S&P 500
6,750.80
+0.12%
Dow Jones
46,470.30
+0.13%
Nasdaq 100
25,164.20
+0.17%
Russell 2000
2,480.14
+0.32%
FTSE 100
9,523.20
+0.15%
Nikkei 225
47,735.40
-1.74%
Home > Investing > Nebius Group (NBIS) Stock is Up 335% This Year. This Is How Much Upside Bulls See The Stock Going

Investing

Nebius Group (NBIS) Stock is Up 335% This Year. This Is How Much Upside Bulls See The Stock Going

Nebius Group (NBIS) Stock is Up 335% This Year. This Is How Much Upside Bulls See The Stock Going

By Joey Frenette

Oct 10, 2025  |  Updated 8:56 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Nebius’ early leadership in AI infrastructure makes the name a worthy watch for hyper-growth investors.
  • The price of admission is extremely steep, making the neocloud up-and-comer more of a watch than a buy at more than $130 per share.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

If you’ve never heard of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) until recently, you’re definitely not alone. Shares of the up-and-coming AI infrastructure cloud play have gained a shocking 335% year to date and more than 560% in the past full year.

Undoubtedly, the parabolic rise of Nebius has made the relatively unknown AI play a fairly sizable $33 billion company, making it large enough to get noticed, but still small enough to be capable of further upside as the AI revolution continues working in the firm’s favor. Indeed, Nebius’ high-profile partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) may have put the firm on the map for AI investors who typically don’t look to the mid-cap names for opportunities. Making a $19.4 billion deal with Microsoft is sure to gain the attention of most investors.

And while I’d discourage chasing red-hot names like NBIS without putting in more than enough homework, given the risks of betting on a name that’s already been a multi-bagger in a year, I do think that some of the braver risk takers out there may wish to stash the name on their watchlists, given the company’s explosive potential as the AI trade works its way through the cloud infrastructure plays, which, I believe, might be more explosive places to be than the semiconductor names themselves.

But the big question is just how much higher can the up-and-comer fly? If you do not buy into the “AI bubble” fears, Nebius stock might be worth a tiny nibble, especially as the firm looks to expand upon its partnerships and perhaps further its relationship with Microsoft.

The rise of the AIaaS or neocloud plays makes it an exciting time to be in Nebius

The AI-as-a-service (AIaaS) model may very well be the new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for gain-seeking investors, especially as AI technologies look to eat up software’s lunch, so to speak. Either way, Nebius stock gained close to 9% on Thursday’s down day that saw most tech names fall into the red. As the AIaaS or the neocloud companies, as some like to refer to them, continue to gain traction, I think it could be difficult to tell when their accelerating growth rates will plateau.

Indeed, we’ve seen this many times before with a wide range of firms that saw their sales growth rates hit an inflection point as the rising tide of the AI revolution came sweeping in. Indeed, Nebius was a small, unknown firm a year ago, but now, it’s a rising star that might even evolve to become one of the new AI giants in this market. 

While Nebius’ stock has caught many analysts off guard with its explosive growth, I still think investors are wise to be a bit cautious with the name. The stock isn’t just expensive, it’s obscenely expensive at close to 115 times price-to-sales (P/S). At the same time, though, the growth rate is obscenely high. It’s hard to tell where growth will settle, but I think Nebius shares could go either way from here.

NBIS stock looks very pricey, but shares look unstopable

Personally, I think Nebius’ AI infrastructure leadership is worth getting behind, but preferably on a pullback. There’s a lot of hype surrounding the name, and if there is an “AI winter,” NBIS could get a 50% haircut really quickly. If you’ve got a long-term horizon and would cheer for a pullback, gladly buying into one, NBIS stock might be worth careful consideration.

Personally, I’d be much more inclined to take analysts’ advice by waiting for more of a drawdown. After all, shares of NBIS have already soared above and beyond the price targets of many upbeat analysts on Wall Street. That has me quite concerned about the severity of the next inevitable drawdown with a neocloud name that I believe has already soared into the stratosphere.

Of course, such a name can always climb into the mesosphere or even the exosphere. For instance, some of the bigger NBIS bulls think there’s room to run, with Northland Securities seeing shares gaining another 55% or so to $206 per share from here.

The image featured for this article is © Thongden Studio / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

IREN vs. NBIS: Which High-Growth Mid-Cap Stands Out Right Now?
Joey Frenette | Jul 25, 2025

IREN vs. NBIS: Which High-Growth Mid-Cap Stands Out Right Now?

Momentum investors have a lot to dig through after an explosive tech-led surge from those now-distant Liberation Day lows. Indeed,…
Is This AI Stock Growing 10x the Most Undervalued AI Stock (No, It’s Not Nvidia)?
Rich Duprey | Aug 16, 2025

Is This AI Stock Growing 10x the Most Undervalued AI Stock (No, It’s Not Nvidia)?

To anyone with a pulse, the artificial intelligence (AI) sector is booming, with companies racing to capitalize on the demand…
Did You Just Miss Out On the Most Undervalued AI Stock?
Rich Duprey | Sep 9, 2025

Did You Just Miss Out On the Most Undervalued AI Stock?

A Rising Star in AI Infrastructure In the fast-evolving artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) has emerged as a…
Big Bank Sees Quantum Computing Market Hitting $4B by 2030. Here Are 2 Stocks to Make the Leap
Joey Frenette | Oct 5, 2025

Big Bank Sees Quantum Computing Market Hitting $4B by 2030. Here Are 2 Stocks to Make the Leap

The quantum computing market might overtake AI as the next big trade on Wall Street. Arguably, it already has, but…
AST SpaceMobile vs. GlobalStar? Which Stock Will Soar Higher?
Joey Frenette | Jul 24, 2025

AST SpaceMobile vs. GlobalStar? Which Stock Will Soar Higher?

The satellite connectivity market is an exciting place to invest in for risk-taking investors seeking explosive growth profiles. Undoubtedly, the…
Palantir Just Got a Major Wall Street Upgrade — Here’s the Bull Case
Joey Frenette | Jul 16, 2025

Palantir Just Got a Major Wall Street Upgrade — Here’s the Bull Case

It’s been another spectacular past year for shares of Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR), which are now up a mouth-watering 418%. Undoubtedly, the…
Symbotic Stock is Up 172% This Year—Here Is Why it’s Not Done Yet
Joey Frenette | Oct 10, 2025

Symbotic Stock is Up 172% This Year—Here Is Why it’s Not Done Yet

Symbiotic (NASDAQ:SYM) shares have been hot of late, gaining around 172% year to date while shining a bright light on…
Should You Follow Nvidia and Buy This Hidden Data Center Stock?
Rich Duprey | Mar 13, 2025

Should You Follow Nvidia and Buy This Hidden Data Center Stock?

When Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed last year that it had taken a stake in SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN), it sparked a four-fold…
This Stock Rose 88% In A Month And Its AI Tailwind Is Only Getting Stronger
Joey Frenette | Sep 25, 2025

This Stock Rose 88% In A Month And Its AI Tailwind Is Only Getting Stronger

What a past month it’s been for shares of nuclear innovation play Oklo (NASDAQ:OKLO), which are still up close to…

Top Gaining Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 5,594,743
+$4.81
+5.25%
$96.50
Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 39,063,154
+$0.76
+4.73%
$16.84
Delta Air Lines
DAL Vol: 29,288,911
+$2.45
+4.29%
$59.57
PepsiCo
PEP Vol: 13,707,329
+$5.87
+4.23%
$144.71
United Airlines
UAL Vol: 8,106,943
+$3.25
+3.31%
$101.34

Top Losing Stocks

Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 13,274,709
-$8.58
5.21%
$155.95
PulteGroup
PHM Vol: 4,278,074
-$6.25
4.90%
$121.41
DR Horton
DHI Vol: 6,578,698
-$7.27
4.58%
$151.39
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 124,154
-$43.13
4.53%
$909.79
Targa Resources
TRGP Vol: 1,370,983
-$7.19
4.27%
$161.30