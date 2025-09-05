Top Wall Street Analysts Have Buy Ratings on 4 Stocks Yielding 10% and More 24/7 Wall St.

Investors love dividend stocks, especially those with ultra-high yields, because they provide a substantial income stream and offer significant total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. At 24/7 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the potential of total return to our readers. It is one of the most effective ways to enhance the prospects of overall investing success. Once again, total return refers to the collective increase in a stock’s value, including dividends.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Ultra-high-yield stocks could get a huge boost when the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

While typically somewhat riskier than low yield stocks, Wall Street rarely puts a Buy rating on stocks that truly don’t merit one.

Stocks with 10% and higher dividends can deliver outstanding passive income that can help supplement job wages, Social Security, pension income and more.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade, business, or investment in which the individual does not materially participate. It can also include income from limited partnerships, stocks, bonds, and other similar enterprises in which the investor is not actively involved. The more passive income that can help cover rising costs—such as mortgages, insurance, taxes, and other expenses—the easier it is for investors to set aside money for future needs as they prepare for retirement. Dependable recurring dividends, especially those paid monthly, are a recipe for success.

We constantly screen our 24/7 Wall St. passive income stock research database for the best ideas. Four stocks that may be less well-known are ideal choices for growth and income investors seeking reliable dividend passive income, as well as growth potential to keep pace with inflation. All are rated Buy at the top Wall Street firms we cover and are outstanding values for investors with a slightly higher risk tolerance level.

Why do we cover ultra-high-yield stocks?

While not suited for everybody, those trying to build strong passive income streams can do exceptionally well with some of these top companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can employ a barbell approach to generate substantial passive income streams.

Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust offers nationwide solutions for multifamily finance. This company trades at a ridiculous 7.6 times estimated 2026 earnings and pays a massive dividend. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States.

The company operates in two segments:

Structured Business

Agency Business

Arbor Realty Trust primarily invests in:

Bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages

Preferred and direct equity and real estate-related joint ventures

Real estate-related notes

Various mortgage-related securities

The company offers:

Bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in the acquisition of property

Financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property

Mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction

Junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt

Financing products to borrowers seeking conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing

Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs.

JMP Securities has a Market Outperform rating with a $16.50 target price.

MidCap Financial Investment

This top company was acquired and is managed by an entity controlled by Apollo Global Management in 2013. MidCap Financial Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIC) is a closed-end, externally managed, diversified management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

The company primarily invests in directly originated and privately negotiated first lien senior secured loans to privately held United States middle-market companies, which the company generally defines as companies with less than $75 million in EBITDA, as may be adjusted for market disruptions, mergers and acquisitions-related charges and synergies, and other items.

To a lesser extent, it may also invest in other types of securities, including:

First lien unitranche

Second lien senior secured, unsecured, subordinated

Mezzanine loans

Equities in both private and public middle market companies

MidCap Financial Investment has a low percentage of non-accrual loans, indicating strong portfolio health, and its floating-rate first-lien secured debt structure mitigates interest rate risk. The company’s merger with Apollo-managed funds has strengthened its balance sheet, and its payout ratio is sustainable. Analysts rate it favorably for its competitive fee structure and institutional-quality private credit access.

Compass Point has a Buy rating with a $16 target price.

Trinity Capital

Based in Phoenix, this business development company pays a massive dividend. Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) is an internally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that operates as a business development company.

Trinity Capital is a specialty lending company that provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth-stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through its investments across five vertical markets.

The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by making investments consisting primarily of:

Term loans

Equipment financings

Working capital loans

Equity and equity-related investments

Its equipment financings involve loans for general or specific use, including the acquisition of equipment that is secured by the equipment or other assets of the portfolio company. It targets investments in growth-stage companies, which are typically private and often include companies with backing from institutional investors.

UBS has a Buy rating on the shares with a $17.50 target price.

TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE: TXO) acquires, develops, optimizes, and exploits conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves. With a massive dividend and trading near a 52-week low, TXO Partners is a master limited partnership that focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves in North America.

The company’s acreage positions are concentrated in three main areas:

Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico

San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado

Williston Basin of Montana and North Dakota

Its assets consist of approximately 1,117,628 gross (549,229 net) leasehold and mineral acres located primarily in the Permian Basin, San Juan Basin, and Williston Basin. The assets include a 50% interest in Cross Timbers Energy, also known as Cross Timbers.

As an operator, it designs and manages the development, recompletion, or workover of all the wells it operates, and supervises operation and maintenance activities on a day-to-day basis. The company markets the majority of the natural gas, NGL, crude oil, and condensate production from the properties on which it operates.

Raymond James has a Buy rating with a massive $24 price target.

