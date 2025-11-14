S&P 500
Nuclear Stock Oklo Hits Major Milestone. Is It Enough to Buy?

  • Oklo (OKLO) secured DOE approval for its Aurora fuel facility safety design in under two weeks.
  • Oklo has no operational reactors yet and projects its first deployment is years away with ongoing losses.
  • NuScale holds the only NRC-approved SMR certification while Nano Nuclear began site drilling in October.
By Rich Duprey
Nuclear Stock Oklo Hits Major Milestone. Is It Enough to Buy?

© Courtesy of Oklo

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) has drawn investor attention as a leading player in advanced nuclear technology. The company focuses on small modular reactors (SMRs), which promise compact, scalable power solutions. Investors are betting big on Oklo’s potential to capitalize on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, where data centers consume massive energy

AI’s growth demands reliable, high-capacity sources, and nuclear power stands out for its low-carbon, always-on output. SMRs, in particular, offer flexibility with smaller footprints and faster deployment than traditional reactors. They could site near AI facilities, reducing transmission losses and grid strain. 

Oklo leads in the SMR field, backed by figures like OpenAI‘s Sam Altman, and it just hit a major milestone that advances its tech toward commercialization. Yet, with shares down 47% from October’s all-time high, does crossing this new threshold make Oklo stock a buy? 

Achievement Unlocked

Oklo recently secured Department of Energy (DOE) approval for the safety design of its Aurora fuel-fabrication facility. This marks the first sign-off under the DOE’s new Fuel Line Pilot Projects program, aimed at streamlining advanced nuclear fuel processes. Notably, the approval came in under two weeks, a speed that surprised industry observers and signals improving regulatory efficiency for nuclear innovations.

This achievement means several things for Oklo. It validates the safety aspects of the Aurora facility, which will produce fuel for the company’s SMRs. Being the inaugural approval in this pilot program positions Oklo as a pioneer, potentially paving the way for faster future clearances. It boosts investor confidence by demonstrating federal support for next-gen nuclear tech, especially amid rising energy demands from AI and data centers. 

The quick turnaround suggests regulators are adapting to urgency in the sector, which could accelerate Oklo’s path to deploying its reactors. Overall, it’s a concrete step toward operational reality, highlighting progress in fuel supply chain development essential for SMR scalability.

Nuclear Faces Big Challenges

While the design approval is a positive development, Oklo faces significant obstacles. The company has no SMRs in operation yet and isn’t expected to for some time. Its first reactor deployments are not projected to happen for several years, delaying any revenue generation. Currently, Oklo produces no electricity and reports ongoing losses. With cash reserves finite, it may need to raise additional funds through equity or debt, which could dilute shareholders or add financial pressure.

Even with supportive signals from the Trump administration on nuclear power, local resistance remains a hurdle. Siting even small reactors can spark community pushback over safety concerns, environmental impacts, or waste management. Regulatory approvals at state and local levels add layers of complexity, potentially causing delays or cancellations. 

These factors underscore that milestones like this approval are just one piece in a long, uncertain journey to profitability.

Navigating Industry Rivals

It is important to remember Oklo isn’t alone in the nuclear space and faces stiff competition from fellow SMR developers and entrenched operators. Rivals like Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) are also advancing SMR designs, with NuScale holding the only Nuclear Regulatory Commission-approved SMR design certification. 

Nano Nuclear also gained NRC approval for its fuel qualification methodology in April and kicked off site drilling in October for its KRONOS reactor, potentially placing it ahead of Oklo in regulatory and deployment progress. These peers compete for partnerships, funding, and early AI data center contracts, potentially splitting market share.

Established players like Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) bring operational experience and existing reactors, allowing quicker scaling to meet energy demands. Others, such as Vistra (NYSE:VST), leverage diversified portfolios including nuclear assets, offering stability that startups lack. This crowded field could pressure Oklo’s pricing and timelines, as bigger firms secure regulatory favors or subsidies first. Investors must consider if Oklo’s innovation edge outweighs these competitive threats.

Key Takeaway

This development isn’t a slam dunk for Oklo as an investment. Other energy sources, like natural gas and renewables with battery storage, are readily available to meet AI’s current demands. Nuclear could prove cheaper long-term due to fuel efficiency and baseload reliability, but substantial hurdles persist. 

SMR costs remain high, with estimates in the hundreds of millions per unit, and construction timelines — often several years — may slow widespread adoption. While Oklo has secured strategic partnerships with companies like Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) for data center power and is prepping a 2027 debut in Idaho, investors shouldn’t bet the farm on Oklo stock. This milestone, while encouraging, doesn’t alter the high-risk profile of an early-stage nuclear firm.

