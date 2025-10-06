Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) Pops 9% On Nuclear Power Fervor

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is ripping 9% today, October 6th on ongoing enthusiasm about the future of nuclear power generation in the US. It’s been an outrageously good year for the stock, with shares already up over 550% year to date. That beats all other top performing stocks in the S&P 500 for the year, including other big energy related companies like GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) and Monolithic Power Systems (Nasdaq: MPWR).

Key Points Oklo shares are up over 9% today on ongoing nuclear energy excitement

The combination of new power needs, Sam Altman, and new politics are driving the rally

Oklo is at the junction of megatrends that will result in a completely revamped US energy grid

The story is the same. Power generation, Sam Altman, and politics.

On the power generation side, as AI data centers smash through their most ambitious forecasts from only a few months ago, investors are increasingly realizing that nuclear power is (long term at least) going to be critical to delivering the gigawatts needed.

And while Sam Altman is CEO of OpenAI, he is also the 3rd largest individual shareholder in Oklo with a stake valued over $780m. As Sam jets around the globe raising excitement and energy for AI, it’s a fair bet that Oklo will benefit from the fever, whether directly or indirectly.

And then there is the changing political appetite for nuclear. President Trump and Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the UK, signed a deal to expand nuclear power generation in the UK. the deal could lead to up to a dozen reactors in the country. And it’s not just overseas, either. Whether it’s AI data centers, or onshoring other forms of manufacturing the federal government is pedal to the metal on policies that will dramatically increase the US’s own need for power generation.

When you add it all up, nuclear power generation, and Oklo in particular, are at an intersection of massive multibillion-dollar megatrends that could rewrite grids for the next few decades.