S&P 500
6,748.80
+0.04%
Dow Jones
47,205.10
-0.68%
Nasdaq 100
25,070.80
+0.22%
Russell 2000
2,393.42
+0.27%
FTSE 100
9,695.00
-0.59%
Nikkei 225
50,495.50
+0.71%

Investing

The 3 ETFs Every Investor Should Own

Quick Read

  • Vanguard Utilities (VPU) tracks the entire utilities sector with a 0.09% expense ratio.

  • Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) provides exposure to all U.S.-traded stocks at a 0.03% expense ratio.

  • iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT) yields 4.3% with a 0.15% expense ratio.

  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Chris MacDonald
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The 3 ETFs Every Investor Should Own

© Nuthawut Somsuk / iStock via Getty Images

I’m of the view that passive and active investors alike can find value in owning exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Because there are more ETFs on the market today than individual stocks, there’s a fund for every kind of investor.

These highly diversified investing vehicles allow investors to purchase a stake in a wide range of companies, with portfolios that are automatically rebalanced based on certain criteria. The upside for investors is that they often are charged only a few basis points for the portfolio creation and rebalancing/turnover activity that takes place within these ETFs. Indeed, thinking back to the 1980s and 1990s where fund managers would often charge much higher fees for such services, that’s an overall win for the investing public.

Why? Well, compounding one’s returns year after year is great, but fees can eat into a significant percentage of overall gains in the long run. Thus, such funds allow for excellent portfolio diversification and risk management at a rock-bottom cost, and that’s a factor that’s led to trillions of dollars flowing into such ETFs today.

Of course, the question is which ETFs are the best options for investors to consider right now? Here are my three top picks, personally. 

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF (VPU)

I think the utilities sector is among the top spaces investors should be honing in on right now. In this space, the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF (VPU) is one of the best such options for those looking to invest in this sector, but don’t know where to start. 

This ETF tracks the entire utilities sector, deriving all of its revenue and earnings from companies providing electricity and natural gas utilities to commercial and residential customers in various locales. As such, for investors looking to take a bite out of the AI trade, and who believe investing in the back-end power generation capacity required to support next-generation chips and the compute required to power these applications, this would certainly be the direction I’d go in. 

I think the utilities sector is one that actually could be among the biggest long-term winners from the rise of AI, electrification trends more broadly, and technology usage. As we consume more data and compute, utilities companies which already have strong and stable balance sheets could outperform by a wider margin. 

With a current

 and an expense ratio under 10 basis points (currently 0.09%), I think VPU is among the best options in the market right now for long-term investors looking for solid total returns. 

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (VTI)

Owning U.S. stocks is great for long-term investors, and that’s certainly been a winning strategy for most of recent history. For investors looking for broader exposure to a mix of U.S. stocks, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (VTI) can be an excellent option.

This ETF tracks the entire universe of U.S.-traded stocks. What this means is that unlike other index funds, which may focus on the S&P 500 (and the 500 largest U.S. companies) or other indexes which are limited in their exposure to small and mid-sized companies, VTI gives investors a piece of the entire universe of investable equity assets in the U.S.

In my view, from a diversification perspective, there’s no other better option in the ETF world right now. That’s a big statement, but I stand by it.

Currently providing a dividend yield of 1.1%, investors clearly aren’t going to get any sort of meaningful yield over the long-term by investing in this ETF. That said, those seeking growth and long-term capital appreciation can benefit from a higher allocation to small and mid cap stocks. I’m of the belief that returns will ultimately revert toward their longer-term mean, meaning VTI could outperform other index funds if this is the case.

With an expense ratio of just 0.03%, there’s no cheaper ETF out there to gain exposure to this kind of diversification. 

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

In terms of portfolio diversification, let’s not forget about the value bonds can provide, shall we? 

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) remains one of my top picks in the ETF world for investors looking for fixed income exposure. That’s personally because I believe that the 40-year long decline we’ve seen in interest rates (with rates trending toward zero) is one that will likely remain sticky for some time.

Sure, there are plenty of concerns around inflation, and those concerns are real. But I’d argue that having at least some allocation to bonds is a winning strategy, particularly for those bullish on yields coming lower over time. 

Regardless of your view on the overall economy, most financial experts and academics in the world of finance note the superior risk-adjusted returns of portfolios that have some allocation to bonds. I’m of the view that this inherent safety net bonds provides makes a fund like TLT worth considering. 

And importantly, given the Fed’s recent interest rate hiking cycle, TLT now provides a juicy yield of around 4.3% at an expense ratio of just 0.15%. That’s a return and cost profile I like, and I think TLT can have a place in any investor’s portfolio right now.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

3 Vanguard ETFs That Could See Massive Inflows In the Next Year
Chris MacDonald | Jul 7, 2025

3 Vanguard ETFs That Could See Massive Inflows In the Next Year

Vanguard is among the top exchange traded fund (ETF) providers, and actually was a pioneer of this industry. Indeed, the…
VIG, SCHD and VYM Dividend ETFs Are Poised to Rip Higher Through the Rest of 2025
Chris MacDonald | May 13, 2025

VIG, SCHD and VYM Dividend ETFs Are Poised to Rip Higher Through the Rest of 2025

For investors looking to create meaningful and reliable income streams for retirement (or any other reason, for that matter), finding…
Baby Boomers: These 3 ETFs May Be the Best Options For Retirement in 2025
Chris MacDonald | May 15, 2025

Baby Boomers: These 3 ETFs May Be the Best Options For Retirement in 2025

Picking the “perfect” exchange traded fund (ETF) or stock to hold in retirement really isn’t possible for most investors. There’s…
I Used to Funnel All of My Savings into VOO, But These 3 ETFs Offer a More Balanced Approach
Chris MacDonald | Apr 8, 2025

I Used to Funnel All of My Savings into VOO, But These 3 ETFs Offer a More Balanced Approach

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) remains one of the top exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the market, and for…
3 Bond ETFs to Buy to Play This Spike in Bond Prices
Chris MacDonald | Apr 14, 2025

3 Bond ETFs to Buy to Play This Spike in Bond Prices

Despite some recent (and very significant) volatility in the fixed income market, bonds continue to be one of the only…
Four ETFs That Give Your Portfolio Growth, Income And Global Balance
Chris MacDonald | Nov 5, 2025

Four ETFs That Give Your Portfolio Growth, Income And Global Balance

Investors looking for top exchange traded funds (ETFs) to invest in certainly have plenty of options to choose from. Whether…
3 Magnificent Dividend ETFs Every Investor Should Own for Their Retirement Accounts
Chris MacDonald | Jul 8, 2025

3 Magnificent Dividend ETFs Every Investor Should Own for Their Retirement Accounts

For investors looking for meaningful and sustained dividend income today or in retirement, there are plenty of options to choose…
3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy This April
Chris MacDonald | Mar 31, 2025

3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy This April

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to be a popular investment choice in 2025, offering diversification, cost efficiency, and liquidity. Whether ETFs…
3 Growth-Focused ETFs That Look Very Attractive Right Now
Chris MacDonald | May 17, 2025

3 Growth-Focused ETFs That Look Very Attractive Right Now

It’s probably safe to say that most investors aren’t buying exchange traded funds (ETFs) for the growth potential they can…

Top Gaining Stocks

DoorDash
DASH Vol: 11,453,369
+$11.75
+6.02%
$206.96
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 36,160,159
+$9.88
+4.17%
$246.83
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 54,173,186
+$0.89
+4.02%
$23.03
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 37,297,519
+$1.33
+3.79%
$36.42
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 4,035,947
+$20.14
+3.61%
$578.31

Top Losing Stocks

Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 19,749,568
-$1.98
4.07%
$46.65
Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 1,950,391
-$2.47
3.94%
$60.25
PayPal
PYPL Vol: 21,974,045
-$2.52
3.86%
$62.81
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 4,759,871
-$42.06
3.64%
$1,112.17
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 15,070,257
-$5.06
3.30%
$148.26