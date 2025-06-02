The 5 Highest-Yielding S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Are Passive Income Home Runs ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence. According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade, business, or investment in which the individual does not materially participate. It can also include income from limited partnerships, stocks, bonds, and other similar enterprises in which the investor is not actively involved.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The venerable S&P 500 posted gains of over 20% in 2023 and 2024 for the first time since the 1990s.

Some on Wall Street feel that streak could end in 2025.

The index is up 3.4% to date and should end the first quarter in good shape.

Are the highest-yielding S&P 500 stocks a good fit for you? Why not schedule a meeting with a financial advisor near you and find out? Click here and get started today. (Sponsored)

The more passive income can help cover rising costs, such as mortgages, insurance, taxes, and other expenses, the easier it is for investors to set aside money for future needs as they prepare for retirement. Dependable recurring dividends from quality, high-yield stocks are a recipe for success. The five highest-yielding S&P 500 stocks offer incredible, dependable yields from quality blue-chip companies you can buy and hold forever.

Why do we cover the highest-yielding S&P 500 dividend stocks?

relif / Getty Images

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciation has contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations. A study by Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the past 50 years (1973-2023). Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

Altria

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This tobacco company offers value investors a compelling entry point and a generous 7.25% dividend yield. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. In 2024, the company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of its holdings, but it still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in its back pocket. Altria also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Crown Castle International

NicoElNino / iStock via Getty Images

This top cell tower company offers incredible growth and income possibilities with a fat 6.37% dividend. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) is one of the largest U.S. wireless tower companies, with over 40,000 towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every primary U.S. market.

The company’s core business is leasing space on its wireless towers, primarily to wireless carriers, government agencies, and broadband data providers.

This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology, and wireless service, bringing information, ideas, and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Crown Castle is one of the best stocks in the sector for more conservative investors. Its high yield distribution and low volatility make it a good holding for accounts seeking growth, income, and less risk.

Verizon

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This top telecommunications company offers tremendous value, trading at 8.75 times estimated 2025 earnings and paying investors a strong 6.40% dividend. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), through its subsidiaries, provides a range of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and government entities worldwide.

It operates in two segments:

Verizon Consumer Group

Verizon Business Group

The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the United States’ wireless networks under the Verizon and TracFone brands, as well as through wholesale and other arrangements.

It also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:

Smartphones

Tablets

Smartwatches and other wireless-enabled connected devices

The segment also offers wireline services in the mid-Atlantic, including the District of Columbia, and the northeastern United States through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally.

LyondellBasell

bagi1998 / iStock via Getty Images

This blue-chip chemical giant offers a very dependable and gigantic 9.06% dividend. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) operates as a chemical company in:

The United States

Germany

Mexico

Italy

Poland

France

Japan

China

the Netherlands

And elsewhere

The company operates in six segments:

Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas

Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International

Intermediates and Derivatives

Advanced Polymer Solutions

Refining

Technology

It produces and markets olefins and co-products, including polyethylene and polypropylene, propylene oxide and its derivatives, oxyfuels and related products, as well as intermediate chemicals such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol.

In addition, the company produces and markets compounding and solutions, including:

Polypropylene compounds

Engineered plastics, masterbatches

Engineered composites, colors, and powders

Advanced polymers, including catalloy and polybutene-1

Refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil, other crude oils, and refined products, including gasoline and distillates

Further, it develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts; and serves food packaging, home furnishings, automotive components, and paints and coatings applications.

Dow

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) serves as a holding company for The Dow Chemical Company and its subsidiaries, paying a substantial 9.28% dividend. The Company conducts its operations through six global businesses, which are organized into segments, such as:

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

Performance Materials & Coatings

The Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment consists of two integrated global businesses: Hydrocarbons & Energy and Packaging and Specialty Plastics. This segment employs a polyolefin product portfolio.

The Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment comprises two customer-centric global businesses: Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals. These businesses develop intermediate chemicals essential to manufacturing processes, as well as downstream, customized materials and formulations that utilize advanced development technologies.

Performance Materials & Coatings segment consists of two global businesses: Coatings & Performance Monomers and Consumer Solutions.

Two Blue Chip Dividend Giants Make Up Almost 40% of Warren Buffett’s Portfolio

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)