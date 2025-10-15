S&P 500
6,695.60
+0.68%
Dow Jones
46,525.00
+0.49%
Nasdaq 100
24,819.00
+0.86%
Russell 2000
2,527.74
+1.27%
FTSE 100
9,420.00
-0.67%
Nikkei 225
48,205.50
+2.52%
Home > Investing > Retirees, Don’t Miss Out: Must-Know Medicare Open Enrollment Tips

Investing

Retirees, Don’t Miss Out: Must-Know Medicare Open Enrollment Tips

Retirees, Don’t Miss Out: Must-Know Medicare Open Enrollment Tips
By Maurie Backman
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Medicare open enrollment takes place from October 15 through December 7.
  • It’s a time when you can make changes to your current Medicare coverage.
  • Before you choose a new plan, make sure you understand how your current plan is changing and that you’re aware of your medication needs.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

 

October is an important month for retirees because it’s typically when Social Security announces its upcoming cost-of-living adjustment. But it’s also important because October marks the start of Medicare open enrollment.

During Medicare open enrollment, which runs from October 15 through December 7, current Medicare enrollees can make changes to their coverage. That could mean finding a new Part D drug plan or moving from one Medicare Advantage plan to another with better coverage and benefits.

Whether you’re new to Medicare open enrollment or not, it’s important to navigate this period strategically. Here are five tips to help you kick things off.

1. Start early

There’s a lot of information to digest during open enrollment. You need to figure out if your current Medicare plan is worth keeping and if not, what your next steps entail.

Don’t wait until November to get the ball rolling. Even though you have until December 7 to choose your coverage for 2026, waiting that long could mean having to rush through things. And if you find yourself scrambling to make a choice, it could end up being a poor or costly one.

2. Make sure you understand what’s changing with your current plan

You can’t easily decide whether you need a new Medicare plan until you take the time to understand what’s happening with your current one. Review your Advantage or Part D plan’s annual notice of change. It should include details on what your premiums, deductibles, and copayments will look like in 2026 if you decide to keep your coverage.

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, review its list of in-network providers for 2026. You don’t want to keep a plan because you like the doctors you have access to only to learn that they won’t be in-network once the new year begins.

3. Confirm your medications

Medication costs may be a huge expense for you as a Medicare enrollee. One important thing to do is review your current medications and talk through your options with your doctors.

One of your providers may decide to have you stop taking a certain drug, or switch to a new one that comes with a different price tag. Or, you may be told you can switch over to a generic.

It’s important to have this information now as you review your plan choices. Each Medicare Part D plan has its own formulary that groups drugs into different tiers. That, in turn, could have a huge impact on the costs you’ll face. So you definitely need to know what your medication lineup looks like before you start exploring different plans.

4. Don’t just look at premiums

When you’re shopping around for a Medicare plan, it’s natural to focus on monthly premiums, since it’s an easy point of comparison. But don’t forget that your Medicare plan premiums represent just one expense that comes with having coverage.

There are other costs you might incur if you’re enrolled in a Medicare plan, like deductibles and copays. So you’ll need to see what your total costs look like.

Also keep in mind that different Medicare Advantage plans come with different benefits. Some plans, for example, will pay for a gym membership. Others might offer you meal delivery if you have a medical condition that warrants it. Some of these extra benefits could save you money in other ways, so it’s important to factor them in.

5. Understand how Medicare’s Plan Finder works

If you’re not sure how to start comparing Medicare plans, there’s a simple answer. Medicare has a Plan Finder tool on its site that’s easy to use.

Just enter some basic information to get started, like your ZIP code and the type of plan you’re looking for (such as Part D vs. Medicare Advantage). From there, you’ll be able to enter your current prescriptions so you can get personalized recommendations.

Once you get a list, you can take a look at each plan’s details to see what it entails. You can also see how highly rated or not each plan is.

Medicare uses a star ratings systems of one to five, which five stars being the best. If a plan has five stars, it tends to mean that enrollees are happy with their coverage and quality of care.

However, you shouldn’t just choose a plan because it has five stars. Look at all of the details to make sure it’s the right plan for you.

The image featured for this article is © Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

3 Reasons You Should Reevaluate Your Medicare Advantage Plan Every Year in Retirement
Maurie Backman | Feb 18, 2025

3 Reasons You Should Reevaluate Your Medicare Advantage Plan Every Year in Retirement

  Once you turn 65, you’re eligible for health coverage under Medicare. But that doesn’t mean you should stick with…
3 Medicare Mistakes Way Too Many Retirees Make
Maurie Backman | Jan 28, 2025

3 Medicare Mistakes Way Too Many Retirees Make

Many older Americans specifically postpone retirement until age 65 so they can get health coverage through Medicare. And while Medicare…
How to Determine Exactly How Much Medicare Will Cost You in Retirement
Maurie Backman | Feb 25, 2025

How to Determine Exactly How Much Medicare Will Cost You in Retirement

  Did you know that the typical 65-year-old on Medicare today is looking at spending a whopping $165,000 on healthcare…
Retirees Need to Stop Making These Common Medicare Mistakes
Maurie Backman | Feb 25, 2025

Retirees Need to Stop Making These Common Medicare Mistakes

Once you turn 65, you’re generally eligible for health coverage through Medicare. And it’s for this reason that many older…
These 6 Medicare Costs Are Higher in 2025
Maurie Backman | Jan 12, 2025

These 6 Medicare Costs Are Higher in 2025

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
The Top 4 Questions to Ask Before Choosing a Medicare Advantage Plan
Maurie Backman | Feb 4, 2025

The Top 4 Questions to Ask Before Choosing a Medicare Advantage Plan

Once you turn 65, you’re generally entitled to Medicare coverage. But you don’t have to stick with original Medicare (Parts…
I’m Relocating in Retirement. Will That Affect My Medicare Coverage?
Maurie Backman | Feb 1, 2025

I’m Relocating in Retirement. Will That Affect My Medicare Coverage?

There may come a time when you decide you’re ready to relocate as a retiree. It could be that you’re…
I’m 63 and want to retire soon, but I’m confused about Medicare – what will it cost me?
David Hanson | Oct 17, 2024

I’m 63 and want to retire soon, but I’m confused about Medicare – what will it cost me?

When it to comes to nearing retirement, there can be a lot of emotions. On the one hand, there’s reason…
Medicare Advantage vs. Medigap: Which Supplemental Coverage Makes Sense for You?
David Beren | Feb 11, 2025

Medicare Advantage vs. Medigap: Which Supplemental Coverage Makes Sense for You?

One of the most critical healthcare institutions in the United States, Medicare is a staple for many people seeking affordable…

Top Gaining Stocks

Wells Fargo
WFC Vol: 36,256,279
+$5.64
+7.15%
$84.56
Builders FirstSource
BLDR Vol: 2,102,152
+$7.38
+6.11%
$128.09
Generac
GNRC Vol: 1,418,800
+$9.70
+5.57%
$183.82
Mohawk Industries
MHK Vol: 876,075
+$6.46
+5.42%
$125.71
Walmart
WMT Vol: 30,855,555
+$5.09
+4.98%
$107.21

Top Losing Stocks

Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 13,668,666
-$8.66
5.87%
$138.79
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 7,842,375
-$5.73
4.82%
$113.13
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 205,601,135
-$8.29
4.40%
$180.03
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 9,458,261
-$15.44
4.33%
$341.55
Intel
INTC Vol: 117,881,637
-$1.59
4.27%
$35.63