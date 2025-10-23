The Upcoming AI IPO I’m Most Excited About Today

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points With cybercrime losses escalating to reach $10.5 trillion by the end of 2025, cybersecurity firms are vying with each other to build the better mousetrap for big data servers and cloud computing for multi billion dollar corporate clients.

Much of the software and technology currently in use requires experienced IT skills to properly install, monitor, and operate for maximum efficacy.

GuardDog AI disrupts this paradigm with its Agentic AI, a sophisticated but easy-to-integrate cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS) offering. GuardDog AI has evolved its small network plug and play device for small networks into a powerful, hyperscale solution for enterprises. Its close partnership with RedHat, including UBI certification, has significantly boosted its institutional credibility, and GuardDog AI is now strategically targeting the enterprise market, positioning for a potential 2026 IPO by demonstrating its scalability and broad market appeal.

According to Cybercrime Magazine, cybercrime losses are expected to top $10.5 trillion by the end of 2025. Cybercrime has rapidly become an “equal opportunity” criminal enterprise – the range spans from vast networks in Eastern Europe and in Asia to bored Gen-Zers armed with $25 phishing packages bought on the Dark Web. With cybersecurity companies playing Whack-a-Mole against the huge expanse of cybercrime actors, the focus has mostly been on multi-billion corporate entities, paranoid about legal liability in the event of customer data being compromised. These corporations are more than happy to take the tax deduction expense of paying Palo Alto Networks, Crowdstrike, et al. millions of dollars annually to advertise their cyber protection protocols in place to ease customer and client concerns.

While corporations large enough to house a separate IT department can arm themselves with state-of-the-art cybersecurity products that their MIT-trained experts can install, monitor, and operate, millions of small businesses and individual households are still vulnerable. Many are equipped with only basic cybersecurity protections in the form of rudimentary virus and malware software as their main lines of defense. Lacking the expertise and budget to properly utilize some of the more sophisticated protocols, they are a significantly underserved market.

GuardDog AI Complete

curtesy of GuardDog AI

Founded in 2017 by CEO Peter Bookman (creator of Virtual Private Networks technology aka VPN in the mid-1990s), Utah headquartered GuardDog AI emerged from Bookman’s consulting work and insights into the nature of cyber vulnerabilities from everyday interactions. For example, he disclosed in an interview with Sramana Mitra: “a lot of bad guys aren’t necessarily the bad guys. My children have their phone and they go to a coffee shop and get hacked. They bring their compromised devices into a network that ought to be known except it’s my home. We are inherently vulnerable in the networks we join.” As a result, he decided to develop a device that could just sit in a network and real time monitor threat assessments while capturing data to use Agentic AI and machine learning to be better informed about the network’s vulnerabilities. This became the genesis of what we now know as GuardDog AI Complete.

Forward to 2025: GuardDog AI Complete is an agentless, AI-driven platform that provides Cyber Security Business Intelligence in Real Time. It autonomously detects threats and isolates attacks in under 10 seconds, a significant improvement over traditional response times that can take days. This technology allows businesses to remain operational even while under attack, preventing business losses and closures. GuardDog AI Complete offers an affordable and simple solution for protecting entire networks, including IoT, Wi-Fi, on-premise, cloud, and multi-cloud applications. The installation is exceptionally fast, with an estimated 5 minutes for Red Hat RHEL UBI and just 1 minute for AWS.

Institutional Credibility – the Red Hat partnership

courtesy of GuardDog AI

GuardDog AI’s partnership with Red Hat, IBM’s biggest software division, is a core component of its go-to-market strategy. GuardDog AI Complete has been certified as a Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI) sensor, a key validation of its viability within the enterprise ecosystem. This allows GuardDog AI products to be available on the Red Hat Marketplace to over 4,000 VAR partners. As of October 2025, a 12-month go-to-market strategy with Red Hat has begun, with a projected revenue of $15 million in the first year, scaling to $150 million in the second year. IBM’s Atif Chughtai, who heads the IBM Global Ecosystem at Red Hat, is also a member of GuardDog AI’s advisory board.

The company has also secured product certifications from AWS and VMware. These certifications, along with winning 11 cybersecurity awards for speed and effectiveness from publications like ASTORS Homeland Security Awards, validates the company’s “agentless, AI-driven isolation” claims and its role as an industry innovator.

GuardDog AI IPO On the Horizon

designer491 / iStock via Getty Images

GuardDog AI has an independent valuation of its patents and IP from I.P. Capital Group LLC, and it includes:

Over 10,000 trade secrets

Over 100 patentable novelties (up to 20 scheduled before end of 2025)

Zero current competitors in the market that can mimic or replicate GuardDog AI’s capabilities.

The company currently has a $10 million Reg D offering scheduled to close in December, 2025 at a $110 million valuation. Short of a large private acquisition offer, GuardDog AI is on track for a mid-2026 IPO at a projected $8-12 per share price at an estimated $2 billion – $4 billion valuation for a NASDAQ listing. The company is currently undergoing a three-year audit by Squire and Company to provide financial transparency ahead of the prospective IPO.

GuardDog AI’s focus on ease of use and autonomous Agentic AI is poised to disrupt the enterprise cybersecurity market in the same way simple, intuitive design propelled Apple’s growth. Rather than targeting IT experts who seek extensive customization from complex systems, GuardDog AI’s platform is designed to be effortlessly integrated into any network, container, or ecosystem with minimal technical overhead, winning over a vast number of enterprise users. This strategy mirrors Vanguard’s successful model of building a massive asset management business by focusing on accessible and straightforward offerings for the retail market, rather than solely institutional clients. By democratizing enterprise-grade cybersecurity with an “it just works” approach, GuardDog AI can achieve significant market penetration and establish itself as a dominant force.