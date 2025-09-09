Did You Just Miss Out On the Most Undervalued AI Stock? Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Nebius Group (NBIS) is gaining attention as a potentially undervalued AI stock with significant growth potential, distinct from Nvidia ’s chip-focused dominance.

(NBIS) is gaining attention as a potentially undervalued AI stock with significant growth potential, distinct from ’s chip-focused dominance. The company’s Q2 earnings project an ARR of up to $1.1 billion, signaling a dramatic revenue ramp-up.

Its focus on AI infrastructure, including GPU clusters and cloud platforms, positions it as a critical player in the AI revolution.

A Rising Star in AI Infrastructure

In the fast-evolving artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) has emerged as a hidden gem, quietly positioning itself as a powerhouse in AI infrastructure. While Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) dominates headlines with its AI chip supremacy, Nebius has been carving out a niche as a provider of full-stack AI solutions, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and developer tools.

Once known as the Russian search engine giant Yandex, this Netherlands-based company has undergone a remarkable transformation, with its second-quarter earnings projecting an annualized revenue run rate (ARR) of up to $1.1 billion — a massive leap from its $117.5 million in 2024.

This meteoric growth trajectory has fueled speculation that Nebius was, until recently, the most undervalued AI stock, offering explosive 10x growth potential. Investors who overlooked it may now wonder if they’ve missed a golden opportunity as its stock soars.

A Game-Changing Partnership

Nebius Group’s trajectory is taking a seismic leap forward after announcing a $17.4 agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last night. This landmark deal positions Nebius as a key provider of AI infrastructure, specifically high-performance GPU clusters powered by Nvidia’s cutting-edge chips, to support Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

The agreement is expected to significantly boost Nebius’ data center capacity, enabling it to meet the surging global demand for AI computing power. With Microsoft’s backing, Nebius is poised to become a linchpin in the AI data center market, offering scalable, high-performance solutions that cater to the needs of hyperscalers driving the AI revolution.

This partnership not only validates Nebius’ technological prowess but also amplifies its visibility and credibility in a crowded market.

Scaling New Heights with Hyperscaler Potential

Adding to its momentum, Nebius is a key partner of Nvidia, building its AI cloud infrastructure using Nvidia’s advanced GPUs. This symbiotic relationship enhances Nebius’ standing, as it now has the support of two industry titans — Microsoft and Nvidia. By leveraging Nvidia’s GPUs within its cloud platforms and developer tools, Nebius creates a robust ecosystem that appeals to enterprises scaling their AI operations.

This dual backing from major players not only strengthens Nebius’ business model but also positions it to capture a significant share of the AI infrastructure market, projected to grow exponentially as AI adoption accelerates across industries.

The Microsoft deal is likely just the beginning. Nebius’ ability to deliver large-scale, GPU-driven infrastructure makes it an attractive partner for other hyperscalers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet‘s Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). As these tech giants race to expand their AI capabilities, Nebius’ full-stack solutions could become a go-to choice, further driving its revenue and market presence.

The company’s nearly $2.5 billion cash pile provides the financial flexibility to invest in capacity expansion, ensuring it can meet growing demand. This strategically positions Nebius on the cusp of becoming a cornerstone of the AI ecosystem.

Key Takeaways

With Nebius’ stock soaring 55% in premarket trading this morning — now at $99 per share — investors face a critical question: is it too late to jump in, or does the stock still offer value? The Microsoft deal and Nebius’ role as a supplier to Nvidia signal strong growth potential, with analysts projecting continued revenue expansion as more hyperscalers sign on.

However, at $99, the stock’s valuation is less of a bargain than it was months ago. While the long-term outlook remains bullish — driven by its infrastructure expertise and hyperscaler partnerships — short-term volatility could offer a better entry point. Investors may benefit from waiting for a pullback to maximize returns, but those with a long-term horizon could still find Nebius a compelling buy given its trajectory.