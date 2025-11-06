5 High-Yield Blue-Chip Dividend Giants Set to Soar If Rates Fall to 3%

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Investors love dividend stocks, especially the blue-chip variety, because they offer a significant passive income stream and have massive total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. Let’s examine the concept of total return. If you purchase a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend ($0.60 per share) and the price rises to $22 in a year, your total return is ($22 + $0.60 − $20) = 13%. This combines the price appreciation and the dividend received. Some of our favorite blue-chip stocks are on sale, and if the federal funds rate falls to 3%, they could be in for big moves higher.

Quick Read Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan recently stated that he believes the Federal Reserve could lower interest rates to 3%.

With the current federal funds rate at 3.75% to 4.00%, that would mean three more 25-basis-point cuts.

High-yielding blue-chip stocks are likely to respond exceptionally well in a lower interest rate environment.

Brian Moynihan was voicing an opinion that has been echoed on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs expressed similar thoughts a month ago about rate cuts lasting to the summer of 2026. Many believe that the current stalled job market picture, combined with still-present inflation, particularly at the grocery store, and the ongoing impact of tariffs, opens the door for the Federal Reserve to continue lowering rates until next summer. If that is indeed the case, then now is the time to load the boat on five of our favorite blue-chip dividend giants.

Why do we cover blue-chip dividend stocks?

Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established, financially stable companies with a consistent and reliable performance history. They are often considered less risky and are a popular choice for long-term investors. Additionally, nearly all leaders in the category pay dependable, recurring dividends each quarter, regardless of the state of the economy. The term “blue chip” originates from the game of poker, where a blue chip has the highest value.

Altria

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of cigarettes and other tobacco-related products. The stock offers value investors a compelling entry point and a generous dividend yield of 7.20%. Altria manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company reported solid third-quarter earnings, which beat analyst estimates, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. However, its revenue of $5.25 billion fell short of the estimated $5.32 billion. The stock took a hit after earnings, offering investors the best entry point since mid-summer.

The company’s dividend payout is based on free cash flow, ranging from around 64% to about 80% per quarter. In recent quarters, free cash flow has exceeded dividend payments, providing a solid buffer. Altria generates strong cash flow from its core tobacco business, which provides a stable base, albeit with regulatory risk, and yields are among the highest in the S&P 500, at least for now.

The company primarily sells cigarettes under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild and Middleton brands

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. Earlier this year, the company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of its holdings but still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in its back pocket. Altria also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating with a $72 target price.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines for patients with serious diseases across oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease, neuroscience, and other therapeutic areas. It remains a solid pharmaceutical stock to own in the long term, offering an attractive entry point with a reliable dividend yield of 5.39%.

The company beat third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $1.63 in adjusted EPS and $12.2 billion in revenue. The strong performance was driven by an 18% year-over-year increase in its growth portfolio, which includes drugs such as Opdivo, Reblozyl, Breyanzi, and Camzyos, as well as a significant 25% increase in Eliquis sales. The company also raised its full-year 2025 sales outlook.

Its platforms comprise chemically synthesized or small-molecule drugs, including protein degraders, as well as biologics produced through biological processes. These platforms also encompass ADCs, CAR-T cell therapies, and radiopharmaceutical therapeutics.

Small-molecule drugs are typically administered orally in tablet or capsule form, although other drug-delivery mechanisms are also used. Biologics are usually administered by injection or intravenous infusion. CAR-T cell therapies are administered by intravenous infusion.

Its growth portfolio includes:

Opdivo

Opdivo Qvantig

Orencia

Yervoy

Reblozyl

Opdualag

The legacy portfolio includes:

Eliquis

Revlimid

Pomalyst/Imnovid

Sprycel

Abraxane

Jefferies has a Buy rating with a $68 target price.

Comcast

This American multinational telecommunications and media conglomerate has a dividend yield of 4.82% and remains a favorite among Wall Street investors. Comcast Corp. (NYSE: CMCSA) reported a third-quarter earnings beat, with an adjusted EPS of $1.12, exceeding the $1.10 consensus estimate. However, total revenue decreased 2.7% year over year to $31.2 billion, and the company lost domestic broadband customers despite strong growth in Theme Parks and Peacock revenue. The recent sell-off allows investors a stellar entry point.

It operates through these segments:

Residential Connectivity & Platforms

Business Services Connectivity

Media

Studios

Theme Parks segments

The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment offers residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, as well as residential and business video services, Sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

The Business Services Connectivity segment offers connectivity services for small business locations, including broadband, wireline voice, and wireless services. It also provides solutions for medium-sized customers, larger enterprises, and small businesses, as well as connectivity services in the United Kingdom.

The Media segment operates NBCUniversal’s television and streaming business, including:

National and regional cable networks

The NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks

Owned local broadcast television stations

Peacock, a direct-to-consumer streaming service

It also operates international television networks comprising the Sky Sports networks and other digital properties.

The Studios segment operates NBCUniversal and Sky film and television studio production and distribution operations.

The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in:

Orlando, Florida

Hollywood, California

Osaka, Japan

Beijing, China

Deutsche Bank has a Buy rating with a price target of $40.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is an American midstream natural gas and crude oil pipeline company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It is one of the most extensive publicly traded energy partnerships, and it pays a very reliable 7.02% dividend. The company’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio ranges from 3.1x to 3.4x, which is moderate for a midstream energy company, and its interest coverage ratio is 5x.

The company generates strong free cash flow, with an operating cash flow of approximately $8.8 billion, resulting in around $4.2 billion in free cash flow annually, after deducting capital expenditures. Another significant benefit for shareholders is that most of the corporate debt is fixed rate, thereby limiting the risk of rising interest rates.

It provides various midstream energy services, including:

Gathering

Processing

Transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and fractionation

Import and export terminalling

Offshore production platform services

The company has four reportable business segments:

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services

NGL Pipelines and Services

Petrochemical Services

Crude Oil Pipelines and Services

One reason many analysts like the stock might be its distribution coverage ratio. The company’s coverage ratio is well above 1x, making it relatively less risky among the MLPs.

Stifel has a Buy rating with a $38 price objective.

Verizon

This American multinational telecommunications company continues to offer tremendous value. It trades 9.13 times its estimated 2026 earnings, pays a 6.85% dividend, and is up almost 9% in 2025. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) provides a range of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and government entities worldwide.

Verizon beat its third-quarter earnings estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.21, versus the estimated $1.19. However, the company missed its revenue estimates, with reported revenue of $33.82 billion compared to the consensus of $34.23 billion. Again, sellers move the shares lower for patient investors to snap up bargains.

Verizon’s interest coverage ratio is 4.6× to 5.0× trailing 12 months, which offers more than enough cushion for dividend payments. With a very predictable revenue stream from telecom services, the company has less exposure to commodity cycles. In addition, the large scale helps in financing and absorbing shocks.

It operates in two segments. The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the United States through Verizon and TracFone networks, as well as through wholesale and other arrangements. It also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:

Smartphones

Tablets

Smartwatches and other wireless-enabled connected devices

The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers globally.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating and a price target of $49.

