Is Opening a New Credit Card Every Year a Smart Move For Perks and Payments?

A Reddit user is wondering if opening up a new card once a year is too much.
While getting new cardholder bonuses is attractive, opening cards too frequently can damage your credit and put you at risk of missed or late payments.
Instead of opening too many cards, consider researching and finding one or two really great cards that are a good fit.
A Reddit user is thinking about taking an unconventional approach to earning credit card rewards. The original poster said in a recent thread that he wanted to open a new credit card every year. He’d pay his insurance on it, which would give him enough charges to qualify for a new cardmember bonus. He could then take advantage of all the perks the card offered, including the rewards and that new cardmember bonus, which was effectively free money.
The poster wanted to know if this was a bad idea and if there were any downsides to it. So, let’s take a look at whether it is a good strategy or one that isn’t likely to pan out in the end.
The OP’s plan to open a new card and make an insurance payment with it each year isn’t necessarily the worst idea in the world. In fact, there’s one big perk of taking this approach. If the OP opens the new card specifically to pay insurance premiums, this should hopefully give him enough money to earn the new cardmember bonus for that card, without feeling pressured to spend on a bunch of stuff. New cardmember bonuses often require you to spend $500 or even $1,000 or more in the first three months to qualify for added cash back, rewards, or miles. Covering one big fixed cost on the card eliminates the need to do that, reducing the chances of overspending.
However, there are also some big downsides to opening a new card every year, including the following:
All of these downsides must be carefully considered because they may convince you that opening new cards all the time isn’t worth it.
For many people, opening a new card each year is simply too much. It’s a lot easier to find one or two great cash back cards, charge as much as you can on them, and make the most of your rewards that way. Just check out the card options available, find one that is a good fit for you, and make sure you pay off your card on time and in full every month.
