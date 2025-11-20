S&P 500
6,577.10
-1.59%
Dow Jones
45,936.20
-0.54%
Nasdaq 100
24,212.80
-2.76%
Russell 2000
2,320.52
-1.76%
FTSE 100
9,464.80
-0.97%
Nikkei 225
48,686.30
-2.36%
Stock Market Live November 20: S&P 500 (VOO) Surges on Strong Jobs, Nvidia Reports

Investing

Yum Triples Darden’s Margins by Franchising While Darden Buys More Restaurants

By William Temple Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Yum Triples Darden’s Margins by Franchising While Darden Buys More Restaurants

© <a href="https://live.staticflickr.com/7443/13754717963_6d6d994032_b.jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Taco Bell</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/39160147@N03" target="_blank" style="100%">JeepersMedia</a>

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) and Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) just reported earnings showing two fundamentally different ways to run a restaurant business. Darden missed estimates but grew earnings 26% by operating its own stores. Yum beat estimates with a 34% operating margin by franchising nearly everything.

Darden Owns the Kitchens. Yum Collects the Checks.

Darden reported Q1 revenue of $3.04 billion, missing the $3.07 billion estimate, while EPS of $1.97 fell short of the $2.02 consensus. The company still posted 4.7% same-restaurant sales growth and 24.5% net income growth year over year. Olive Garden generated $1.30 billion in revenue during the quarter, and LongHorn added $776 million. CEO Rick Cardenas said the company had “a strong start to the fiscal year with same-restaurant sales and earnings growth that exceeded our expectations.”

Darden runs company-owned restaurants, meaning higher revenue per location but also higher costs. The Q1 operating margin came in at 11.1%. The company is bringing 65 new restaurants online this year after closing the Chuy’s Tex-Mex deal. Capital spending will hit $700 million to $750 million to support expansion.

Yum reported Q3 revenue of $1.98 billion, beating the $1.97 billion estimate, and EPS of $1.58 topped the $1.48 consensus. The company operates an asset-light franchise model across 62,000 restaurants in 155 countries. That structure delivered a 33.7% operating margin in Q3, roughly three times what Darden achieved. Taco Bell drove 9% system sales growth in the U.S., and KFC expanded units by 6%. Pizza Hut declined 1%, and management is exploring strategic options for that brand.

New CEO Chris Turner laid out his priorities: “staying relevant with the next generation of consumers, leveraging our global scale to strengthen franchisees’ store-level economics, and expanding Byte across more restaurants worldwide.” Yum hit a $10 billion digital sales milestone during the quarter.

Business Driver Darden Yum
Operating Margin 11.1% 33.7%
Growth Strategy Acquire brands (Chuy’s) Review divestiture (Pizza Hut)
Revenue Model Company-owned stores Franchise royalties
Digital Focus Limited disclosure $10B digital sales

One Bets on Real Estate. The Other Bets on Royalties.

Darden’s strategy requires owning or leasing properties, hiring staff, and managing food costs. That generates $12.36 billion in trailing revenue but produces an 8.9% net margin. Yum generates $8.06 billion in revenue with a 17.9% net margin because it collects franchise fees without bearing most operational risk. Yum’s return on assets is 24%, compared to Darden’s 7.5%.

The trade-off shows up in valuation. Darden trades at 18.2 times trailing earnings. Yum trades at 28.9 times. Analysts see more upside in Darden, setting a $221.50 target price that implies 30% gains. Yum’s target of $165.56 suggests 12% upside. Darden also pays a 3.33% dividend yield, nearly double Yum’s 1.91%.

What Happens When the Consumer Weakens

Darden’s model looks vulnerable if labor costs spike or traffic slows. The company owns the downside when fewer customers walk through the door. Yum’s franchise structure insulates it from store-level volatility but exposes it to franchisee health. If operators struggle, royalty streams dry up.

Pizza Hut’s 1% sales decline is a warning sign. Management’s decision to explore strategic options suggests the brand may not fit Yum’s portfolio long term. Darden is doubling down on ownership by integrating Chuy’s and opening 65 new locations.

Two Different Risk-Return Profiles

Darden presents a lower valuation entry point with higher dividend income. The stock trades at a 37% discount to Yum on a P/E basis, and analysts see significantly more upside. The recent earnings miss contrasts with 26% net income growth and strong same-store sales.

Yum presents lower operational risk through its franchise model, which produces superior margins and cash flow. The new CEO brings fresh priorities, and the digital milestone reflects adaptation to changing consumer ordering habits. The premium valuation and Pizza Hut’s struggles represent potential headwinds.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

What McDonald’s Q2 Results Indicate About Future Performance
Paul Ausick | Jul 28, 2020

What McDonald’s Q2 Results Indicate About Future Performance

McDonald's reported second-quarter results Tuesday morning that included worse-than-expected profits but higher revenues.
6 Red-Hot Summer Stocks to Buy Before and After Earnings
Lee Jackson | Jul 23, 2021

6 Red-Hot Summer Stocks to Buy Before and After Earnings

The analysts at Baird remain very positive on top restaurant stocks. These six are defensive in nature and may make…
6 Months on the Job and Patrick Doyle Is Already Having an Impact at Restaurant Brands International
247patrick | May 2, 2023

6 Months on the Job and Patrick Doyle Is Already Having an Impact at Restaurant Brands International

The multi-brand restaurant conglomerate appears to be benefiting from the steady hand of the new executive chair.
In 2019, Should McDonald’s Be Worth More Than All Direct Competitors Combined?
Jon C. Ogg | Apr 29, 2019

In 2019, Should McDonald’s Be Worth More Than All Direct Competitors Combined?

It seems fair to wonder if the real value of McDonald's is overestimated when compared to the rest of the…
Paul Ausick | Jul 16, 2014

China Continues to Drive Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands reported second-quarter 2014 results after markets closed on Wednesday. The company's CEO had a lot to say about…
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 26, 2012

Companies with the Least Valuable Employees

Worker productivity is among the most critical measurements used when evaluating businesses and national economies. One way to measure productivity…
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 1, 2010

The Future of McDonald’s and the Great Value Shock (MCD, YUM, SBUX, DRI, CMG, THI, WEN, BKC, PNRA, EAT, JACK, BWLD, PZZA, SONC, DPZ)

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) has enjoyed the status of being the greatest restaurant story in history.  In our lifetime, or…
Chris Lange | Oct 6, 2015

Yum Tumbles on Weak Guidance

Yum! Brands reported disappointing third-quarter financial results after the market closed on Tuesday.
Paul Ausick | Oct 8, 2013

Yum! Brands Earnings Broiled by China Write-Down

courtesy of KFCYum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported third-quarter results after markets closed on Tuesday. The fast-food restaurant operator posted…

Top Gaining Stocks

Walmart
WMT Vol: 37,505,929
+$6.27
+6.23%
$106.88
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 1,707,112
+$38.02
+5.41%
$740.77
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,686,818
+$0.49
+3.17%
$15.96
GE HealthCare
GEHC Vol: 4,999,951
+$2.06
+2.85%
$74.37
Block
XYZ Vol: 12,316,416
+$1.65
+2.65%
$63.65

Top Losing Stocks

Jacobs Solutions
J Vol: 2,625,367
-$15.06
10.38%
$129.99
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 35,767,331
-$19.11
8.46%
$206.81
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 6,225,364
-$14.16
8.03%
$162.15
Insulet
PODD Vol: 1,253,480
-$27.62
7.97%
$318.74
Palo Alto Networks
PANW Vol: 11,267,048
-$14.58
7.29%
$185.32