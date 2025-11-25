Here Are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Applied Materials, CDW, Exact Sciences, Harley-Davidson, Oshkosh, ServiceNow and More

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Pre-Market Stock Futures:

The futures are mixed on Tuesday after traders kicked off the holiday-shortened trading week with a massive Monday rally, with all major indices finishing the day higher. A combination of an oversold market, a big bounce-back rally on Friday that saw follow-through on Monday, and some positive AI/Data Center/Hyperscaler commentary to help counterbalance the concerns over massive AI spending and the debt that is being piled up as a result. The final tale of the tape Monday saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average close at 46,448, up 0.43%; the S&P 500 finished the session at 6705, up 1.55%; and the NASDAQ, which was hit the hardest last week, was last seen at 22,872, up a massive 2.69% as it posted the best day since May. With volume likely to decline rapidly as Thanksgiving day nears, we could see calmer waters the rest of the week, with the Stock Market closed Thursday and closing early at 1 PM EST on Friday.

Treasury Bonds:

Yields were down across the curve as more buyers stepped in on Monday, and once again, some encouraging talking points from yet another Fed Governor were the tailwind for the buying on Monday. Christopher Waller again advocated for another rate cut. He continues to see tepid inflation, which has hovered near the same levels most of the year, and also considers a job market that is struggling and could use a rate-cut boost. The 30-year long bond closed Monday at 4.68% and the benchmark 10-year note was last seen at 4.03%.

Oil and Gas:

After a difficult end to the week for energy, buyers stepped in on Monday, grabbing some of the momentum generated by the massive stock rally. Energy investor hopes grew over the potential that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in the near term, either in December or in January, which would boost the economy and increase fuel demand. While the potential for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war looms, geopolitical issues around the world remain in play. Brent Crude finished the day at $63.44, up 1.41% while West Texas Intermediate was last seen at $58.96, up 1.55%. Surprisingly, natural gas was the only loser in the energy complex after a big Friday rally, closing down 1.31% at $4.52.

Gold:

After a string of rollercoaster trading days last week, Gold came out of the chute higher and never looked back on Monday. The chatter about a favorable interest rate move soon, plus the cessation of profit-taking last week, turned the bullion ship around, and the trades at 4 PM EST saw the commodity up 1.7% at $4,133. Gold traders cited that support at the $4,000 level was held and that central bank buying remains a huge positive.

Crypto:

Cryptocurrencies saw gains on Monday, driven by several factors, including a rise in total market capitalization and the recovery of a key support level, both of which boosted market confidence. Additionally, news of a potential merger between South Korea’s Naver Financial and Dunamu, the company behind Upbit, helped fuel Monday’s upward momentum. At 5 PM EST, Bitcoin traded at $88,960, and Ethereum at $2,966.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports daily to identify new investment ideas for both investors and traders. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock.

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Tuesday, November 25. 2025.

Upgrades:

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS with a $285 price target.

Avalon Bay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) was raised to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays with a $216 target price objective.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) was raised to Buy from neutral at Citigroup with a $176 target price.

CDW Corp (NYSE: CDW) Raymond James raised the stock to Strong Buy from Outperform with a $185 target price objective.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) UBS raised the stock to Neutral from Sell and lifted the target price to $500 from $350.

IMAX Corp. (NYSE: IMAX) was upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman Sachs and raised the target price for the shares to $34 from $22.

Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE: OXM) was raised to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup with a $35 target price.

Downgrades:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) was downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays with a $118 target price.

EHang Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: EH) was cut to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan with a $13 target price.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) was cut to Hold from Buy at Canaccord with a $105 target price.

Green Dot Inc. (NYSE: GDOT) was downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland with a $14.25 target price.

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) was downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory, which has a $3 target price.

Initiations: