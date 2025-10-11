Nvidia (NVDA) Investors Are Playing With Fire

Key Points Doug McIntyre argues that Nvidia and AMD are overvalued, claiming their relationships with OpenAI—where Nvidia invests in OpenAI and OpenAI buys Nvidia’s chips—amount to questionable “revenue recognition” that could trigger scrutiny from regulators.

Doug and Lee Jackson compare the situation to practices from the dot-com era, suggesting that today’s inflated AI valuations and circular investments resemble the “funny money” that fueled the early 2000s tech bubble.

Both hosts warn that if the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the SEC challenges these accounting practices, it could lead to a significant market correction, particularly within the AI and semiconductor sectors.

Can it be that Nvidia is being extremely overvalued? In a recent podcast, Doug McIntyre discussed why he believes questionable financial arrangements could eventually catch up to them. Doug argues that by investing in OpenAI while openAI in turn buys Nvidia chips, a relationship between the two companies is artificially boosting revenue and misrepresenting the company’s financial health. Doug cites a Wall Street Journal report noting that OpenAI received warrants for up to $160 million AMD shares at just one cent per share, calling the deal “bogus” and potentially in violation of accounting standards. He says he has written to both the Financial Accounting Standards Board and the SEC, arguing that these transactions amount to “buying revenue.” Doug and Lee compare the situation to the early 2000s dot-com bubble, when companies inflated value through creative accounting and inter-company deals and express serious doubts that OpenAI’s valuation rivals ExxonMobil’s. Doug warns that if regulators challenge this behavior, it could spark a major correction similar to the 2001–2002 Nasdaq crash. Lee agrees, adding that money is simply being cycled between tech firms rather than generated through genuine business growth.

Doug McIntyre: Lee, I think the value of Nvidia is overstated by maybe double AMD about the same. And here’s why. And I’ve seen some analysts write about this. This isn’t me just, you know, going off like a nut. It is not okay for Nvidia to invest money in OpenAI and for OpenAI to buy chips from them. Now I’m gonna read you the latest of these, because to me this one is maybe the, it looks like a good arrangement though. Listen to this. This is from the Wall Street Journal. Okay. OpenAI will receive warrants for up to $160 million AMD shares. Roughly 10% of the chip company or 1 cent a share.

Lee Jackson: That’s a good deal.

Doug McIntyre: Are there some bogies they have to hit? Yes, but I listen, I wrote just a few minutes ago to the Financial Accounting Standards Board, to their chairman and to the chairman of the SEC. I’m not the only person who thinks that this is bogus. This is basically buying revenue, you know, some of it balance sheet transaction, you know, if you look at. If you look over the p and l and the balance sheet and you put those down, you say, what’s the relationship between these two things? I’m telling you right now that that revenue recognition is bogus. And if the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the SEC says what I just said, the price, forget Nvidia’’s $4 trillion valuation. You can just watch that go down by half. Can watch AMD fall apart, you know, they can get away with it over at OpenAI because you know, the valuation’s a joke. It’s $500 billion.

Lee Jackson: The OpenAI is ridiculous.

Doug McIntyre: It’s the same as Exxon. It’s the same as Exxon. Can you believe it’s the same as Exxon? Seriously?

Lee Jackson: No, I can’t because Exxon’s a gigantic corporation that prints money.

Doug McIntyre: So, if you said to me right now what will cause a stock market collapse, what will cause a 2001, 2002 cratering? When you and I remember this, the NASDAQ dropped. NAS dropped 78% from the peak to the trough, 78%. Are we gonna get a, a correction that size? Probably not. Are we gonna get a real, real, real correction? Mostly because of this bogus revenue? You know, back then it was companies running outta money. That’s fine. Now it’s, it’s the questionability of revenue.

Lee Jackson: And that’s a lot bigger than just. And that’s really not having any revenue. It really is because it’s almost like it’s manufactured. Again, OpenAI doesn’t make any money. They just have a huge valuation. They keep getting money poured into them, which is how they buy chips, you know, for chat and all that. But it’s like, isn’t there a point when, when this is kinda like funny money and it’s not really kosher?

Doug McIntyre: I don’t know if you remember this. But it used to be that when you were a partner with AOL, they would invest in your company and then you would buy traffic from them. So it, listen, this is, I don’t wanna say that this is like the internet bubble. It’s not, but the practices here, I don’t like.

Lee Jackson: Yeah, and somebody’s gonna have to address this because it just can’t, you know, you can’t continue to build these gigantic companies on money that’s really just shifted back and forth, you know? It’s, it’s, it’s just and, and granted, Nvidia has other clients and, and other people buying their chips, but they’re investing in a lot of other companies. So it, it, it’s gonna be interesting to see how this plays out.

Doug McIntyre: I’ll leave people with this thought. General Motors invests in Avis, and Avis buys a bunch of GM cars, right? I want to tell everybody right now, these transactions are very similar to what I just described. Keep an eye on us. Keep an eye on the newspapers. This, this, what we’re talking about right now. This debate is just starting and it’s gonna be settled by the government. Or the Financial Accounting Standards Board. If you had to say, who will render the first opinion on this? They are the ones, and they are basically, when it comes to accounting, they’re the only store in town.

Lee Jackson: Yep. They are. And like you said, it, it, it’s just now starting to get around in, in the major media and financial media you’re starting to see this now. You’re starting to see it. People are talking about it. Is there an AI boom bust bubble? You know, and it’s like, okay, well now they’re starting to talk about it. They’ll get serious about it in about six months.

Doug McIntyre: They will.