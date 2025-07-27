Build Wealth Forever with These Two Powerhouse Dividend ETFs CrizzyStudio / Shutterstock.com

Key Points in This Article: Creating a portfolio of income-generating stocks can reliably build wealth over a lifetime of investing.

Combining Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) balances high income with market growth, forming a cost-effective, diversified portfolio core.

Sit back and let dividends do the heavy lifting for a simple, steady path to serious wealth creation over time.

The Power of Passive Income Through Dividends

Passive income through dividend-paying stocks offers a reliable way to build wealth without active management, providing financial security and flexibility. By investing in high-quality dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors can receive regular cash payments, ideal for retirees seeking income or younger investors aiming to reinvest for compound growth.

These ETFs simplify diversification, reducing the risk of individual stock failures while capturing the benefits of steady dividend payers. Unlike bonds, dividend stocks often grow payouts over time, helping combat inflation.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) stand out as premier choices for passive income, blending high yields with broad market exposure. With low costs and strong track records, these ETFs can form the backbone of a portfolio designed for lifelong income and growth, appealing to investors seeking simplicity and stability.

SCHD: High-Yield Stability for Income Seekers

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is tailored for investors prioritizing passive income. Tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, SCHD holds around 103 high-quality U.S. companies with strong fundamentals, such as consistent dividend growth, high return on equity, and robust cash flows.

With a dividend yield of 3.75%, SCHD delivers quarterly payouts and has an 11.68% 10-year compound annual dividend growth rate (CAGR). Its focus on defensive sectors like consumer staples, healthcare, and energy provides stability, with a beta of 0.79, indicating lower market sensitivity.

SCHD’s 10-year annualized return of 11.47% with dividends reinvested and its low 0.06% expense ratio make it cost-effective. For income-focused investors, SCHD’s high yield and dividend growth offer a steady cash flow, ideal for retirement or reinvestment, with less volatility than broader market ETFs.

VOO: Broad Market Exposure with Growth and Income

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a cornerstone for investors seeking both passive income and long-term capital appreciation. Tracking the S&P 500, VOO holds around 500 large-cap U.S. stocks, with approximately 30% in mega-cap tech giants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Its dividend yield of 1.18% is lower than SCHD but supported by a 4.5% five-year dividend growth CAGR. VOO’s 10-year annualized return of 13.61% reflects its growth-driven tech exposure and has outperformed SCHD in bull markets.

With an ultra-low 0.03% expense ratio, VOO is among the cheapest ETFs available. Its broad diversification reduces single-stock risk, making it ideal for younger investors or those with long-term horizons. While its yield is modest, reinvesting dividends can significantly boost returns. For example, a $10,000 investment at inception in 2010 would be worth over $76,000 today.

Key Takeaway: A Balanced Core for Lifelong Wealth

Owning both SCHD and VOO creates a robust portfolio foundation for lifelong passive income and growth. SCHD’s high 3.75% yield and focus on stable, dividend-growing companies cater to income seekers, providing reliable cash flow and downside protection in volatile markets.

VOO complements this with its 1.18% yield and broad exposure to the S&P 500, capturing market growth driven by high-performing sectors like technology. Together, they balance income and capital appreciation, with SCHD’s defensive tilt offsetting VOO’s market volatility.

Their low expense ratios ensure cost efficiency, maximizing returns over decades. Whether you’re retired and need income or building wealth over time, a 60/40 or 50/50 allocation between VOO and SCHD can suit various risk profiles.

These ETFs simplify investing by offering diversification, income, and growth, making them essential for a lifetime of passive wealth creation.

