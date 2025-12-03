S&P 500
Wingstop Expands Through Consumer Weakness While Chipotle Fights Margin Compression

  • Chipotle (CMG) reported operating margin compression to 15.9% from 16.9% as labor costs and inflation pressured profitability despite 7.5% revenue growth.
  • Wingstop (WING) delivered 18.6% adjusted EBITDA growth despite a 5.6% domestic same-store sales decline by opening 114 net new restaurants.
  • Wingstop’s franchise model required just $2.2M in capex while Chipotle spent $163.5M on capital expenditures to support company-owned restaurant expansion.
By William Temple Published
Wingstop Expands Through Consumer Weakness While Chipotle Fights Margin Compression

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and Wingstop (Nasdaq: WING) just reported Q3 2025 earnings revealing two fast-casual chains navigating very different paths through a challenging consumer environment. Chipotle relied on modest comp sales growth and Chipotlane expansion while fighting margin pressure. Wingstop bet on aggressive unit growth to offset a 5.6% domestic same-store sales decline.

One Grinds on Comps. The Other Expands Through the Pain.

Chipotle posted $3.00 billion in revenue, up 7.5% year-over-year, with comparable sales rising just 0.3%. The company opened 84 new restaurants, 64 featuring Chipotlanes. Digital sales represented 36.7% of revenue. Operating margin compressed to 15.9% from 16.9% the prior year as labor costs and inflation bit into profitability. Net income fell 1.4% to $382.1 million despite revenue growth.

CEO Scott Boatwright acknowledged the headwinds: “While we continue to see persistent macroeconomic pressures, our extraordinary value proposition and brand strength remain strong.” The company expects low-single-digit comp sales declines for full-year 2025 and plans to open 315 to 345 new units this year, accelerating to 350 to 370 in 2026.

Wingstop took a different approach. Revenue of $175.7 million missed estimates of $189.6 million, but EPS of $1.09 crushed the $0.95 consensus by 14.7%. Domestic comp sales dropped 5.6%, yet system-wide sales grew 10.0% to $1.4 billion thanks to 114 net new restaurants, a 19.3% unit expansion rate. Adjusted EBITDA surged 18.6% to $63.7 million even as traffic softened.

CEO Michael Skipworth emphasized the franchise model’s resilience: “Our third quarter results highlight the strength and resiliency of our business model delivering 18.6% Adjusted EBITDA growth — supported by best-in-class unit economics.” Digital sales dominated at 72.8% of system-wide sales, nearly double Chipotle’s penetration. Wingstop expects to open 475 to 485 global units in 2025.

Business Driver CMG WING
Main Growth Lever Same-store sales + selective expansion Aggressive unit growth (19.3%)
Operating Model Company-owned (high capex) Franchise-driven (asset-light)
Digital Penetration 36.7% 72.8%
Margin Direction Compressing (15.9%) Expanding (18.6% EBITDA growth)

The Capital Structures Tell Opposite Stories

Chipotle spent $686.5 million on share buybacks at $42.39 per share and $163.5 million on capital expenditures to support company-owned restaurant expansion. Wingstop returned $151.3 million through buybacks and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share while spending just $2.2 million on capex. The franchise model requires minimal capital while generating strong cash flow.

Why I Would Wait on Chipotle and Watch Wingstop Closely

Chipotle faces a fundamental problem: operating margin compression during revenue growth signals pricing power erosion and cost structure challenges. The 0.3% comp sales growth barely moved the needle, and management’s guidance for low-single-digit comp declines through 2025 suggests consumer weakness persists. The stock has fallen 43% year-to-date from $59.89 to $34.15, and I would need to see stabilizing margins before considering it attractive.

Wingstop’s negative comp sales worry me, but the franchise model’s ability to expand EBITDA 18.6% while traffic declined demonstrates operational discipline. The 72.8% digital penetration and asset-light structure give management flexibility to weather consumer softness. At $275, down 5.84% year-to-date, the stock has held up far better than Chipotle’s collapse. Chipotle trades at a significant discount following its 43% year-to-date decline, reflecting investor concerns about margin compression and weak comp sales. Wingstop has held up better with only a 5.84% decline, as the market appears to value its franchise model’s ability to expand EBITDA during traffic softness. The two stocks represent different risk-reward profiles: Chipotle offers potential recovery upside if margins stabilize, while Wingstop demonstrates operational resilience through current challenges.

Our Investment Portfolio
