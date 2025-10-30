Tesla Is Worth 28 Times Ford

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) posted a strong quarter, and its stock rose to a 52-week high of almost $14. That is up 33% this year and takes Ford’s market capitalization to $53 billion. It also has a forward yield of 4.5%.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Two differences between Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) explain their widely disparate valuations.

A few years from now, which one will be dying?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is up 14% this year. It has posted mediocre earnings and has a market cap of $1.53 trillion. It does not pay any dividend at all. Yet, it is the 10th most valuable company in the world.

Elon Musk is a controversial figure, and his behavior has almost certainly cost Tesla sales. Bill Ford, on the other hand, is not someone the general population thinks about.

There are two differences between the companies that can, at least in part, explain the wide distance between valuations.

Some investors still believe that electric vehicles (EVs) are the future of the car industry, even though EV sales in most nations, other than China, have been weak. EV believers still see Tesla as one of two industry leaders, along with BYD. Ford, on the other hand, has invested tens of billions of dollars in EVs but has only small unit sales and significant losses to show for it. Ford has warned that if Chinese EVs enter the U.S. market soon, its revenue could be crushed.

The primary difference between the two companies is a message from Musk that Tesla will become one of the largest artificial intelligence firms in the world. It will also be a leader in robotics. If investors wait just two or three years, Tesla’s revenue will show this is true, which will cause revenue to explode upward into the hundreds of billions of dollars. There is not much proof yet that this is the case. (There are even rumors Musk could leave Tesla if he does not get a $1 trillion pay package.)

What is true is that Ford has not convinced investors it has a strong future beyond combustion-engine vehicles. For now, that is a very good future indeed.

The difference in valuations is simple, at least in the eyes of Tesla investors. A few years from now, Ford will be dying and Tesla will be one of the most successful companies in the world.

