S&P 500
6,745.80
-0.02%
Dow Jones
47,072.70
+0.10%
Nasdaq 100
25,138.20
-0.35%
Russell 2000
2,437.91
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,739.00
+0.20%
Nikkei 225
50,528.20
+0.33%

Investing

Nvidia Stock’s Path to $350. Could Such a Rally Pressure Burry to Close His Bet?

Quick Read

  • Nvidia (NVDA) has surged over 1,200% in the past five years and now holds a market cap above $4.7T as the world’s largest company.
  • Dr. Michael Burry bought put options against Nvidia after his 2023 bet against semiconductors proved poorly timed despite a later 36% correction.
  • Loop Capital maintains a $350 price target on Nvidia stock driven by expected AI adoption acceleration.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Joey Frenette
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Nvidia Stock’s Path to $350. Could Such a Rally Pressure Burry to Close His Bet?

Dr. Michael Burry, a man of “The Big Short” fame, has a lot of courage to bet against a high-flying company like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which has always found a way to skyrocket higher, even after nail-biting periods of concern. While buying put options is probably less risky than shorting the stock, given shorts carry the potential for uncapped losses if things go wrong and shares continue to blast off in short order, leaving little time to cover one’s position, there’s still the timing aspect to get right.

Burry likely knows better than anyone about the value of getting the timing right, as well as having the correct thesis. Either way, whenever Burry makes a move, shareholders of the company he’s betting against should take notice. And given how Nvidia is now the largest company on the planet, with a market cap currently just north of $4.7 trillion, the average index investor is likely already much exposed to the GPU maker, whether they like it or not.

Dr. Burry has been a bear on the semis and red-hot AI plays for some time. But will he get the timing right this time?

The concentration risks with the S&P 500 (and especially the Nasdaq 100) have been known for quite some time amid the Magnificent Seven’s impressive multi-year ascent. However, if Burry is right and profitable with his latest put options on Nvidia, the ripples across the broad stock market are sure to be felt by many, even those who aren’t overweight the AI chip giant. Of course, this isn’t the first time that Dr. Burry has bet against the AI chip trade. As you may remember, Burry bet against the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) way back in 2023.

If you treated such a bold bet as the top for the semis, you missed out on significant gains that followed. Of course, there were bumps along the way, but if you defied the great Burry, you did well, as he eventually covered his position. As it turned out, Burry got the timing wrong, but he may still have been right about the overvaluation in the semiconductor space.

Perhaps if Burry had entered the trade a few quarters later, he would have done well as the iShares Semiconductor ETF eventually plunged close to 36% from peak to trough in the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025. In any case, you just knew that Burry would be back at some point later on.

Burry is back, and he might be right this time around as AI bubble fears rise

Fast forward to today, and Burry is back with a bold bet against two stocks that have doubled up many times over in just a few short years. While I do believe Nvidia will continue to be a dominant player in AI chips, especially as it looks to incorporate some quantum innovation as well with NVQLink, I do think it’s going to be so much harder to keep up the pace of gains.

And while there’s a chance that Burry will be wrong again, as he was with his bet against the broader semiconductor industry just a few years ago, I also think the stakes are as high as ever for Nvidia. Shares have soared over 1,200% in the past five years, and while Nvidia itself might not be a bubble, its stock chart alone certainly does look like one. 

Wall Street expects big things from Nvidia stock in the new year

Looking ahead, Wall Street seems to expect big things from Nvidia as it readies its next-generation chips. In fact, the biggest bull on Wall Street, Ananda Baruah of Loop Capital Markets, thinks the stock could be on its way to $350 per share, as a “golden wave” of AI adoption hits. Even if such a wave hits, I’m not even sure if the stock will nudge higher anymore, especially as growing skepticism about AI intensifies into the next year. And as AI bubble fears mount, perhaps skyrocketing GPU shipments won’t lead to a skyrocketing stock. 

Either way, if Loop Capital is proven right, the coming wave might just wipe out Burry’s bearish bet and cause him to cover at a loss. Either way, I don’t think it’s a good idea to chase the stock right here with expectations that it’ll surge 80% over the year ahead. There are a lot of risks, and going against Burry is not something I’d venture to do, especially given the cyclical nature of the semis.

The image featured for this article is © BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Michael Burry Bet Against Nvidia and Palantir—Is it Time to Get Out?
Joey Frenette | Nov 6, 2025

Michael Burry Bet Against Nvidia and Palantir—Is it Time to Get Out?

Dr. Michael Burry, the brilliant investor and trader who bet against the housing market before the Great Financial Crisis market…
Famed Investor Michael Burry Bets Against the AI Boom
David Moadel | Nov 4, 2025

Famed Investor Michael Burry Bets Against the AI Boom

You may have seen the portrayal of famous financier and trader Michael Burry in the film The Big Short. Now,…
‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Is Betting Big Against the AI Revolution
Rich Duprey | Nov 5, 2025

‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Is Betting Big Against the AI Revolution

Michael Burry is the billionaire investor famous for predicting the 2008 housing crash immortalized in the book and movie titled,…
Prediction: TSMC Will Be Worth More Than Nvidia By 2026
Chris MacDonald | Nov 26, 2024

Prediction: TSMC Will Be Worth More Than Nvidia By 2026

In 2024, semiconductor leaders Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSM) saw incredible gains, as investors piled into chip stocks of…
Nvidia Stock Heading to $250? Is This Target Realistic?
Joey Frenette | Sep 30, 2025

Nvidia Stock Heading to $250? Is This Target Realistic?

It’s been a bumpier ride for shares of AI chip titan Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) over the past year, but the ride…
Why Are Warren Buffett and Michael Burry Selling Stocks?
Joey Frenette | Sep 10, 2024

Why Are Warren Buffett and Michael Burry Selling Stocks?

Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, and Dr. Michael Burry, Christian Bale’s character in the film The Big Short, are…
2 Stocks Michael Burry Just Bought
Joey Frenette | Nov 5, 2025

2 Stocks Michael Burry Just Bought

Dr. Michael Burry of “The Big Short” fame shocked many, enraged some, and intrigued everyone when he pulled the curtain…
3 Stocks Billionaire David Tepper Just Scooped Up
Joey Frenette | Sep 8, 2025

3 Stocks Billionaire David Tepper Just Scooped Up

Billionaire investment legend David Tepper was quite busy in the second quarter, as he added to his stake in a…
2 AI Value Stocks That’ll Have You Thinking There’s No Bubble
Joey Frenette | Oct 30, 2025

2 AI Value Stocks That’ll Have You Thinking There’s No Bubble

It’s hard to avoid the fearful “AI bubble” comments these days, especially as the big technology companies move into earnings…

Top Gaining Stocks

Expedia
EXPE Vol: 7,651,176
+$38.55
+17.55%
$258.25
Akamai
AKAM Vol: 10,218,135
+$10.74
+14.71%
$83.74
News Corp
NWSA Vol: 6,326,977
+$1.64
+6.54%
$26.72
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,484,347
+$5.92
+6.49%
$97.18
News Corp
NWS Vol: 855,266
+$1.81
+6.36%
$30.29

Top Losing Stocks

Take-Two Interactive
TTWO Vol: 5,792,382
-$20.40
8.08%
$232.00
Block
XYZ Vol: 21,400,943
-$5.48
7.73%
$65.45
Trade Desk
TTD Vol: 34,343,010
-$2.90
6.32%
$43.00
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 10,944,600
-$3.02
5.21%
$55.00
Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 19,111,474
-$3.07
5.17%
$56.28