports directly to Elon Musk. He ran Tesla’s China operation and oversaw the building of a gigafactory.

John L. Thornton is Ford’s lead director. He has extensive China experience. Currently a professor at the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing, he was also president of Goldman Sachs. He was elected to Ford’s board in 1996, three years before Bill Ford was named chairperson. Because of his age, Thornton likely would not stay for long.

Ford Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

 

The image featured for this article is © Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Chinese Car Companies Could Still Destroy Ford
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 2, 2025

Chinese Car Companies Could Still Destroy Ford

Chinese car companies have surged ahead of Ford in global EV sales. It will get worse for Ford when Chinese…
Ford Needs To Replace Chairman, Revamp Board
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 30, 2024

Ford Needs To Replace Chairman, Revamp Board

Ford Motor Company, founded by Henry Ford in 1903, continues to be controlled by the Ford family, which holds 40%…
Ford’s CEO Overpaid by $21 Million
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 3, 2023

Ford’s CEO Overpaid by $21 Million

Who is to blame for Ford's missteps and poor performance in the past year?
Ford’s Board Chair Overpaid by $17 Million
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 4, 2023

Ford’s Board Chair Overpaid by $17 Million

Who is to blame for Ford's missteps and poor performance in the past year?
Bill Ford Makes $20 Million as Company Stumbles
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 3, 2024

Bill Ford Makes $20 Million as Company Stumbles

Ford's top executives made millions last year while the share price and the electric vehicle business stumbled.
America’s 5 Worst-Run Companies of 2020
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 8, 2020

America’s 5 Worst-Run Companies of 2020

24/7 Wall St. looks at large public companies to find those that did particularly poorly in the past year due…
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says China Is Existential Threat
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 12, 2025

Ford CEO Jim Farley Says China Is Existential Threat

CEO Jim Farley sees Chinese EV makers as an existential threat to Ford. Tariffs on Chinese EVs have held them…
This $10 Stock Has a 7% Yield
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 20, 2025

This $10 Stock Has a 7% Yield

Ford stock is down sharply in the past year, lifting its dividend yield. With all the problems the automaker faces,…
Ford’s Yield Tops 7%
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 1, 2025

Ford’s Yield Tops 7%

The crippled Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has traded between $9.35 and $10.80 during the last month. At $10.38, its…

Top Gaining Stocks

Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 506,934
+$6.92
+7.90%
$94.57
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 381,067
+$4.87
+6.91%
$75.30
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 839,798
+$5.46
+6.23%
$93.07
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 57,058
+$54.89
+6.07%
$959.33
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 8,697,702
+$19.24
+5.93%
$343.87

Top Losing Stocks

Fastenal
FAST Vol: 2,049,905
-$2.66
5.80%
$43.13
Las Vegas Sands
LVS Vol: 1,030,283
-$2.67
5.38%
$46.94
Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 372,354
-$4.01
3.34%
$115.89
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 204,083
-$17.98
3.18%
$546.66
Hershey
HSY Vol: 80,804
-$4.67
2.43%
$187.47