S&P 500
6,672.00
-0.13%
Dow Jones
46,239.00
-0.16%
Nasdaq 100
24,814.00
+0.05%
Russell 2000
2,496.63
-1.06%
FTSE 100
9,430.20
+0.09%
Nikkei 225
48,238.00
+0.28%
Stock Market Live October 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Rising Early On Investor Enthusiasm
Home > Investing > The 3 Income ETFs I’d Use to Offset Social Security

Investing

The 3 Income ETFs I’d Use to Offset Social Security

The 3 Income ETFs I’d Use to Offset Social Security
By Gerelyn Terzo
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

If you are depending on Social Security for your retirement income, you might want to add reinforcements. While Social Security is tweaked annually in an attempt to keep up with the pace of inflation, its buying power has been dwindling in recent decades while the core inflation rate of 2.9% continues to hover above the Federal Reserve’s elusive 2% target. One strategic way to bolster your retirement income is to add a mix of income ETFs that are the most likely to offset any deficiencies left by Social Security. 

Rather than relying on a single stock or even asset class, we’ve uncovered a trio of income ETFs, including both equity and fixed-income flavors, that are dependable bets to offset any Social Security shortfall. These funds include the  Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: SCHD), Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSE Arca: VYM) and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE: Arca: AGG), delivering a diversified mix of steady performers, high-yield plays and fixed-income stability. Given the uncertainty around the Social Security System, I would turn to these three income ETFs to strengthen my income streams in retirement.

Key Points

  • Social Security has not been keeping pace with inflation and worse, buying power has been dwindling.
  • By adding a mix of equity and fixed-income ETFs that are designed to pay, you can fortify your retirement income. We like SCHD, VYM and AGG. Here’s why.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

1.) Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)  

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEArca: SCHD) is one to consider in the current market climate. Targeting the returns of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, SCHD has a high standard for fundamental strength, including cash flow, among members, providing potential capital appreciation to a diversified portfolio in addition to the cash flow stream that dividends generate. With just over 100 stock holdings, SCHD has a trailing dividend yield of 3.79%, surpassing that of the average dividend stock in the S&P 500 at 1.25%. 

With a total expense ratio of 0.060%, SCHD is attractive for its above-3% dividend yield, for a current quarterly payout of $0.2604 per share. By investing in SCHD, you’re gaining exposure to leading stocks such as AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), defense giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), biotechnology stock Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) as well as pharmaceutical giant Merck (NYSE: MRK), consumer staple stock PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP), Big Tech company Cisco Systems (Nasdaq: CSCO), energy holdings ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX), among many others. 

Dividends are paid quarterly, giving investors an opportunity to plan and budget for cash flow as needed in retirement or decide to reinvest the dividends for a rainy day. Investors can replace the dependability of a steady paycheck with that of dividend income from stocks that have set the standard as steady payers for years, with some, like PepsiCo, achieving status as a Dividend Aristocrat for paying consistent dividends for at least 25 years. 

2.) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) 

Next consider the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) if your risk/reward profile allows for some high-yield drama. The higher the dividend yield, the greater the chance that these payouts could become unsustainable in the future. VYM tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, pursuing domestic large-cap names, falling on the moderate-to-aggressive side of the risk spectrum. Stocks include JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM), Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO), Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), among hundreds of other names. 

This ETF provides investors with grand sector exposure, ranging from financials to consumer staples to tech to energy and beyond, a strategy that that favors established cash generators over passing trends, spreads risk across sectors, and delivers a steadier yield profile than many other options. Distributions can ebb and flow with markets, but VYM’s wider emphasis on value and blue-chip names make it a credible core income path to help supplement Social Security, especially when combined with a cash or short-term bond instrument to buffer any potential rough patches.

In addition to dividends, VYM has a proven performance history on the capital appreciation side, generating returns of 12.6% year-to-date, keeping pace with the broader market’s 13.2% advance in the S&P 500 index. There are always trade-offs; value-focused funds can lag when growth stocks lead, and dividend stocks have a tendency to favor financials and energy. Overall, VYM can add steady cash flow and capital appreciation to offset part of Social Security. 

3.) iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

For some fixed income exposure, consider the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEArca: AGG). This fund strategy targets wide exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds, ensuring that your portfolio is filled with credit-worthy instruments. The growth of a hypothetical $10,000 investment into this ETF would surpass $20,000 over the past two decades. With a dividend yield of 3.8%, AGG makes distributions monthly, helping you to cover those bills in retirement without having to depend on Social Security. 

AGG tracks the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, holding a wide mix of Treasuries, agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and investment-grade corporate bonds. With a low expense ratio of 0.03%, this ETF is somewhat sensitive to interest rates; prices can dip when yields rise and rise when rates fall. AS a result, AGG offers both diversification away from stocks as well as steady monthly income for predictable cash flow when you need it the most.

The image featured for this article is © BrianAJackson / iStock

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Build Wealth Forever with These Two Powerhouse Dividend ETFs
Rich Duprey | Jul 27, 2025

Build Wealth Forever with These Two Powerhouse Dividend ETFs

The Power of Passive Income Through Dividends Passive income through dividend-paying stocks offers a reliable way to build wealth without…
Three Reliable Dividend Funds Retirees Will Love
Gerelyn Terzo | Sep 30, 2025

Three Reliable Dividend Funds Retirees Will Love

When retirement is on the horizon, generating more income is the name of the game, and investors are increasingly looking…
SCHD, VIG, DGRO, VYM, SDY: 5 ETFs to Build Wealth for Retirement
Vandita Jadeja | Sep 26, 2025

SCHD, VIG, DGRO, VYM, SDY: 5 ETFs to Build Wealth for Retirement

It doesn’t hurt to have a source of passive income in your retirement supported by your investment portfolio. Whether you…
5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime of Passive Income
Rich Duprey | May 8, 2025

5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime of Passive Income

Dividend stock investing offers a reliable path to passive income and long-term wealth creation, making it a cornerstone for many…
The Only 5 ETFs You Need to Build Wealth for Retirement
Rich Duprey | May 19, 2025

The Only 5 ETFs You Need to Build Wealth for Retirement

Dividend stocks are a foundational building block for creating a retirement portfolio, offering a reliable income stream and potential for…
A Complete Guide to Dividend Aristocrat ETFs
247patrick | Aug 11, 2023

A Complete Guide to Dividend Aristocrat ETFs

There are plenty of options in the dividend ETF world, but zeroing in on the dividend aristocrats could be a…
3 Schwab ETFs to Buy With the VIX On the Rise
Chris MacDonald | Mar 12, 2025

3 Schwab ETFs to Buy With the VIX On the Rise

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
5 Dividend ETFs Every Passive Income Investor Needs Now
Marc Guberti | Jun 26, 2025

5 Dividend ETFs Every Passive Income Investor Needs Now

Dividend investing is an attractive investing model for people who want to own stocks and generate passive income. Most companies…
VIG, SCHD and VYM Dividend ETFs Are Poised to Rip Higher Through the Rest of 2025
Chris MacDonald | May 13, 2025

VIG, SCHD and VYM Dividend ETFs Are Poised to Rip Higher Through the Rest of 2025

For investors looking to create meaningful and reliable income streams for retirement (or any other reason, for that matter), finding…

Top Gaining Stocks

J.B. Hunt Transport Services
JBHT Vol: 3,202,969
+$26.49
+19.08%
$165.32
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 7,927,392
+$7.98
+6.63%
$128.42
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 23,393,807
+$11.15
+5.81%
$203.09
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,776,345
+$11.43
+5.21%
$230.81
Newmont
NEM Vol: 5,457,802
+$4.23
+4.51%
$97.81

Top Losing Stocks

F5
FFIV Vol: 1,237,065
-$36.80
11.13%
$293.95
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 37,563,182
-$2.59
10.33%
$22.45
United Airlines
UAL Vol: 12,614,174
-$8.54
8.21%
$95.51
Marsh & McLennan
MMC Vol: 3,927,652
-$13.30
6.52%
$190.55
Brown & Brown
BRO Vol: 1,614,823
-$4.93
5.25%
$89.04