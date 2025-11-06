No Brainer Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

You cannot know the power of an investment unless you see the returns. Many think of dividend stocks as a way of generating cash income from their portfolio, but if you handle the income well, you can generate a higher total return through dividend reinvestment while boosting the long-term capital appreciation potential. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are no-brainer dividend stocks to own right now.

If you’re chasing long-term growth, you need to make dividend stocks an important part of your portfolio. They’re reliable, have an upside potential, and generate regular income. However, when picking dividend stocks, quality matters more than quantity. Here’s why they are no-brainer stocks that stand out in the industry.

Realty Income

Realty Income is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that has a history of 112 consecutive quarterly dividend increases. This means about 28 years of quarterly dividend increases. The company takes pride in calling itself “The Monthly Dividend Company” since it pays monthly dividends and has a yield of 5.5%.

Realty Income owns properties across the globe and has triple net leases on them. This allows the company to ensure steady rental income while keeping the operating costs at a minimum. The insurance, taxes, and maintenance costs are borne by the tenants, allowing the REIT to generate a higher cash flow and sustain dividends.

In the third quarter results, the funds from operations (FFO) stood at $1.08 per share, and the revenue came in around $1.47 billion, up 10.5% year-over-year. The management has adjusted the full year guidance upwards and has a positive outlook for future growth. It has an occupancy rate of 98.7%, signalling confidence towards the business. During the quarter, it invested $1.36 billion across 123 properties and properties under development.

Realty Income has a payout ratio of 75.29% and has an annual payout of $3.23 per share. Exchanging hands for $56.12, Realty Income stock has gained 6.6% in 2025 but has lost value over the last six months. This dip is a buying opportunity for income investors. RBC Capital has a price target of $61 with an Outperform rating.

United Parcel Service

Logistics company United Parcel Service is known for the high yield and sustainable dividends. It has a juicy yield of 7.06% and has raised dividends for 16 consecutive years. Exchanging hands for $92, UPS is a solid buy below $100. The stock has lost 25% value in 2025 and has gone from the 52-week high of $138 to $92 today. Despite the dip, the dividend isn’t under any threat. United Parcel Service has increased dividends for over a decade, and while the future dividend growth may slow down, the payout rate will remain secure.

UPS has seen a dip in earnings due to tariffs and inflation. However, the management has laid out a plan to generate $3.5 billion in savings. It is also focusing on high-margin areas and has reduced Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) deliveries. This could lead to margin expansion in the long term, allowing UPS to maintain the dividend growth streak.

The company managed to beat estimates in the recently announced third-quarter results. Its revenue came in at $21.4 billion, while the EPS stood at $1.74. It reported a net income of $1.31 billion and expects fourth quarter revenue of $24 billion. The company has reduced the workforce significantly and is looking for other ways to cut costs.

United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 86.99%, and the annual payout is $6.56. It has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 10.42%, and its cash flow supports the dividend payout. I think the company’s turnaround has just begun, and there’s a lot more upside potential. It is a high-yield stock trading at a discount.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. is slowly bouncing back and gaining traction. The company beat estimates in the third quarter results, and despite the fall in income, the management raised full-year guidance. It reported a revenue of $16.6 billion and an EPS of $0.87, down 18% year over year. This drop was due to the one-time adjustment towards a licensing deal with 3SBio. Pfizer is working on cost reduction measures to improve margins.

It aims to achieve net cost savings of $4.5 billion by the end of 2025 and $7.7 billion by the end of 2027. The cost savings will be invested towards research and development for improving the pipeline programs. The management expects the full-year EPS in the range of $3 to $3.15, up from the previous outlook of $2.90 to $3.10.

The company is in a clash for Metsera with Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO). Pfizer was set to acquire Metsera for $4.9 billion, which could give it a golden ticket to enter the obesity market. However, Novo Nordisk bid at $6 billion, triggering a bidding war. Pfizer has upgraded its bid to $8.1 billion.

Pfizer is seeing high demand for its recent launches and acquired drugs, and the growth from these products could help offset the looming patent cliff losses. The management remains committed to dividend and will be working to improve shareholder value. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 13.13% and an annual dividend of $1.72. It has reported a 5-year dividend growth of 3.77%.