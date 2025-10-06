3 Stocks Yielding 5% and More to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

Key Points Dividend stocks excel in delivering passive income and total returns through reinvestment over five years.

These dividend stocks offer 5%+ yields with strong coverage and buy ratings to build resilient portfolios.

These three picks provide diversification across energy, health, and real estate.

Dividend stocks are a cornerstone for investors seeking steady income and long-term growth. By combining consistent payouts with potential share price appreciation, these investments can deliver robust total returns, especially when dividends are reinvested over time.

For a five-year horizon, selecting high-yield stocks with strong fundamentals is key to balancing income, stability, and moderate risk. After screening thousands of U.S.-listed equities, the three stocks below stand out for yielding 5% or more, being backed by solid payout coverage, and offering analyst buy ratings. They shine in volatile markets, providing buffers against price swings while balancing income stability with moderate risk.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), a major player in midstream energy infrastructure, operates over 120,000 miles of pipelines transporting natural gas, crude oil, and refined products across key U.S. regions. This setup positions it as a critical link in North America’s energy supply chain, serving utilities, refiners, and producers with essential transport and storage services.

The company’s current dividend yield sits at about 7.7%, backed by adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) that comfortably cover payouts — trading at roughly 9 times forward AFFO. Recent expansions, including the Lake Charles LNG project and acquisitions like Crestwood Equity, have diversified revenue streams and locked in long-term contracts, shielding against commodity volatility.

Analysts project 7% to 8% annual distribution growth through 2030, driven by rising U.S. natural gas exports and renewable integrations like carbon capture pipelines. For a five-year holding period minimum, ET’s fee-based model — over 90% of earnings are from stable contracts — ensures resilience. Even amid energy transitions, demand for its assets remains robust, with potential upside from Permian Basin output surges.

At a forward P/E of 11, ET stock trades at a discount to peers, offering value for income seekers. Holding through 2030 could yield compounded returns exceeding 10% annually, blending yield with modest appreciation.

Pfizer (PFE)

Global pharmaceutical leader Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) develops and markets treatments in oncology, immunology, vaccines, and rare diseases, with a pipeline boasting over 100 programs in clinical stages. Its portfolio includes blockbusters like Eliquis and Prevnar, generating billions in annual sales.

Yielding around 6.4% annually, PFE’s dividend enjoys strong support from free cash flow, with a healthy payout ratio that has steadied after a crash in the Covid vaccine market. Following the pandemic, Pfizer posted $58 billion in 2024 revenue despite patent cliffs on some drugs. Strategic moves, such as the $43 billion Seagen acquisition, bolster its oncology focus, where treatments like Padcev are ramping up. Wall Street forecasts 4% to 6% earnings growth yearly, fueled by new launches in RSV vaccines and weight-loss candidates.

Over the next five years, Pfizer’s scale — $22 billion in full-year operation cash flow — and defensive healthcare exposure make it a hold candidate. Regulatory tailwinds and biosimilar opportunities could offset generic pressures, while buybacks enhance shareholder value– though it hasn’t made any so far this year. Trading at just 8 times forward earnings, it’s undervalued relative to its 15% ROE.

Investors can expect consistent dividend hikes, with total returns potentially maintaining mid-single-digit rates compounded, prioritizing stability over high-risk bets.

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income (NYSE:O), known as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” owns over 15,000 commercial properties leased to recession-resistant tenants like dollar stores, pharmacies, and grocers across the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Its net lease model shifts insurance, maintenance, and taxes to tenants, ensuring predictable rents.

At a 5.3% yield, the monthly payouts are covered 1.4 times by adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), with 31 straight years of increases affirming its Dividend Aristocrat status. The portfolio’s 98% occupancy and short eight-year lease averages provide downside protection, while acquisitions totaling $3 billion in 2024 expand its 100 million square foot footprint. Analysts see 3% to 5% FFO growth, supported by inflation-linked escalators averaging 1.5% annually.

A five-year horizon favors O’s essential-retail tilt, which has outperformed broader real estate investment trusts (REITs) during e-commerce shifts. Geographic diversification and creditworthy lessees like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) mitigate risks, with potential for 7%+ total returns via yield and 2% to 3% appreciation.

At 14 times AFFO, it offers a compelling entry for passive income builders eyeing steady compounding.