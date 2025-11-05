Live: Complete Qualcomm (QCOM) Q4 Earnings Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read Qualcomm (QCOM) reported $10.4B revenue in its July quarter, driven by 21% automotive growth and 24% IoT growth year over year.

Qualcomm is acquiring Arduino’s 33M active users to expand access to its Dragonwing AI processors and democratize AI development.

Snapdragon-powered PCs reached 9% of premium laptop sales last quarter as Qualcomm pursues a $4B PC revenue target by fiscal 2029.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) reports fiscal fourth-quarter results after the close tonight. Shares have rallied this fall as investors grow increasingly confident in the chipmaker’s ability to convert its AI leadership into sustained earnings growth. The company’s story has shifted well beyond smartphones to include AI PCs, automotive, IoT, and even robotics, all anchored by its Snapdragon and Dragonwing architectures.

In its July quarter, Qualcomm reported revenue of $10.4 billion and EPS of $2.77, near the top of its guidance. Growth was fueled by a 21% year-over-year surge in automotive and a 24% jump in IoT revenue, validating its long-term diversification plan. CEO Cristiano Amon said the company remains on pace to meet its fiscal 2029 goal of $22 billion in combined automotive and IoT sales.

More recently, Qualcomm announced it would acquire Arduino, the world’s largest open-source hardware and software platform for developers, to broaden access to its Dragonwing AI processors. The deal combines Arduino’s 33 million active users with Qualcomm’s leading-edge computing portfolio, underscoring management’s push to “democratize AI” across industries and form factors.

What to Expect When Qualcomm Reports

Revenue: $10.76 billion

$10.76 billion EPS (Normalized): $2.87

$2.87 Full-Year 2025 Revenue: $43.54 billion

$43.54 billion Full-Year 2025 EPS: $11.90

$11.90 Full-Year 2026 EPS: $12.07

At these levels, analysts expect Qualcomm to post mid-single-digit quarterly sales growth and roughly 16% annual EPS expansion. The company has beaten consensus EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters, and investors will be watching closely to see whether that streak continues.

Key Areas to Watch When Qualcomm Reports

1. AI PCs and Snapdragon X Series Momentum- Amon highlighted growing traction in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Series for Windows PCs, now featured in over 100 designs slated through 2026. Snapdragon-powered PCs made up roughly 9% of premium laptops sold in major markets last quarter, early but significant progress toward a $4 billion PC revenue target by fiscal 2029.

2. Data Center and Alphawave Integration- Qualcomm’s entry into data centers marks a strategic shift. The company is developing NPU-based inference accelerators and custom ARM-compatible CPUs and plans to integrate Alphawave IP’s high-speed interconnect technology once that acquisition closes in early 2026. Management described “advanced discussions with a leading hyperscaler,” which could validate its platform and signal a new growth frontier.

3. Automotive and IoT Expansion- Automotive and IoT combined grew 22% last quarter, led by the Snapdragon Digital Chassis and new partnerships with BMW and Xiaomi. Qualcomm expects both units to grow 20% and 35%, respectively, in fiscal 2025, and reaffirmed its goal of $22 billion in revenue from those segments by 2029.

4. The Rise of Agentic AI Devices- The company sees a new category of “personal AI devices”, from smart glasses to AI wearables — as the next major inflection point. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR and AI platforms already power Meta’s and Xiaomi’s latest smart glasses, and Amon said usage of Galaxy AI has tripled among Samsung S25 users compared with the prior generation.

5. Developer Ecosystem and Arduino Acquisition- The announced Arduino acquisition further accelerates Qualcomm’s software and developer strategy. By merging Arduino’s open-source community with Qualcomm’s hardware and AI stack, the company aims to expand its reach into education, startups, and industrial automation , effectively turning its hardware platform into a full-stack AI development environment.