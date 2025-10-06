4 Stocks Perfectly Positioned For 2025’s Cybercrime Boom

Investing
It seems like every week, there is another announcement from a major institution, retailer, or other large corporate entity reporting that it suffered a cybersecurity breach that compromised client or customer data. The occurrences have become so frequent, that the public is becoming inured to the potential financial and data security threats that affect them personally. Nevertheless, the threats are very real. Drug smuggling, which is estimated to be $305 billion in 2025, according to Worldometer, is dwarfed by the damages wrought from outright financial theft through ransomware, banks, fraudulent invoicing, fake tax collection scams, credit card phishing scams, and a host of other crimes targeting individuals. Cybercrime is a big business that is estimated to reach $10.5 trillion by the end of 2025, according to BD Emerson.
Phishing scams and poor attention to computer and mobile device password and data security are major vulnerabilities for governments, corporations, all the way down to families and individuals.
BD Emerson noted that phishing scams that fool people into giving out sensitive data that can compromise their overall links to finances, medical records, legal records, et al. account for an average of $4.9 million in losses per breach. Verizon estimates that 36% of breaches are a result of phishing, which number about 3.4 billion emails per day. It has been reported that phishing kits to fool unsuspecting targets into thinking that the phishing scams come from Google, Amazon, or other entities sell on the dark web for as little as $25 each.
A recently published report from San Francisco-based Trustworthy cited some worrying statistics about individual and family data security. Leaving cybersecurity and phishing scams aside, basic poor password management and lax attention to proper information sharing between family members can result in significant financial and other damages. They note:
Unsurprisingly, cybersecurity has become a huge industry, although it continues to struggle to stay ahead of constantly evolving cyber hacking and other breach products and strategies. McKinsey estimates that the cybersecurity industry is expected to grow to $377 billion by 2028. Despite cyberthreats to be a moving target, there are several companies that have established themselves as major players in the arena.
Palo Alto Networks is a leader in cybersecurity at the government and corporate level, and its stock price has appreciated +170% in the last half decade.
One of the more recognized names in the cybersecurity realm, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) offers its products primarily to governments and large Fortune 500 corporations. In the past five years, PANW has gone from $41 per share to $213 at the time of this writing, roughly +170%. Much of PANW’s strength has not come so much as from its proprietary products, but in recognizing the gaps in its measures and acquiring rivals like CyberArk, CloudGenix, and others to fill them. The notoriously “astute” stock trader, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), is a big buyer of Palo Alto Networks’ call options, which says volumes as to its upside potential.
SentinelOne uses its AI platform to equal and surpass the speed of cyberthreats to protect its customers.
With so many engaged in cybercrimes, a force multiplier to even the playing field is required. Through its use of AI, SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is a company that is seeking to do just that. Singularity, its AI platform, delivers threat protection, detection, cloud security, and a host of other cyber shields. Presently trading at $18.00, analysts’ consensus is for a target price of $23.45, citing SentinelOne’s 75% margins and projected 21.3% revenue growth.
Zscaler’s cyber protections focus on wireless device and cloud computing vulnerabilities.
The trend towards WiFi and cloud computing has changed a number of the strategies to address cybersecurity issues. Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), at $307.00, is up nearly 80% since April, 2025, due to its latest reported quarter financials, showing a 32% increase in revenues, at $1.3 billion. Among its password protection features, which are especially important due to the added threats presented from mobile devices and the use of WiFi, include:
Investors seeking a cybersecurity ETF for overall exposure to the sector may wish to consider the Global X Cybersecurity ETF.
For investors who wish to get an overall cybersecurity exposure through an ETF, the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ: BUG) may fit the bill. With $1.13 billion in net assets, BUG’s portfolio of 24 holdings includes the following top 5 stocks:
In much the same way as cryptocurrencies are still a kind of digital Wild West field, cybersecurity is constantly seeking to catch up with cybercrime, a perpetually moving target, that changes form and methodology daily to stay ahead of the game to victimize others. Nevertheless, cybersecurity measures are essential to at least lower the odds of an attack, not only for corporations and governments, but also for individuals.
