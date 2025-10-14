3 Strong Buy Stocks That Could Triple Your Money by 2027

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Almost every other growth stock you look at today is rated a “Strong Buy” by Wall Street. However, looking at their valuations, you often realize that it’s a stretch to imagine the market paying double.

I wouldn’t lose hope, as stocks are still deeper in the market with triple-digit upside potential over the next two years. Some of them are expensive, but have tremendous long-term potential and a solid moat to boot, whereas others are trading at a discount and can deliver such gains on their way up.

Here are three such stocks to look into:

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) is a high-risk, high-reward stock that has delivered explosive gains over the past few months. SERV stock is up 181.66% in the past six months.

It is trading at $892.2 million, while reporting, at most, $1 million or so in revenue per quarter.

The stock may look dizzyingly overvalued, but the market may be overlooking a multi-billion-dollar opportunity here.

Serve Robotics makes delivery robots that can deliver food and groceries to people’s doors using sidewalks. It can also report attempted thefts, which have already led to arrests.

The company deployed its 1,000th autonomous delivery robot earlier this October under its 2,000-robot deal with Uber (NYSE:UBER) Eats.

Uber Eats alone has 8.8 million Uber drivers globally. DoorDash alone has “over 2 million” drivers in the U.S., so this is a massive opportunity. Each robot is rumored to cost $30k, but once production starts at scale, you can imagine why delivery companies are so interested.

Serve Robotics is already partially owned by Uber and has a strong partnership with it. It partnered up with DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on October 9.

With the two biggest food delivery companies on lock, I see multibagger returns by 2027.

Energy Fuels (UUUU)

Speaking of having things on lock, Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and operates the only conventional uranium mill in the country. If you’re keeping up with the market, you likely know that several critical mineral producers like MP Materials (NYSE:MP) have been surging due to the Federal government aggressively investing in them.

The goal is to wean off of China and its stranglehold on rare earth minerals. When it comes to Uranium, the U.S. is not among the largest producers, and it is importing Russian uranium to this day, as domestic supply cannot meet demand.

Extrapolate the trends a little more, and it’s easy to see the government investing in Energy Fuels soon.

UUUU stock is already up 436.7% in the past six months as of this writing, but multibagger returns are undoubtedly possible if the government invests enough money to secure domestic uranium self-sufficiency.

ACM Research (ACMR)

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) builds the ultra-precise cleaners chipmakers can’t live without. It has single-wafer and batch cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnaces, track systems, PECVD, a wafer-level packaging kit, plus the spare parts and service that keep everything humming.

In short, if you want a flawless 3-nm, 2-nm, or advanced-packaged device, you run it through cleaning or you deal with defects.

The stock is up 135% year-to-date.

Almost all its revenue comes from China. That shouldn’t scare you off. The company is U.S.-based, but its heart, lungs, and wallet lie in Shanghai. The operating company is the wholly-controlled subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai) Inc. (ACMS). The U.S. parent owns 81.1% of ACMS, and ~16% floats on Shanghai’s STAR market.

Washington’s export bans help more than they hurt: every time LAM Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), or Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) gets blocked, Beijing simply reroutes the capex cheque to local champions. ACMR tops that list for wet-clean. Being “domestic” lets ACMS bid on state-backed projects that imported gear can’t even quote.

Better yet, the Shanghai arm of ACM Research trades at CNY 95 billion. That’s $13.35 billion. ACM Research’s slice is $10.83 billion. However, ACM Research trades with a $2.34 billion market cap.

Even after stripping out the net cash and applying a liquidity haircut, several buy-side notes (like Kerrisdale Capital) have pointed out this massive discrepancy and believe the stock can easily double or more.