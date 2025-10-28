S&P 500
6,906.40
+0.26%
Dow Jones
47,938.60
+0.67%
Nasdaq 100
26,040.20
+0.58%
Russell 2000
2,521.18
-0.18%
FTSE 100
9,715.80
+0.34%
Nikkei 225
50,813.20
+0.46%
Stock Market Live October 28: S&P 500 (SPY) at Record Highs Above 6,800
Home > Investing > UnitedHealth Boosts Guidance And Eyes Big 2026

Investing

UnitedHealth Boosts Guidance And Eyes Big 2026

UnitedHealth Boosts Guidance And Eyes Big 2026
By Joel South
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • UnitedHealth beat EPS expectations and raised full-year guidance, signaling early signs of stabilization.

  • Operating income fell 51% as rising medical costs and funding cuts continued to pressure margins.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) beat adjusted earnings expectations this morning, posting $2.92 per share against a $2.82 estimate. Revenue landed at $113.2 billion, missing the $114.19 billion consensus by roughly $1 billion. The stock opened at $379.01 and was trading higher in early action. This earnings beat marks the company’s first quarterly estimate beat in three quarters, a meaningful shift after consecutive misses in Q1 and Q2.

The Margin Pressure Tells the Real Story

Operating income collapsed to $4.3 billion from $8.7 billion a year ago, a 51% decline that reflects the core challenge facing the health insurer. Elevated medical cost trends and Medicare funding reductions have pressured profitability despite solid top-line momentum. UnitedHealthcare, the core insurance segment, delivered $87.1 billion in revenue, up 16% year over year. Optum, the health services and technology division, generated $69.2 billion, up 8% year over year. The revenue growth is real. The margin compression is the constraint.

Cash Generation Remains Solid

Operating cash flow reached $5.9 billion in the quarter, providing a counterweight to earnings pressure. Management raised full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance to at least $16.25 per share, up from prior guidance. Net earnings guidance was raised to at least $14.90 per share. These guidance increases signal confidence that operational headwinds are stabilizing, even if they haven’t fully reversed.

Key Figures

  • Adjusted EPS: $2.92 vs. $2.82 estimated; down 59% year over year
  • Revenue: $113.2B vs. $114.19B estimated; up 12% year over year
  • Operating Income: $4.3B (down from $8.7B year ago)
  • Operating Cash Flow: $5.9B
  • UnitedHealthcare Revenue: $87.1B, up 16% year over year
  • Optum Revenue: $69.2B, up 8% year over year

The year-over-year EPS decline is steep, reflecting a challenging 2025 relative to 2024. Revenue growth of 12% is solid, but the gap between top-line expansion and bottom-line contraction underscores margin pressure as the central issue. We covered the initial market reaction here, which focused on the stock’s immediate response. This piece dives deeper into what the numbers reveal about operational momentum and cost management.

What Leadership Said

CEO Stephen Hemsley struck a cautiously optimistic tone, stating the company remains “focused on strengthening performance and positioning for durable and accelerating growth in 2026 and beyond.” The language emphasizes execution and forward-looking confidence rather than near-term relief. Management is signaling that current pressures are temporary friction, not structural decline, but they’re not claiming the turnaround is complete.

What Matters Next

The earnings call will likely focus on medical cost trend assumptions for Q4 and 2026. Investors will want clarity on whether the company sees margin stabilization ahead or continued pressure. Optum’s growth trajectory matters here. The guidance raise suggests management sees a path to earnings recovery, but the 59% year-over-year EPS decline shows how far the company has fallen from 2024 levels. Watch whether leadership sounds defensive about medical costs or confident in pricing power and operational efficiency gains.

The image featured for this article is © CherriesJD / Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 27, 2025

Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know
Celestica Up 9% After Hours – Here’s The One Thing You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 27, 2025

Celestica Up 9% After Hours – Here’s The One Thing You Need to Know

Continue Reading

United Health Jumps After Big Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

United Health Jumps After Big Q3 Earnings

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) beat earnings expectations this morning, posting adjusted EPS of $2.92 against a consensus of $2.82. The…
Deckers Outdoor Stock Plummets After Earnings
Joel South | Oct 23, 2025

Deckers Outdoor Stock Plummets After Earnings

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) delivered better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, but the market punished the stock…
General Dynamics (GD) Delivers Across All Segments, Fueled by Record $168B Backlog
Joel South | Oct 24, 2025

General Dynamics (GD) Delivers Across All Segments, Fueled by Record $168B Backlog

General Dynamics delivered a broad-based earnings beat this morning that rewarded investors across all four business segments. The stock opened…
UnitedHealth Up 22%, Leads Dow in 2016
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 23, 2016

UnitedHealth Up 22%, Leads Dow in 2016

One key reason UnitedHealth has done well is that it has managed the downward pressure Obamacare has put on may…
UnitedHealth Helps Save the Dow With Q3 Earnings
Chris Lange | Oct 15, 2019

UnitedHealth Helps Save the Dow With Q3 Earnings

UnitedHealth reported better than expected third-quarter financial results before the markets opened on Tuesday.
Ford A Stronger and More Agile Company As Shares Pop Higher
Joel South | Oct 23, 2025

Ford A Stronger and More Agile Company As Shares Pop Higher

Ford (NYSE:F) reported Q3 2025 earnings that beat analyst expectations on both revenue and profit, but the market’s muted reaction…
Live: United Health Group (UNH) Drops After Q2 Earnings
Joel South | Jul 29, 2025

Live: United Health Group (UNH) Drops After Q2 Earnings

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best UnitedHealth Group Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Will UnitedHealth Lift the Dow Again When It Reports Wednesday?
Chris Lange | Jan 14, 2020

Will UnitedHealth Lift the Dow Again When It Reports Wednesday?

UnitedHealth is scheduled to report its most recent quarterly results before the opening bell on Wednesday.
Big Day For Nucor After Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Oct 27, 2025

Big Day For Nucor After Q3 Earnings

Nucor (NYSE: NUE) delivered a decisive earnings beat on Monday evening, posting Q3 results that significantly exceeded expectations and signaled…

Top Gaining Stocks

Skyworks Solutions
SWKS Vol: 7,383,660
+$8.99
+11.85%
$84.83
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 1,265,916
+$53.20
+9.09%
$638.51
PayPal
PYPL Vol: 63,561,378
+$5.90
+8.40%
$76.15
United Parcel Service
UPS Vol: 21,932,901
+$7.18
+8.04%
$96.40
MSCI
MSCI Vol: 759,489
+$40.75
+7.45%
$587.61

Top Losing Stocks

-$13.63
17.50%
$64.25
Zebra Technologies
ZBRA Vol: 1,779,117
-$50.35
16.21%
$260.22
Everest Group
EG Vol: 900,814
-$33.36
9.70%
$310.63
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 5,820,708
-$30.45
9.51%
$289.81
F5
FFIV Vol: 1,795,876
-$22.93
7.90%
$267.48