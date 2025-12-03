Wingstop Expands Through Consumer Weakness While Chipotle Fights Margin Compression

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and Wingstop (Nasdaq: WING) just reported Q3 2025 earnings revealing two fast-casual chains navigating very different paths through a challenging consumer environment. Chipotle relied on modest comp sales growth and Chipotlane expansion while fighting margin pressure. Wingstop bet on aggressive unit growth to offset a 5.6% domestic same-store sales decline.

One Grinds on Comps. The Other Expands Through the Pain.

Chipotle posted $3.00 billion in revenue, up 7.5% year-over-year, with comparable sales rising just 0.3%. The company opened 84 new restaurants, 64 featuring Chipotlanes. Digital sales represented 36.7% of revenue. Operating margin compressed to 15.9% from 16.9% the prior year as labor costs and inflation bit into profitability. Net income fell 1.4% to $382.1 million despite revenue growth.

CEO Scott Boatwright acknowledged the headwinds: “While we continue to see persistent macroeconomic pressures, our extraordinary value proposition and brand strength remain strong.” The company expects low-single-digit comp sales declines for full-year 2025 and plans to open 315 to 345 new units this year, accelerating to 350 to 370 in 2026.

Wingstop took a different approach. Revenue of $175.7 million missed estimates of $189.6 million, but EPS of $1.09 crushed the $0.95 consensus by 14.7%. Domestic comp sales dropped 5.6%, yet system-wide sales grew 10.0% to $1.4 billion thanks to 114 net new restaurants, a 19.3% unit expansion rate. Adjusted EBITDA surged 18.6% to $63.7 million even as traffic softened.

CEO Michael Skipworth emphasized the franchise model’s resilience: “Our third quarter results highlight the strength and resiliency of our business model delivering 18.6% Adjusted EBITDA growth — supported by best-in-class unit economics.” Digital sales dominated at 72.8% of system-wide sales, nearly double Chipotle’s penetration. Wingstop expects to open 475 to 485 global units in 2025.

Business Driver CMG WING Main Growth Lever Same-store sales + selective expansion Aggressive unit growth (19.3%) Operating Model Company-owned (high capex) Franchise-driven (asset-light) Digital Penetration 36.7% 72.8% Margin Direction Compressing (15.9%) Expanding (18.6% EBITDA growth)

The Capital Structures Tell Opposite Stories

Chipotle spent $686.5 million on share buybacks at $42.39 per share and $163.5 million on capital expenditures to support company-owned restaurant expansion. Wingstop returned $151.3 million through buybacks and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share while spending just $2.2 million on capex. The franchise model requires minimal capital while generating strong cash flow.

Why I Would Wait on Chipotle and Watch Wingstop Closely

Chipotle faces a fundamental problem: operating margin compression during revenue growth signals pricing power erosion and cost structure challenges. The 0.3% comp sales growth barely moved the needle, and management’s guidance for low-single-digit comp declines through 2025 suggests consumer weakness persists. The stock has fallen 43% year-to-date from $59.89 to $34.15, and I would need to see stabilizing margins before considering it attractive.

Wingstop’s negative comp sales worry me, but the franchise model’s ability to expand EBITDA 18.6% while traffic declined demonstrates operational discipline. The 72.8% digital penetration and asset-light structure give management flexibility to weather consumer softness. At $275, down 5.84% year-to-date, the stock has held up far better than Chipotle’s collapse. Chipotle trades at a significant discount following its 43% year-to-date decline, reflecting investor concerns about margin compression and weak comp sales. Wingstop has held up better with only a 5.84% decline, as the market appears to value its franchise model’s ability to expand EBITDA during traffic softness. The two stocks represent different risk-reward profiles: Chipotle offers potential recovery upside if margins stabilize, while Wingstop demonstrates operational resilience through current challenges.