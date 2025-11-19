S&P 500
6,680.80
+1.03%
Dow Jones
46,208.80
+0.33%
Nasdaq 100
24,861.50
+1.60%
Russell 2000
2,360.08
+0.70%
FTSE 100
9,557.60
-0.27%
Nikkei 225
49,789.20
+2.27%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Find Tailwinds on Nvidia Earnings Day

Investing

Dave Ramsey’s Retirement Rule vs. The New Dividend Reality

Quick Read

  • The Ramsey 8% withdrawal rule assumes 12% annual returns from stock-only portfolios but the S&P 500 averages closer to 10% over the last decade.
  • Dividend portfolios provide predictable income regardless of market direction without requiring share sales.
  • Generating $80K annually through dividends requires a blended 5-6% yield and a portfolio of $1.3M to $1.6M.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By David Beren
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Dave Ramsey’s Retirement Rule vs. The New Dividend Reality

© Beth Gwinn / Getty Images

As the world moves into the reality that baby boomers are continuing to retire en masse, it raises the question of what the best financial decision is on how to live during retirement properly. Even for non-baby boomers who are aging toward retirement, do you only have to adhere to the 4% rule, or can you explore other financial realities? 

It won’t come as much of a surprise to the world that there are plenty of baby boomers who carefully listen to Dave Ramsey and wholeheartedly believe the 8% rule could work for them. On the other hand, you also have a growing number of soon-to-be retirees who consider the divided world a better option for ensuring passive income and maintaining a comfortable lifestyle in retirement. 

If you have to make a choice between the Dave Ramsey rule and a dividend strategy that provides regular income, how do you make the right choice? 

The Dave Ramsey Retirement Rule

To really understand why Dave Ramsey’s retirement rule has become so popular, it’s worth taking a moment to examine what it is. For Dave’s millions of followers and subscribers, his 8% rule is confident and motivating, but it assumes a lot about the stock market and, basically, a perfect financial world. 

Ultimately, the Ramsey rule indicates that you should withdraw 8% per year from your portfolio while retired, adjusted for inflation, and the idea, or at least the hope, is that your money will last indefinitely. This sounds fantastic, at least on the surface, but the hiccup here is that it relies entirely on you having a portfolio of stock-only mutual funds that will reliably produce 12% on average in annual returns. It also assumes that the bulk of your portfolio, if not 100%, is invested in equities, meaning no bonds or cash liquidity. 

For the most part, financial planners call Dave Ramsey’s plan too optimistic, as the S&P 500 averages closer to 10% for the last 10 years, and that’s before you get into fees and inflation. In other words, if you are pulling out 10% annually, you could be awfully close to the line of concern about having enough to last, and if it’s a really down-market year, you might end up at a disadvantage with compounding down the road. 

It’s for these reasons that the dividend conversation has grown exponentially over the years. 

The New Dividend Reality: Cash Flow Over Predictions

If you have been following the retail investing world or even Reddit, you’re likely already familiar with the idea that dividends are helping retirees and soon-to-be retirees build portfolios that pay out.

The reason this idea is so appealing to so many is that it really doesn’t matter if the market goes up or down, the dividends are still acting as passive income, and they hit your bank accounts every month or quarter without fail. It’s hard to beat the knowledge that no matter what, you are going to wake up one morning and see a dividend deposit. This is the kind of financial safety we can all get behind.  

With dividends, you have this new reality that allows anyone and everyone to generate predictable income without having to sell any shares, which is a requirement under Dave Ramsey’s retirement rule. You can also create a portfolio on your own or with a financial planner who can build an inflation-resistant income stream and benefit from dividend growth over time. 

Ultimately, dividends are going to allow retirees to better choose their risk level, diversify across more sectors, and blend yield and growth together. 

Dividend Income In Practice

Let’s assume, for a minute, that you want to build a dividend portfolio that includes established, well-known dividend names. You can start with a list of four popular investments to help create a portfolio that’s ready for retirement. 

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The very popular Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSE:SCHD) is one of the most respected high-dividend ETFs available now. There is a reason why it’s a favorite among investors, and with a dividend yield of around 3.83% and an annual dividend of $1.03, you have a steady income that pays out every quarter. 

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSE:VYM) is another popular ETF that offers broad diversification and reduces dependence on a single sector. The 2.53% dividend yield and annual dividend of $3.52 are a reliable passive income strategy. 

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE:JEPI) is another standout choice with a whopping 8.41% dividend yield and a $4.72 annual dividend, making it one of the most attractive elements of a new dividend-focused portfolio. 

Realty Income

The lone stock in a portfolio really worth considering among popular ETFs is Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), which adds 5.68% dividend yields and a $3.23 dividend. It’s hard to find a more inflation-resistant stock to add to a portfolio that will provide consistent income. 

The challenge with dividends, as attractive as they are, is that to generate around $80,000 annually, you would need a blended yield of 5-6% and a portfolio of $1.3-$1.6 million. 

What This Means for Investors

Ultimately, there is no “right” approach for investors, and this isn’t to say that you have to go all-in with Ramsey’s style and his 8% retirement rule. For most investors, the dividend-focused strategy is the better choice with a steady income floor, less dependence on market performance, and the ability to reinvest and grow income over time. You can also use dividends to dial up or down your risk level, depending on your life circumstances. The Dave Ramsey rule might motivate people to invest early, but the new dividend reality gives retirees something that Dave Ramsey’s rule may not, and that’s control. 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Ready to Retire? These 3 Dividend ETFs Are All You’ll Need
Joey Frenette | Oct 17, 2025

Ready to Retire? These 3 Dividend ETFs Are All You’ll Need

If you’re looking to construct a portfolio that can help ease you into a fairly comfortable retirement, there are plenty…
Your Portfolio Is Not Ready for Retirement: 3 ETFs to Secure Your Financial Future
Rich Duprey | Oct 18, 2025

Your Portfolio Is Not Ready for Retirement: 3 ETFs to Secure Your Financial Future

Life insurance provider John Hancock just released its Longevity Preparedness Index, a survey to measure U.S. adults’ ability to live…
Your Portfolio Is Not Ready for Retirement: 3 ETFs to Secure Your Financial Future
Joel South | Oct 21, 2025

Your Portfolio Is Not Ready for Retirement: 3 ETFs to Secure Your Financial Future

Life insurance provider John Hancock just released its Longevity Preparedness Index, a survey to measure U.S. adults’ ability to live…
The Only 5 ETFs You Need to Build Wealth for Retirement
Rich Duprey | May 19, 2025

The Only 5 ETFs You Need to Build Wealth for Retirement

Dividend stocks are a foundational building block for creating a retirement portfolio, offering a reliable income stream and potential for…
David Beren | Nov 10, 2025

The New 4% Rule? How Dividend ETFs Are Rewriting Retirement Math

For as long as many of us can remember, the very best method for understanding how much you can or…
Retirees Are Loading up on These 3 Defensive Dividend Giants
David Beren | Nov 12, 2025

Retirees Are Loading up on These 3 Defensive Dividend Giants

For any retiree nervous about the current state of the market, not only do they have a good reason to…
These 4 Schwab ETFs Are Built for Retirement Stability
Vandita Jadeja | Jul 16, 2025

These 4 Schwab ETFs Are Built for Retirement Stability

If you’re someone who doesn’t like to research individual stocks to generate long-term returns, exchange-traded funds can be your ideal…
Build Wealth Forever with These Two Powerhouse Dividend ETFs
Rich Duprey | Jul 27, 2025

Build Wealth Forever with These Two Powerhouse Dividend ETFs

The Power of Passive Income Through Dividends Passive income through dividend-paying stocks offers a reliable way to build wealth without…
2 Fidelity ETFs to Buy in May to Generate Big Passive Income In Retirement
Rich Duprey | Apr 30, 2025

2 Fidelity ETFs to Buy in May to Generate Big Passive Income In Retirement

Dividend stock investing is a cornerstone for retirees seeking reliable passive income, offering steady cash flow to supplement Social Security…

Top Gaining Stocks

Block
XYZ Vol: 19,423,803
+$4.36
+7.56%
$62.00
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,892,045
+$40.44
+7.29%
$595.37
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 3,315,196
+$18.13
+5.34%
$357.48
Applied Materials
AMAT Vol: 8,636,485
+$10.01
+4.45%
$235.13
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 21,154,338
+$13.92
+4.09%
$354.42

Top Losing Stocks

Eversource Energy
ES Vol: 10,394,939
-$9.28
12.45%
$65.26
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 9,391,845
-$9.77
4.60%
$202.32
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ADM Vol: 5,263,587
-$2.80
4.59%
$58.23
Aptiv
APTV Vol: 3,701,987
-$3.41
4.50%
$72.36
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 7,920,816
-$0.62
3.85%
$15.47