Will Rate Cuts Create a Housing Market Boom In 2026

The recent rate cut has sparked debate over whether lowering rates further will help or harm the economy, especially with inflation steady around 2.7–2.8%. Analysts like Goldman Sachs expect gradual cuts through late 2025 and mid-2026, potentially bringing the Fed funds rate down to around 3.125%. This shift would ease the refinancing burden on trillions in national debt while also benefiting banks through reduced capital costs. Although mortgage rates are unlikely to return to pandemic-era lows, as Doug and Lee discuss, even a drop to around 4% could unlock the housing market and stimulate broader economic activity.