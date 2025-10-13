2 Stocks That Yield 12% and Higher Are Passive Income Kings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Dividend investing has long demonstrated its value, consistently outperforming broader market benchmarks over multiple decades. Studies from sources like Ned Davis Research show that dividend-paying stocks have delivered annualized returns around 9% since the 1970s, compared to just 4% for non-dividend payers, thanks to the compounding effect of regular payouts and lower volatility.

While higher yields can amplify these advantages, providing a larger income stream to reinvest or spend, pursuing elevated yields carries inherent risks. A sky-high payout often signals underlying issues, such as unsustainable business models, excessive debt, or sector headwinds that could lead to dividend cuts or capital erosion.

Historical examples abound: companies like the old General Electric slashed dividends after yield-chasing investors piled in, only to watch share prices plummet. More recent examples include former Dividend Aristocrats 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) that had yields of 6.6% and 7.5%, respectively, just prior to cutting their payouts in half.

The key is balancing yield with durability — focusing on firms with strong cash flows, conservative leverage, and proven payout histories. Although the two stocks below have yields above 12%, they remain solid picks for reliable income, backed by resilient operations and strategic positioning in their niches.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) stands out as a leading mortgage real estate investment trust, or mREIT, specializing in agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government entities like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. This focus minimizes credit risk, allowing the company to prioritize interest rate spreads for income generation. With a current yield hovering at 13.56% based on its $2.80 annual dividend, NLY offers substantial passive income potential for patient investors.

What makes NLY a compelling dividend play is its business model thrives on leverage — borrowing at low short-term rates to invest in higher-yielding long-term securities — creating a wide net interest margin. In the current rate environment, with the Federal Reserve stabilizing policy, Annaly will benefit from reduced volatility in spreads, supporting consistent earnings. The company reported adjusted book value per share of around $19 in recent quarters, reflecting a solid capital base.

Second, NLY’s dividend track record underscores reliability. It increased its quarterly payout to $0.70 per share in early 2025, signaling confidence in distributable earnings. As a REIT, it must pay out 90% of taxable income, but management’s conservative hedging strategies — using swaps and futures — have protected against rate swings that plagued peers in past cycles. Over the last three years, despite market turbulence, NLY has maintained payouts while delivering total returns exceeding 23% annually when dividends are reinvested.

Finally, diversification adds appeal. Annaly expanded into mortgage servicing rights in 2025 via a partnership with PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI), diversifying revenue beyond pure spread income. This move enhances fee-based earnings, providing a buffer against interest rate fluctuations.

Trading at a modest premium to book value, NLY suits income seekers willing to tolerate some sector cyclicality. Risks include rate hikes compressing margins, but its agency focus and $90 billion portfolio make it a defensive high-yielder.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) carves out a unique niche as the first pure-play REIT dedicated to the U.S. cannabis cultivation sector. It acquires and leases industrial properties, such as state-of-the-art grow facilities, to licensed operators under long-term, triple-net leases where tenants cover taxes, insurance, and maintenance. This hands-off approach generates predictable rental income, fueling a dividend yield of about 14.5% on its $7.60 annual payout.

IIPR excels as a dividend stock due to its sale-leaseback strategy, which provides capital to cash-strapped cannabis firms in exchange for above-market rents. With 108 properties across 19 states, the portfolio spans facilities in legal medical and recreational markets, ensuring broad geographic exposure. Occupancy rates over 95% had been the norm as recently as late 2024, but it suffered several large tenant defaults, such as PharmCann and Gold Flora, and is in the process of reclaiming those properties. Yet, with average lease terms exceeding 15 years and built-in escalators of 3% annually, it still has a lock on future growth.

The company’s financial health remains solid, bolstering its appeal. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) comfortably cover the dividend, with a payout ratio under 80%, leaving room for reinvestment or resilience during tenant transitions.

Despite industry challenges like oversupply and slow federal reform, IIPR has navigated defaults by swiftly re-leasing at higher rates, demonstrating operational agility. Shares trade at a forward P/FFO multiple of around 7, a bargain relative to broader REIT averages.

Moreover, regulatory tailwinds loom large. With cannabis rescheduling discussions advancing in 2025, potential banking access could ease tenant pressures, boosting sector demand for IIPR’s specialized assets. S

ince its 2017 IPO, the REIT has hiked dividends nearly 10% annually on average, turning initial investors into income powerhouses. While federal legalization risks commoditizing properties, IIPR’s focus on premium, compliant facilities positions it for outperformance. It’s an ideal pick for those eyeing growth-infused income.